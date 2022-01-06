Does marriage make financial sense in Switzerland?

<p class="p1">It might not be the most romantic conversation to have with your significant other, but marriage in Switzerland can have a range of financial consequences regarding tax, insurance, debt and wealth.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p1">Although there are of course financial benefits to be had, there are also a range of potential disadvantages to consider.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Some of these are relatively minor, although others can be significant - so much so that the financial disadvantages of marriage are a frequent topic of conversation in Switzerland under the term “marriage penalty”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.accurity.ch/2021/04/26/the-massive-swiss-tax-penalties-for-marriage-and-property-ownership-in-switzerland/">Swiss financial services organisation Accurity says</a> there are “massive tax penalties” of getting married in Switzerland, while think tank Avenir Suisse<a href="https://www.avenir-suisse.ch/en/why-marry-when-living-in-sin-is-cheaper/"> asked in mid-2020</a> “why marry when living in sin is cheaper?”</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20170123/the-pros-and-cons-of-having-kids-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: The pros and cons of having kids in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Switzerland even had a referendum on the issue back in 2016.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As many people know, things tend to change slowly in Switzerland - just ask women <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210205/switzerland-to-mark-50-years-of-women-voting/">who only got the vote nationally in 1971</a> (and in every canton in 1990). </p><p class="p1">Marriage laws which have a financial impact in Switzerland come from a time where only one partner tended to work. That was then, however, with 80 percent of wives now working in Switzerland,<a href="https://www.avenir-suisse.ch/en/why-marry-when-living-in-sin-is-cheaper/"> according to Avenir Suisse</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">But is living in sin really cheaper? While there are some advantages, these primarily relate to death and inheritance.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The following guide outlines some of the common advantages and disadvantages of taking the plunge in Switzerland in broad categories.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210820/what-names-do-foreign-nationals-give-their-babies-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: What names do foreign nationals give their babies in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong>Taxation</strong></p><p class="p1">Taxation is the main area in which many married couples feel they are at a disadvantage.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The reason for this is relatively simple.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Switzerland uses a <a href="https://www.ch.ch/en/tax-calculator/"><span class="s2">progressive income tax system,</span></a> so higher incomes are taxed at a higher rate.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">Married couples are required to jointly file their taxes. Their income is added together regardless of who made what.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">If both spouses work, this arrangement – called ‘marriage tax penalty’ —can be quite costly.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">It is unconstitutional for a married couple to pay more than 10 percent of the amount they would be charged if they were living together without marriage.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">In practice, however, many couples pay considerably more. <a href="https://www.postfinance.ch/en/private/needs/money-in-simple-terms/what-is-the-marriage-penalty.html">Postfinance provides the following example</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">“The marriage penalty actually means that for dual-income couples where both partners earn 75,000 to 125,000 francs annually, there is an added tax burden of around 10 percent compared to cohabiting couples with the same income.”</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191122/does-it-make-financial-sense-to-get-married-in-switzerland/">According to estimates from 2019</a>, 700,000 married couples pay more tax than they would if they were unmarried.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p6">Keep in mind that not all married couples are the same. The amount of tax you will pay depends on a variety of factors including how much you earn, how you earn it, which canton and municipality you live in and how you organise your tax affairs.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p6">In that sense, marriage will not always constitute a disadvantage.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200826/revealed-the-swiss-canton-with-the-best-tax-rates-for-families/"><strong>Revealed: The Swiss canton with the best tax rates for families</strong></a></p><p class="p8"><span class="s3">Appropriately named Swiss financial comparison site Moneyland says Switzerland’s tax framework can be problematic as “</span><span class="s4">if you and your partner have a higher income and get married, the tax rate will go up and you may pay a higher amount of income tax than if you were both taxed separately.”</span></p><p class="p10"><a href="https://www.moneyland.ch/de/heiraten-schweiz-vorteile-nachteile">Moneyland also notes</a> that this can in fact be an advantage if one partner earns a low amount of money or no money, as “a person in a high tax bracket may be placed in a lower tax bracket if their spouse earns little or no income”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p10"><strong>Is this likely to change?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p10">The most recent effort to change the law came about in 2016, when Switzerland held a referendum into the issue.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">In 2016, <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20180323/swiss-government-wants-to-end-tax-penalty-for-married-couples"><span class="s2">Swiss voters</span></a> narrowly rejected the initiative to scrap the marriage tax penalty.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">However, it turned out that the information on this subject published by the government seriously underestimated the number of couples that were subjected to the tax penalty.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">The authorities said only 80,000 couples were affected (more accurate estimates suggested it was closer to 700,000).</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">The vote was therefore reversed by the Federal Tribunal, Switzerland’s highest court.</span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">The Federal Council has stood in the way of further reform efforts, despite significant demand.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">While a revote was ordered, organisers need to again collect 100,000 signatures <a href="https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/square-one-_controversial-initiative-on-married-couples--tax-equality-withdrawn/45554540">and this has not yet taken place</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><strong><span class="s1">Pensions<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">Married couples can also be at a disadvantage when it comes to pensions.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">The Swiss pension system, while relatively complex, is largely calculated on the basis of contributions you made during your working life.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210809/explained-how-does-the-swiss-pension-system-work-and-how-much-will-i-receive/"><strong><span class="s1">EXPLAINED: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">While single individuals will be entitled to 100 percent of their pension on retirement, a married couple will only be entitled to a maximum of 150 percent of their two pensions together.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">Unmarried couples will therefore be entitled to 200 percent of their pension entitlements (when considered together).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">This results in a reduction of 25 percent each - or 50 percent taken together - for married couples.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">This system was created when one of the married people, usually the man, earned much more than the other partner.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">However, where both members of a married couple earn good money, they are effectively penalised when it comes time to retire.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">In the instance of divorce, the moneys will be split evenly.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">The main advantage of the system is in the unfortunate instance someone dies. In that case, the survivor will be entitled to a survivor’s pension, which is sometimes known as a widow’s pension (but is not restricted to women).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">In order to receive this pension, the couple must have been married for at least five years. The surviving partner must be at least 45 years old or they must have dependent children.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">Married partners are also entitled to make lower contributions to the AHV pension collectively, which can be an advantage.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><strong><span class="s1">Inheritance</span></strong></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">There can also be benefits when it comes to inheritance for surviving spouses and children.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">Marriage will ensure that the main barriers to inheriting a deceased spouse’s wealth are removed.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">Taxes on inheritance or on gifts are relatively low in Switzerland, depending on the canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">The disadvantage, however, of being married is that individuals will have comparatively little choice to select their heirs or even to determine where their money will go.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">In Switzerland, a spouse is entitled to a compulsory portion of the estate. This will take place automatically and will trump whatever you say in your will.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211230/swiss-inheritance-law-what-will-change-in-2022/"><span class="s1"><strong>Swiss inheritance law: What will change in 2022</strong></span></a></p><p class="p5"><strong><span class="s1">Debt</span></strong></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">One final element is debt.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">When one partner who is in debt gets married, the debt becomes that of the couple - unless you specifically specify this in a pre-marriage agreement.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p5"><span class="s1">Even then, Moneyland notes that your partner may be liable for your debt in some cases, which may be an unwelcome surprise for your partner. </span></p><p class="p11"><span class="s4">The obvious advantage for individuals is that their debt obligations are now halved, although the person you (theoretically) love will be liable for the other half, which probably shouldn’t be considered an advantage at all.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p6"><em><strong>As with all of our financial guides, this report has been prepared to provide an overview only and should not take the place of tailored financial advice from a qualified expert.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></em></p>
