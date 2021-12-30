Renting in Switzerland: Can a landlord ask if I am vaccinated? 

<p class="p1">Anyone wanting to secure a rental property in Switzerland will have to jump through several hoops before they get into their new home.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Simply finding a flat is difficult enough – particularly in larger cities – as you will need to stand out from an ever-growing crowd to prove you should be the lucky one to move in.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211116/finding-a-flat-in-switzerland-how-to-stand-out-from-the-crowd/"><strong>Finding a flat in Switzerland: How to stand out from the crowd</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Towards the end of the process however, your landlord has the right to ask you a range of questions before you move in.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p>We've covered these more broadly in the following explainer, which looks at the nature of the questions which a landlord may ask - and those which a landlord may not. </p><p>As we discussed, Swiss tenancy law says questions of a certain nature are off limits. </p><p>Perhaps surprisingly, if you are asked a question which is off limits, you are permitted to be untruthful in your answer. </p><p>Click the following link for more information. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211230/renting-in-switzerland-what-questions-can-landlords-ask-prospective-tenants/"><strong>Renting in Switzerland: The questions your landlord can and cannot ask you</strong></a></p><p><strong>Can my landlord or prospective landlord ask me if I am vaccinated? </strong></p><p class="p1">The law does not make direct reference to whether or not your landlord can ask for Covid vaccination status in applying for a flat. </p><p>Under Swiss law however, a prospective landlord is not allowed to ask about your health status, i.e. if you have any diseases or pre-existing conditions. </p><p class="p1">Therefore, as asking about general health information is largely restricted, presumably a landlord would not be permitted to ask a question about Covid vaccination status.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p1">In this case - as was illustrated above - a tenant would be within their rights to provide an untruthful answer.</p><p class="p1">If you have however already provided an answer - i.e. said you are unvaccinated when a landlord may prefer vaccinated tenants - a prospective landlord can reject your application and will likely not face consequences.</p><p>This is because a landlord does not need to provide a justification as to why one tenant was chosen over another. </p><p class="p1">As The Local reported in November 2021, a seller went back on a verbal promise to sell their home when they found out the buyer was vaccinated.</p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211104/they-might-die-swiss-homeowner-refuses-to-sell-to-vaccinated-buyers/"><strong>‘They might die’: Swiss homeowner refuses to sell to vaccinated buyers</strong></a></p><p>Even though Swiss law forbids discrimination based on one’s vaccine status, this applies to public entities and employers only.</p><p>However, when it comes to transactions between private individuals, “the seller can refuse to sell to you just because he doesn’t like your face”, said a <a href="https://www.watson.ch/fr/suisse/covid-19/364400144-discrimination-des-vaccines-une-proprietaire-refuse-de-vendre-sa-maison">legal expert quoted by Swiss news outlet Watson</a>.</p><p>“This is contractual freedom”.</p>
Member comments