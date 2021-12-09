EXPLAINED: Who is Switzerland’s new President Ignazio Cassis?

<p class="p1">On Wednesday, December 8th at noon, Ignazio Cassis was elected by Swiss parliament as the country’s new President.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Cassis’ term will begin on January 1st. In his acceptance speech, he pledged Switzerland “would not allow itself to be divided” amid the Covid pandemic.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211208/ignazio-cassis-switzerland-swears-in-new-president/"><strong>Ignazio Cassis: Switzerland swears in new President</strong></a></p><p class="p1">“The pandemic has not divided us - because we cannot be divided” <a href="https://www.watson.ch/schweiz/bundesrat/637714340-156-stimmen-cassis-zum-bundespraesidenten-gewaehlt">Cassis said</a>. "The virus will stay, but the crisis will come to an end.”</p><p class="p1"><strong>But wait, I don’t remember an election?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p1">The transfer of presidential power in Switzerland is not only peaceful, it takes place with relatively little fanfare, with only a small handover to indicate someone new is in the top job.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While there usually is a ceremony in mid-December, this has been postponed due to the pandemic and will take place in 2022.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The Presidential role is largely ceremonial, with members of the Federal Council elected to the position on an annual basis.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Swiss Presidents are seen as </span><span class="s2">“primus inter pares” (first among equals) among their six Federal Council colleagues and is technically not a ‘head of state’ as he or she might be in different countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s2">Generally, the member of the Federal Council who has not been President for the longest period of time will be elected to the position.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s3"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211129/a-foreigners-guide-to-understanding-swiss-politics-in-five-minutes/"><b>READ MORE: A foreigner’s guide to understanding Swiss politics in five minutes</b><b></b></a></span></p><p class="p6">Health Minister Alain Berset was elected to the vice presidency on Wednesday, meaning he will likely take the top job in 2023.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6"><strong>Who is Cassis then?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p6">Ignazio Cassis, a medical doctor by training, comes from the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6">He’s only the fifth President from the region and is the first to take the top job in 24 years.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6">He has been the Foreign Affairs Minister since he joined the Federal Council in 2017 and will retain the job while serving as president.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20201209/guy-parmelin-switzerland-elect-new-president-from-2021/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland elects Guy Parmelin to Presidency<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></a></p><p class="p6"><strong>What is he like?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p6">Cassis comes from the Liberal Party, which is conservative and pro-business party, but more socially progressive than the far-right Swiss People’s Party, which provided the outgoing President Guy Parmelin.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6">Cassis has been criticised for gaffes in the past, although he is considered a consensus builder who is likely to be purposefully disruptive in office. <span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6"><strong>How much does he earn?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p6">OK so now it’s getting juicy!</p><p class="p6">Switzerland being as expensive as it is, the President earns a high salary - and next year it is getting a little higher.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p8"><span class="s1">The current presidential salary is </span><span class="s2">454,581 per year, which will go up by 1,000CHF per month in 2022.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
