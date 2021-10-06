Swiss restaurants, hotels and canteens push for separate areas for the unvaccinated

<p class="p1">The Covid certificate requirement is prompting restaurants in Switzerland to find new ways to accommodate all customers, guests and employees. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210913/qa-answers-to-your-questions-about-switzerlands-expanded-covid-19-certificate/">certificate requirement</a> that has been in force since September 13th bans those who are not vaccinated, recovered from coronavirus, or tested negative, from accessing bars, restaurants, and other indoor venues.</p><p>While this is not illegal or even <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211004/why-switzerlands-covid-certificate-is-not-discriminatory/">discriminatory</a>, it prevents a sizeable portion of the population from taking advantage of services they used to enjoy before the measure was implemented.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211004/why-switzerlands-covid-certificate-is-not-discriminatory/">Why Switzerland’s Covid certificate is ‘not discriminatory’</a></strong></p><p>However, some businesses have found a way around this requirement.</p><p>Public broadcaster Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) has <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/gastroverbaende-fordern-zonen-fuer-ungeimpfte-gaeste-581200882103">subdivided</a> its canteen into separate areas for certificate holders and those without. </p><p>Another establishment, the Hotel Seegarten Marina in Spiez, Bern, now <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/clients-marques-au-bracelet-selon-leur-statut-vaccinal-592829251847">requires</a> its guests to wear specific colour bracelets on their wrists, based on whether they are vaccinated, recovered, tested or without a certificate.</p><p>Depending on the status (and colour of the bracelet), they are admitted to the hotel restaurant or denied access.</p><p>Although one customer has publicly <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/clients-marques-au-bracelet-selon-leur-statut-vaccinal-592829251847">complained</a> about this measure, claiming that it poses a problem in terms of data protection, hotel manager Ernst Fuhrer <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/clients-marques-au-bracelet-selon-leur-statut-vaccinal-592829251847">said</a> this method is accepted by around 95 percent of his customers.</p><p>"The vaccinated wear yellow, the people tested receive a purple bracelet and customers without a Covid certificate wear pink", one hotel guest told Swiss news site 20 Minutes.</p><p>“I said I didn't want to participate in that game. But I was still given a purple bracelet since my certificate had expired. The bracelet is necessary to be able to eat at a restaurant."</p><p>Industry umbrella group HotellerieSuisse also approves of this measure, stating that it is essential to put in place reliable controls while providing maximum relief to customers and employees.</p><p><strong>Will separate areas for the unvaccinated be introduced in Swiss restaurants?</strong></p><p>With winter approaching, Swiss restaurants are concerned about lost revenue as they are not allowed to serve those without Covid certificates inside under the current rules. </p><p>Currently, people who do not have Covid certificates can eat and drink outside on restaurant terraces. However, with winter approaching, people will be less willing to sit outside. </p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210908/explained-what-will-switzerlands-expanded-covid-certificate-look-like/"><strong><span class="s2">EXPLAINED: How does Switzerland’s newly expanded Covid-19 certificate work?</span></strong></a></p><p>The move is inspiring others in the restaurant sector.</p><p>Urs Pfäffli, President of Gastro Zürich City sees various rooms for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests as a “very good and sensitive solution” in the current situation.</p><p>"This would do justice to the principle: as few restrictions as possible, but as many as necessary”, he said, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/gastroverbaende-fordern-zonen-fuer-ungeimpfte-gaeste-581200882103">adding</a> that this concept would be easy to implement.</p><p>"Many restaurants have several rooms, so this could be done without any effort."</p><p>Gastrosuisse, the umbrella association for the restaurant industry, is also in favour of this move.</p><p>“We could set up areas but also times during which we could serve unvaccinated clients,” <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/gastroverbaende-fordern-zonen-fuer-ungeimpfte-gaeste-581200882103">said</a> the group’s spokesperson Daniela Kimmisch.</p><p>However, some MPs are <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/gastroverbaende-fordern-zonen-fuer-ungeimpfte-gaeste-581200882103">skeptical</a> that such a set-up would work, including Alois Gmür, who said many establishments don’t have enough room to create different zones.</p><p>Restaurateurs would also have to spend a lot of money to set up special sectors for those who have a Covid certificate and others who don’t.</p><p>However, he said he understands why many in the sector support this model. “It is unfair that the certificate is compulsory in restaurants, but not in company canteens,” he said.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211005/update-switzerland-confirms-both-chinese-vaccines-accepted-for-covid-certificate/">UPDATE: Switzerland confirms both Chinese vaccines accepted for Covid certificate</a></strong></p>
