Why finding a job in Switzerland is set to become easier

<p class="p1"><span class="s1">With nearly 150,000 people currently in quarantine, placing Switzerland's critical infrastructure at risk, Omicron offers a foretaste of what could become a huge problem for the country in the years to come: impending shortage of trained workers.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">At present, a gap is growing between the demand from the Swiss economy, which is constantly creating new jobs despite the Covid pandemic, and the ever-shrinking supply of skilled labour — employees who have a vocational diploma or university degree.</span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210830/how-to-find-english-language-jobs-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How to find English language jobs in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">In addition to Switzerland's strong economy, the number of people retiring is higher than that of new employees entering the workforce.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The impact on the labour market will be huge," <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/une-menace-pour-la-prosperite-economique-la-suisse-manque-de-main-d-uvre-et-cela-ne-vas-pas-sameliorer-id17132726.html?utm_source=High%2BFive&utm_campaign=91d26f343a-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_HIGH_FIVE&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_93acd101d3-91d26f343a-511334402&mc_cid=91d26f343a&mc_eid=5dcd7c3844"><span class="s2">said</span></a> Tino Senoner, director of Dynajobs, who predicts a shortage of 365,000 specialised workers by 2025.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"This lack of personnel will cost the economy. In 2025 alone, this could lead to the loss of nearly 60 billion francs in added value,” said Senoner.</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">If the trend continues unabated, there will be a shortage of 1.2 million skilled workers by 2035.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210108/explained-five-things-you-should-do-when-you-move-to-switzerland/"><strong>EXPLAINED: Five things you need to do when you move to Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">Which industries will be hard hit?</span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">While the labour shortage is expected to hit all areas of the Swiss economy, several areas will be particularly hard hit including healthcare, manufacturing and particularly IT.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200908/how-much-do-it-specialists-earn-in-switzerland/"><strong><span class="s1">READ MORE: How much do IT specialists earn in Switzerland?</span></strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">IT workers will be especially in demand, experts say, because businesses will need to digitalise and automate to make up for the likely shortage.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Experts however say that lower skilled jobs will also be in higher demand, including hospitality, retail and transport.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">What does this mean for workers inside - and outside - of Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">With hundreds of thousands of vacancies to fill, people with the permission to work in Switzerland are likely to be flush with offers - particularly skilled workers with recognised qualifications.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">One likely trend is that people will be encouraged to delay their retirements in order to work for longer.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Employers may look to adopt flexible working conditions including part-time hours or remote work in order to tempt skilled workers to stave off retirement for a few more years.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190403/quick-tips-for-writing-the-perfect-swiss-cv/"><strong>EXPLAINED: How to write the perfect Swiss CV</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Simon Wey, chief economist of the Swiss Employers' Union, said companies should start investing more in training their employees.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">“From the employers' point of view, the priority is to exploit the potential of Swiss labor,” he said.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"The Swiss Employers' Union wants to encourage collaboration between the generations and create stronger incentives to work beyond the retirement age".</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Another consequence will be a need to import more skilled workers from abroad.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Senoner points out that this may be difficult as Switzerland will need to compete with several other European nations for workers, particularly German-speaking Europe, in the coming years.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">“In the German-speaking area as a whole, there will be a shortage of nearly two million specialists within four years,” Senoner said.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><strong><span class="s1">What does this mean for Switzerland?</span></strong></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Although the trend is likely to be positive for workers, if it is not rectified it may have serious consequences for the Swiss economy.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Wey said the trend could endanger prosperity in Switzerland, one of the world’s wealthiest nations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"If there is a shortage of labor, Switzerland's economic location will lose an important competitive advantage for creating wealth,” Wey told Blick.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191221/five-insider-tips-for-job-seekers-in-switzerland-employment/"><strong>READ MORE: Five insider tips to find a job in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Alexander Bélaz, President of Employees Switzerland, said companies will be hampered not just in terms of staffing, but with regard to innovation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">“If you lack qualified staff, less time is available to put ideas and new products in place. Switzerland's capacity for innovation and competitiveness could suffer as a result,” explains Bélaz.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">"This scarcity of resources is one of the most important business risks in the industry and in the medium term constitutes a danger for innovation in Switzerland.”</span></p><p class="p1"><span class="s1">Wey called upon governments to invest more in other </span><span class="s1">indirect services to help workers, such as childcare and daycare facilities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p>
