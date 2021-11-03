EXPLAINED: How to get the flu vaccine in Switzerland

<p class="p1">Switzerland saw a significant decrease in influenza cases in the winter of 2020 as the impact of Covid measures such as social distancing and masking - as well as increased hygiene and working from home - had their impact.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The relaxation of Switzerland’s Covid measures alongside the vaccination campaign has <a href="https://www.argoviatoday.ch/schweiz/gibt-die-normale-grippe-diesen-winter-ihr-comeback-144129975">led to a resurgence in concerns about the flu</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health has warned that flu infection rates <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/de/home/strategie-und-politik/kampagnen/impfen-gegen-grippe.html">will rise back to their pre-pandemic levels this year</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Flu shots have been available in Switzerland since October 13th and will be administered until the end of winter.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Friday, November 5th is National Flu Vaccination Day in Switzerland, an event launched by the College of Family Medicine (KHM).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">On this day, flu vaccinations can be done without appointment at <a href="https://khm-cmpr.ch/impfpraxis-anmelden">participating doctors</a> and <a href="https://impfapotheke.ch/">participating pharmacies</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The jab will cost CHF30. On days other than November 5th, the flu vaccine can be up to <a href="https://khm-cmpr.ch/impfpraxis-anmelden">50CHF depending on the location</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">More information about the flu jab can be found <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/krankheiten-im-ueberblick/grippe.html">here</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Who is recommended for the flu vaccination in Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The risk groups for the flu in Switzerland are roughly similar to those we have heard about regularly over the past 18 months in relation to Covid-19, with a few variations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201117/explained-why-does-the-swiss-government-want-you-to-get-the-flu-shot-this-year/"><strong>READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Switzerland’s flu vaccine</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Those aged over 65 are recommended to get the jab, as are people with chronic diseases.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Anyone working in the care sector or who has regular contact with people in risk groups (including babies) is also in the recommended group.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210813/reader-question-how-will-switzerland-roll-out-covid-booster-shots/"><strong>UPDATED: How can I get my Covid booster shot in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Unlike the Covid jab however, premature babies (from six months old for their first two winters) and pregnant mothers are also in the recommended group.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.schutzvordergrippe.ch/">More information about risk groups can be found here.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Can I get the flu vaccination at the same time as that for Covid?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">Doctors have encouraged people to get vaccinated for both Covid and the flu, saying that the vaccinations are safe.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Switzerland’s College of Family Medicine (KHM) said the vaccinations can be taken at the same time or around the same time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">https://www.badenertagblatt.ch/aargau/auf-den-winter-zu-am-5-november-ist-nationaler-grippe-impftag-ld.2209038</p><p class="p1">While it is possible to catch Covid and the flu at the same time, this is relatively rare. While studies are still ongoing, the New York Times reports that around <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/article/flu-season-symptoms.html#link-689ff0b8">three percent of those tested in New York had both at the same time</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The risk however <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/article/flu-season-symptoms.html#link-689ff0b8">appears to be greater in children and young people</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
