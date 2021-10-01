How can I buy a second home in Switzerland?

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">Whether as a holiday home or somewhere to live part of the year, Switzerland is a popular destination for those wanting a second home.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3">But whether you are allowed to buy a second home in Switzerland will depend on a variety of factors, including where your main residence is, your nationality, the purposes of the home and other factors.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The prevalence of second homes in Switzerland has led some authorities to putting in place restrictions on how many there can be in a particular community.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The Lex Koller rules place restrictions, among other laws, on foreigners buying homes in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">This complicated quota system - explained below - places a premium on second homes in many parts of the country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Please keep in mind that this is a broad guide. With Switzerland’s federal system, cantons and municipalities have a lot of power - which can mean the rules are dramatically different in different areas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>First things first, what is a second home in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Whether your home is a second home as per Swiss regulations will depend largely on what purposes it is used for.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">There are two categories of second homes in Switzerland: second homes and second places of residence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">A second place of residence, as the name suggests, is a place where a person lives while working or studying but is not their primary residence.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Technically speaking, second places of residence are not second homes.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">These are common, for instance, with cross-border workers whose primary residence may be in a neighbouring country but who have a place of residence near their work in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">For more information on cross-border workers buying property please check out the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210407/can-cross-border-workers-buy-property-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Can cross-border workers buy property in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p3">A second home for the purposes of the law is therefore a second residence which is not uses for work or study.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The official government definition <a href="https://www.ch.ch/en/holiday-home/">is as follows</a>:<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">“In Switzerland, a second home is a house or apartment that is neither used by a person who is resident in the commune concerned nor used for work or education purposes. Second homes are often used either as holiday homes or are rented to private tenants.”</p><p class="p3"><strong>Can foreigners buy homes in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">One important consideration is whether a person is a Swiss citizen/resident or not.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Generally speaking, foreigners are allowed to buy homes in Switzerland if they reside there.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">More information on that is available at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210331/can-foreigners-buy-property-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Can foreigners buy property in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p3">As for second homes, while residency will be taken into account, it is not the only factor.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>What are the rules for buying holiday homes in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Swiss nationals and residents are by and large not restricted from buying a second home in Switzerland as the Lex Koller rules (see below) do not apply to them.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The rules for buying a second home or holiday home are remarkably complex and are a product of successive efforts to prevent too many houses being owned by people from abroad.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">That said, it is still possible to buy a second home in Switzerland under certain conditions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">The first and most important legal framework for second home owners is the Lex Koller rule.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Passed in 1961 and subsequently amended a dozen times, Lex Koller basically means that non-resident foreigners can only buy homes - including second homes - under certain circumstances or based on a permit.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">Put simply, this basically means that if you are not a resident or a citizen, you will need to get permission from the canton or municipality in order to buy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">However, several cantons are exempt from this requirement.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">In Appenzell Ausserrhoden, Bern, Freiburg, Glarus, Grisons, Jura, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwalden, Obwalden, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Schwyz, Ticino, Uri, Vaud and Valais, you will not need to get permission to buy a holiday home.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">There are rules on what kind of holiday homes can be bought though. The homes need to be under 200 square metres* and the plot itself must be less than 1,000 metres.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">*The 200 square metres includes all rooms, kitchen, bathrooms etc, but does not include stairwells, basements, balconies and other areas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><strong>What about quotas of holiday homes?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">The process has also been made more difficult due to the <a href="https://www.ch.ch/en/holiday-home/">second homes ordinance</a> - known as the “Stop the endless construction of second homes” ordinance - which passed in 2013. </p><p class="p3">Pursuant to this ordinance, municipalities which have more than 20 percent second homes (of their entire housing stock), can only approve the construction of second homes under certain conditions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">There are also annual restrictions at a national level. Only 1,500 holiday apartments can be sold to non-Swiss nationals.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3">This is imposed on a cantonal basis, meaning that larger cantons have more than 300 homes per year while smaller cantons can have as few as 20.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/morgan-thompson-I7q8s0KNhn0-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="Zermatt in Switzerland is one of the most scenic places in the world." width="646" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-658048" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Zermatt in Switzerland is one of the most scenic places in the world. Photo by Morgan Thompson on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p3"><strong>What about non-residential property?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3">Keep in mind that this all relates to homes for the purpose of residence, rather than commercial properties or places with other economic use.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">Generally speaking foreigners are not restricted from acquiring commercial real estate provided it is non-residential, although the legal situation is a little shaky.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p4"><span class="s1">The Legal Affairs Committee of the Swiss National Council <a href="https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=c3dbae77-1a21-4750-9645-6f84638f8050"><span class="s2">recently banned the purchase of commercial real estate</span></a> in Switzerland by foreign nationals in some cases.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><strong>What rights do I get as a second home owner in Switzerland? </strong></p><p>Unfortunately for non-citizens and non-residents, buying a home does not generally confer any additional rights with regard to residency. </p><p class="p1">This is emphatically ruled out by the Swiss government.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“Owning real estate in Switzerland does not confer any entitlement to a residence permit,”<span> </span><a href="https://www.ch.ch/en/real-estate-foreign-national/">says the official guidance</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201026/how-wealthy-foreigners-can-buy-a-swiss-residence-permit/"><strong>READ MORE: How wealthy foreigners can ‘buy’ a Swiss residence permit</strong></a></p><p>If you are an EU citizen, then you will be able to live in Switzerland under freedom of movement rules. </p><p>If you are not then you will usually only be able to spend time in Switzerland under the 90/180 rule. </p><p>This means that you can spend a maximum of 90 days in Switzerland out of 180 consecutive days. </p><p class="p6"><span class="s1"><b><i>Please note: This report is done up as a guide only and should not take the place of legal advice. If you are thinking of buying a second home, then you probably already have enough money for a lawyer, so just use this report as a guide. </i></b></span></p>
