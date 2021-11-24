Zurich to open two new vaccination centres for booster jabs

The two centres will be located at Zurich-Oerlikon (Therese-Giehse-Strasse 6) and Bülach (Bülacher Stadthalle) and will be available to anyone who wants to get a booster vaccine.

These will be open from 8am to 8pm seven days a week and will together have a capacity of 3,000 jabs a day.

The existing vaccination centres in Affoltern am Albis, Triemli, Uster and Winterthur will also extend their opening hours to assist with the expected surge in people wanting a booster shot.

Each of the canton’s vaccination centres will now offer booster jabs, along with 450 GPs and 100 participating pharmacies.

Switzerland had been under fire for dragging its feet on the booster jab campaign, with some Swiss residents trying to cross the border into neighbouring countries in order to secure a third shot.

Booster jabs for people aged 65 and over and those in risk groups have been administered in Switzerland since November 22nd.

Peak Swiss medical agency Swissmedic on Tuesday approved booster vaccinations for everyone aged 16 and over.

To be eligible for a booster jab, your second shot of the vaccine must have been at least six months ago.

