EXPLAINED: Everything tourists should know about skiing in Switzerland

<p>Switzerland’s pistes were closed to tourists and visitors over the past winter due to Covid and various travel restrictions, and only Swiss residents were allowed to hit the slopes.</p><p>This year, skiers from abroad are welcome, with a few high-altitude resorts already opened and others resuming their operations in the coming days and weeks.</p><p>This <a href="https://www.j2ski.com/ski_resorts/Switzerland/ski_area_opening_dates.html">link</a> shows official opening days for various Swiss resorts.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211022/winter-sports-which-swiss-ski-resorts-open-earliest/"><strong>Winter sports: Which Swiss ski resorts are already open?</strong></a></p><p>Ski industry is (almost) back to normal now but some rules relating to entry into Switzerland and behaviour in resorts are in place.</p><p><strong>Crossing the border</strong></p><p>How easily you can enter the country depends on your vaccination and immunity status, as is the case in most of Europe.</p><p>To prove you are either vaccinated or have recovered from Covid within the past six months you will need a vaccination certificate or a health pass issued by your country, a document that is equivalent to Switzerland’s Covid certificate.</p><p>If you have such a document, you will have unrestricted entry, regardless of where you are travelling from</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210922/explained-who-can-enter-switzerland-right-now-and-what-are-the-rules/">Who can enter Switzerland right now and what are the rules?</a></strong></p><p>Switzerland accepts the following vaccines for entry and access to the Covid certificate: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Covaxin.</p><p>After you arrive, you can convert your country’s health pass into the Swiss certificate, which is required to access restaurants, bars, gyms, private parties and a range of other indoor areas. </p><p>Issuing Covid certificates is up to health authorities in every canton. Foreigners can get a Covid certificate through a federal government site. <a href="https://www.covidcertificate-form.admin.ch/foreign">The direct link to the government site is here. </a></p><p>This process is free except for tourists from non-EU /EFTA countries — including from the US, India and the UK — who will have to pay 30 francs for this service.</p><p>Most cantons have an online portal that you can use to request a certificate ahead of time. Just as an example, in Valais, a popular ski destination for foreign tourists, you can request your certificate <a href="https://certificat-vs.ch/obtenir-un-certificat/">here.</a></p><p>Some visitors have told us that they were not charged when booking in their canton, so this may be an option for people wanting to save CHF30. </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211011/rule-change-us-and-uk-tourists-must-now-pay-for-covid-certificate-in-switzerland/">Swiss Covid certificate no longer free for US/UK visitors</a></strong></p><p><strong>What if you are not vaccinated?</strong></p><p>Unvaccinated people from countries not on Switzerland’s high-risk list will not be banned from entry. </p><p>However, they will have to complete two negative tests or show proof that they have recovered from the virus in the past six months. </p><p>When arriving, you must show proof of a negative test; four to seven days later, you will have to undergo another test, which you must pay for yourself.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210922/explained-who-can-enter-switzerland-right-now-and-what-are-the-rules/"><strong>EXPLAINED: Who can enter Switzerland right now and what are the rules?</strong></a></p><p>Both PCR and antigen results are accepted. </p><p>The rules are much tighter for the unvaccinated travellers from <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/aktuell/faq-einreiseverweigerung.html#1668147653">high-risk countries</a>, who are banned from entry altogether. </p><p>Switzerland's official list of high-risk nations can be seen <a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/en/home/sem/aktuell/faq-einreiseverweigerung.html#1668147653">here</a>.</p><p>Even those who have had the virus and recovered the past six months or those who have tested negative will not be allowed to enter from those countries.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211001/snow-business-how-to-find-a-job-in-winter-sports-in-switzerland/"><strong>Snow business: How to find a job in winter sports in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p>And regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not, you must fill out this <a href="https://swissplf.admin.ch/formular">entry form</a>.</p><p>You will have to show the QR code it generates before boarding the plane or upon arrival, if asked.</p><p><strong>Congratulations, you have made it this far. What’s next?</strong></p><p>After everything you went through to get your health pass converted, it may be a bit of a letdown to know that this document is <a href="https://www.thelocal.com/20211019/breaking-switzerland-will-not-require-covid-certificate-for-winter-sports/">not required</a> for winter sports, either on chairlifts or on the slopes.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.com/20211019/breaking-switzerland-will-not-require-covid-certificate-for-winter-sports/">Switzerland will not require Covid certificate for winter sports</a></strong></p><p>It is, however, obligatory in bars and restaurants in the ski area, although people eating and drinking on outdoor terraces and balconies will not need it.</p><p>But you will also need a certificate to access fitness centres, as well as indoor entertainment venues like clubs.</p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-663864 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/ski-matterh.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><span style="font-size: 10pt;"><em>Hitting the slopes with the Matterhorn as landscape above the ski resort of Zermatt in the Swiss Alps. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP</em></span></div><p><strong>These are general rules, but each ski area can adopt its own, tighter measures if needed.</strong></p><p>This is the case of Samnaun, in the eastern canton of Graubünden, which is implementing the so-called “2G rule” for everyone over the age of 12 — that is, only vaccinated or recovered (but not tested) people will be allowed on the slopes.</p><p>The reason is a purely geographical one: this resort in Graubünden’s Engadin valley is adjacent to the Silvretta Arena area in Austria, and that country has just introduced the 2-G rule for skiing due to a worsening epidemiological situation there.</p><p>This means skiers on the Swiss side of the border will have to adhere to Austria’s rules as well. </p><p>Meanwhile, the Swiss Ski Lifts Association (RMS) has drawn up a health protection plan for the 2021-2022 winter season.</p><p>The main change compared to last year concerns the abandonment of the mask on the open chairlifts and in the queues outside.</p><p>However, masks will remain obligatory in cable cars and other closed transportation, where windows would be open for better ventilation, and distance between passengers will have to be maintained.</p><p>If the overall Covid situation deteriorates, the RMS may introduce new measures, such as limiting the number of people in cable cars to two-thirds of their total capacity.</p>
