Will Switzerland announce tighter measures on Wednesday?

Federal authorities have consulted with the cantons over the last few days about which current measures should be tightened in view of the skyrocketing number of infections caused by Omicron.

But despite some 30,000 new daily cases, the healthcare system is holding up at the moment, and most cantonal officials have spoken in favour of less stringent rules.

This is what’s likely to be announced:

Extension of measures until end of February

An important point is the extension of the measures currently in force, such as the 2G regulations and the obligation to work from home.

Health Minister Alain Berset said they should be maintained until the end of March. The majority of cantons, however, want them lifted a month earlier, on February 28th, provided the epidemiological situation allows it.

Quarantine

Last week, the Federal Council shortened the duration of quarantine and isolation to five days.

But two-thirds of the cantons prefer to abolish the preventive quarantine for contact cases altogether, and some epidemiologists support this idea as well.

READ MORE: Should Switzerland abolish quarantines and roll back testing for Covid-19?

This is particularly pertinent as testing capabilities and contact tracing are currently severely limited due to the high number of cases.

But it may be too early to take this step, health officials say. “We still have to be very careful. We don’t know how the situation will evolve in the coming weeks”, according to Virginie Masserey, head of the infection control unit at the Federal Department of Public Health.

Certificate validity

The Federal Council is likely to announce the reduction of the validity period of the certificate for vaccinated and recovered people from 365 to 270 days.

This would allow Switzerland to align with European Union’s rules and ensure that the Swiss certificate is accepted in the EU, which is essential for travel.

Hardening

Although the Federal Council said it would order stricter measures, including closings, quickly if the hospitals and intensive care units become saturated, for the moment such drastic measures are not on the horizon”.

READ MORE: Swiss government: Omicron may be ‘beginning of the end’ of pandemic