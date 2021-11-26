Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland sets 2022 quotas for workers from third countries

The same number of employees from outside Europe will be able to work in Switzerland next year as in 2021.

“Next year, 8,500 skilled workers from third countries will be able to be recruited again: 4,500 will benefit from a residence permit (B permit) and 4,000 from a short-term residence permit (L permit)”, the Federal Council announced.

Additionally (and outside of the third-nation quota), up to 3,500 people from the UK will be allowed work in Switzerland. This includes 2,100 under a B authorisation and 1,400 under an L authorisation.

The permits will be granted by cantons on quarterly basis.

Swiss statistics: The unvaccinated are three times more contagious

People who have not been inoculated against Covid are three times more likely to transmit the virus than those with a post-vaccination infection, according to the Covid-19 Task Force.

It also found that the booster dose prevents 10,000 to 20,000 hospitalisations in people over 70 years of age.

And even though protection against contagion and transmission decreases over time, six months after the second injection the vaccinated are still twice as protected as the unvaccinated. And after the third dose, immunised people are 20 times more protected against infection then their unvaccinated counterparts.

Geneva village is among Switzerland’s “most beautiful”

Dardagny, a community in canton Geneva, just joined the ranks of the most beautiful villages in the country.

It is now included in the listing of the aptly named Beautiful Swiss Villages association, which describes Dardagny as “a peaceful winegrowers’ village in the lush Allondon valley on the edge of the Geneva countryside”.

It goes on to praise “the winegrowers’ houses scattered around the imposing castle (the largest in the canton) compete for character, adorned here and there with cheerful fountains and colourful signs to create a harmonious rural living space”.

Further description of Dardagny and other scenic Swiss villages, as well as a map showing where they are located, can be seen here.

Switzerland suffers from shortage of doctors

There are too many specialist physicians and not enough general practitioners in the country. This weakens the entire health system, reveals a survey by the Consumer Federation of French-speaking Switzerland (FRC).

The biggest difficulty lies in finding a doctor who accepts new patients, and it takes on average between 15 and 30 calls to get an appointment.

The rejection rate for new patients is 50 percent in rural regions. In urban areas, patients are refused one in three times, FRC reported.

These occupations are most impacted by scarcity of workers

Medical profession is not the only one with gaps to be filled. The shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland is impacting other professions as well, according to a study carried out jointly by the University of Zurich and the personnel service provider Adecco.

The study examined in which occupational groups the number of vacancies is particularly high or particularly low compared to job seekers.

The shortage is particularly significant in the areas of engineering, technology, IT, medicine and pharmacy. The oversupply of skilled workers, on the other hand, is greatest in the commercial professions.

