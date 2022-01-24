‘A developing country’: Why do so few Swiss children attend childcare?

<p class="p1">Switzerland sits second last in the most recent OECD rankings for early childhood education, <a href="https://www.oecd.org/education/school/earlychildhoodeducationandcare.htm">placing ahead only of Turkey in the 38 nation bloc</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The figures take into account the percentage of children aged three to five who are enrolled in early childhood education.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In Switzerland, around 50 percent of children in that age bracket are enrolled in day care or similar educative facilities.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210406/how-much-does-it-cost-to-raise-a-child-in-switzerland/"><b>READ MORE: How much does it cost to raise a child in Switzerland?</b></a></span></p><p class="p5">In other OECD nations like France, Ireland, Israel and the UK, this rate is at 100 percent. The OECD average is 88 percent.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">In Switzerland, children of wealthy families are much more likely to attend day care, which has the effect of entrenching educational inequality.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">As a result, Switzerland has one of the largest gaps in reading abilities between wealthy and disadvantaged groups of any OECD nation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p5">Early childhood education is seen as essential not only for teaching many of the fundamental skills that will become important during schooling, but also for basic social skills.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Social Democratic National Councilor and former teacher Matthias Aebischer <a href="https://www.20min.ch/story/tiefe-kita-quote-kinder-koennen-im-kindergarten-kaum-sprechen-980418966443">told Swiss news site 20 Minutes</a> this meant many Swiss children, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, were forced to catch up on other students when entering school.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">"Some children have no social behaviour because they are in front of the PC or television all day," Aebischer said.</p><p class="p5">"These children can hardly speak in kindergarten or still wear nappies, you can never make up for that.</p><p>"We have the best education system in the world, but at pre-kindergarten level we are a developing country."</p><p class="p5">Educator Dominik Büchel told 20 Minutes it was not easy for children to then catch up when they arrive at primary school. </p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210727/how-to-find-affordable-childcare-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: How to save money on childcare in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p5">"In early childhood, a lot of things are already set; the biological development of the brain, for example, is already in full swing after birth," Büchel said.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Early childhood education is therefore essential for “acquiring knowledge and social behaviour in a playful way, learning how to communicate correctly and how to behave in a group.”</p><p class="p5">Aebischer launched a parliamentary motion to call upon the federal government to provide more support for the cantons to keep childcare costs down.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><strong>Why do so few Swiss children attend daycare?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p5">As with most things in Switzerland, the answer comes down to money - although the country’s conservative culture can also play a part.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Switzerland has the highest net costs for childcare of any country in the OECD. In Switzerland, the costs of childcare for a two-child family with parents earning an average wage are just under 30 percent of the total household income.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">By comparison, the cost is above 20 percent of net household income in only two other countries - while the OECD average is ten percent.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">A consequence of this is that a greater deal of pressure is exerted upon parents to ensure one of the parents - most commonly a woman - stays home to care for the children.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">When combined with other factors in Switzerland, such as the relatively minimal paternity leave allowances and a tax system which can penalise two parents who both decide to work, this often means one parent stays home to care for the kids.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220106/does-marriage-make-financial-sense-in-switzerland/"><strong>READ MORE: Does marriage make financial sense in Switzerland?</strong></a></p><p class="p5">Another major reason is the prevalence of conservative attitudes in Switzerland, whereby family care is prioritised over organised daycare.</p><p class="p5">Toni Bortoluzzi, from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, opposes the plan and said being cared for by grandparents was more important than daycare.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">Bortoluzzi said children taken care of by their grandparents would not have any disadvantages in comparison with daycare children.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">The former MP also said compulsory daycare had no place in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p5">"We're not in the GDR, where everyone had to go to daycare. I am a freedom-loving person and it is the freedom of parents to decide for themselves how they want to raise their child."</p>
Member comments
The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Nevermind how selective the day cares are…