EXPLAINED: How to get the flu vaccine in Switzerland

Switzerland saw a significant decrease in influenza cases in the winter of 2020 as the impact of Covid measures such as social distancing and masking – as well as increased hygiene and working from home – had their impact.

The relaxation of Switzerland’s Covid measures alongside the vaccination campaign has led to a resurgence in concerns about the flu.

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health has warned that flu infection rates will rise back to their pre-pandemic levels this year.

Flu shots have been available in Switzerland since October 13th and will be administered until the end of winter.

Friday, November 5th is National Flu Vaccination Day in Switzerland, an event launched by the College of Family Medicine (KHM).

On this day, flu vaccinations can be done without appointment at participating doctors and participating pharmacies.

The jab will cost CHF30. On days other than November 5th, the flu vaccine can be up to 50CHF depending on the location.

Who is recommended for the flu vaccination in Switzerland?

The risk groups for the flu in Switzerland are roughly similar to those we have heard about regularly over the past 18 months in relation to Covid-19, with a few variations.

Those aged over 65 are recommended to get the jab, as are people with chronic diseases.

Anyone working in the care sector or who has regular contact with people in risk groups (including babies) is also in the recommended group.

Unlike the Covid jab however, premature babies (from six months old for their first two winters) and pregnant mothers are also in the recommended group.

Can I get the flu vaccination at the same time as that for Covid?

Doctors have encouraged people to get vaccinated for both Covid and the flu, saying that the vaccinations are safe.

Switzerland’s College of Family Medicine (KHM) said the vaccinations can be taken at the same time or around the same time.

While it is possible to catch Covid and the flu at the same time, this is relatively rare. While studies are still ongoing, the New York Times reports that around three percent of those tested in New York had both at the same time.

The risk however appears to be greater in children and young people.