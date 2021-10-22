Winter sports: Which Swiss ski resorts open earliest?

<p class="p1">After a partial closure in 2019-2020 due to the Covid pandemic - where several resorts were closed and restricted and where foreign tourists were almost completely shut out - Switzerland is planning a return to form this winter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Climate change has made winters more difficult to predict, with less snowfall than usual and fewer snow days.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are however several resort areas where you can count on early snow - with some offering year-round skiing. </p><p class="p1">The Local got in touch with Swiss Tourism to ask for some inside tips on early season skiing in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">So if you just can’t wait to get back on piste or you want to avoid the Christmas crowds, here are some of your best options.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Why would you want to ski in November?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Any winter sports nut would probably answer that question with a simple “why not?” but there are a lot of reasons for early season skiing, provided you can get the time free to do so.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Early skiing means you avoid the crowds of peak time, which is good for beginners and experienced skiers alike.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Getting in early means you can be halfway down the slopes while people are already planning their Christmas break.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Early season skiing is also a fair bit cheaper than peak season, both in terms of ski passes and accommodation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">More information on the rules for skiing in Switzerland this winter can be seen at the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211019/updated-what-are-the-covid-rules-on-swiss-ski-slopes-this-winter/"><b>IN DEPTH: What are the rules on Swiss ski slopes this year?</b><b></b></a></span></p><p class="p1"><strong>‘We know how to winter’: What will skiing look like in Switzerland this year?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">While revenue was 25 percent down on usual standards last year, <a href="https://kof.ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/media/press-releases/2021/05/kof-forecasts-for-swiss-tourism-domestic-tourism-set-to-pick-up-again-in-summer.html">the industry is expected to rebound</a> close to its former glory in 2021-22.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">André Aschwanden, a spokesperson for Switzerland Tourism, told The Local a strong season was predicted.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“The last winter season with the open and welcoming Swiss ski resorts showed impressively that the Swiss tourism industry knows how to provide their services even under pandemic circumstances.”</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-661023" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/abigail-griffith-Cl10giNfsZs-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="Zermatt, with the Matterhorn in the background. Photo by Victor He on Unsplash" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Zermatt, with the Matterhorn in the background. Photo by Victor He on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1">“Winter tourism took place even under difficult pandemic circumstances. The Swiss tourism providers have therefore proved that “they know how to winter”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“This proof and this performance also give confidence for the upcoming winter season.”</p><p class="p1">While things will look better than in previous years, Aschwanden predicted it would not feel completely the same as a few years ago due to international travel hurdles.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“According to this preview a solid winter season can be expected – of course and unfortunately, oversea tourists will still not fully come back, especially from Asia and Australia / New Zealand.”</p><p class="p1">Australians, New Zealanders and people from many Asian countries are not prevented from entering Switzerland but in many cases are restricted from leaving their own countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Please click the following link to see the rules for entry to Switzerland from around the globe.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210922/explained-who-can-enter-switzerland-right-now-and-what-are-the-rules/"><strong>EXPLAINED: Who can enter Switzerland right now and what are the rules?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Will I need to be vaccinated etc to ski in Switzerland this year?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Somewhat controversially, Switzerland decided it would buck the trends of its neighbours and not require the Covid certificate on the slopes this winter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland’s Covid certificate shows you have been fully vaccinated against the virus, have contracted it recently and recovered or that you have tested negative.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This means that you will not need Switzerland’s Covid certificate or national equivalents in order to take part in winter sports or take chairlifts or gondolas in Switzerland (chairlifts and gondolas will require masks).</p><p class="p1">You can even eat and drink in outside areas without a Covid certificate. If you go inside however, a certificate will be required.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Keep in mind that while you will not need the certificate for skiing or hotel stays, it is required in restaurants, bars and other event venues.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Covid passes from European Union countries are valid in Switzerland, but those from outside the EU are not - meaning you will have to get one in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210920/how-visitors-can-get-a-covid-certificate-in-each-swiss-canton/"><strong>READ MORE: How tourists and visitors can get Switzerland’s Covid certificate</strong></a></p><p class="p1">As it stands, this costs 30CHF. Aschwanden said a solution was being developed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“A national and electronic solution for the conversion of third country vaccination certificates into Swiss Covid Certificates will be operational from mid-October.”</p><p class="p1"><strong>Zermatt</strong></p><p class="p1">OK, so no early skiing report would be complete without Switzerland’s highest ski field: Zermatt.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Zermatt offers year-round skiing, 365-days-a-year (pandemics pending). It’s the anti-New York of ski fields; if you can’t make it there, you won’t make it anywhere.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Zermatt has several high peaks pushing 4,000 metres, including Klein Matterhorn and Gobba di Rollin.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Engelberg Titlis</strong></p><p class="p1">In the central canton of Obwalden, Engelberg Titlis is already open and accepting winter sport tourists.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are two areas - Titlis area and the area on Berg Brunni - both of which offer something for beginners, experts and everyone in between.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There’s also the Rotair Titlis, a rotating cable car which is equal parts exhilarating and terrifying.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-661024" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/julien-flutto-U2kkaAwSw94-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="The Rotair Titlis in the Swiss alps is a sight to behold. Photo by Julien Flutto on Unsplash" width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>The Rotair Titlis is a sight to behold. Skiing in Switzerland should be largely back to normal this year. Photo by Julien Flutto on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Saas Fee</strong></p><p class="p1">Another favourite of early skiers is Saas Fee, just around the corner from Zermatt.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Saas Fee opens properly on the 30th of October, according to Swiss Tourism, and has good quality snow thanks to boasting similar altitudes and weather conditions to neighbouring Zermatt.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While it might not be as well known, in some ways you’ve already been to Saas Fee - it was the location of Wham’s Last Christmas video.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The year-round snow meant it was the perfect backdrop for George Michael’s brooding, clad in a Christmas sweater and tremendous hair.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8gmARGvPlI</p><p class="p1"><strong>Glacier3000</strong></p><p class="p1">Located where Vaud meets Valais and Bern, Glacier3000 is a resort in the Diablerets region.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The winter sports season starts officially on November 6th.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Corvatsch</strong></p><p class="p1">Corvatsch, in the canton of Graubünden, opens officially on the 27th of November.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Located on the Piz Corvatsch mountain range, the ski area “extends from Sils via Silvaplana all the way to St. Moritz”.</p><p><img class="size-full wp-image-661027" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/marc-wieland-GkhxSnbrXs0-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="Daredevil Freddy Nock in a training session in Corvatsch, Samedan, Switzerland." width="646" height="431" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Daredevil Freddy Nock in a training session in Corvatsch, Samedan, Switzerland. Image: Marc Weiland, Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Verbier</strong></p><p class="p1">A favourite of British tourists, Verbier opens in early December. In addition to great winter sports action, Verbier has some of the best culinary options and nightlife available in any ski town.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.onthesnow.co.uk/">Information on which ski fields are open is available in English here.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></a></p><p class="p1"> </p>
