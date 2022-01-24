‘A developing country’: Why do so few Swiss children attend childcare?

Switzerland sits second last in the most recent OECD rankings for early childhood education, placing ahead only of Turkey in the 38 nation bloc.

The figures take into account the percentage of children aged three to five who are enrolled in early childhood education.

In Switzerland, around 50 percent of children in that age bracket are enrolled in day care or similar educative facilities.

In other OECD nations like France, Ireland, Israel and the UK, this rate is at 100 percent. The OECD average is 88 percent.

In Switzerland, children of wealthy families are much more likely to attend day care, which has the effect of entrenching educational inequality.

As a result, Switzerland has one of the largest gaps in reading abilities between wealthy and disadvantaged groups of any OECD nation.

Early childhood education is seen as essential not only for teaching many of the fundamental skills that will become important during schooling, but also for basic social skills.

Social Democratic National Councilor and former teacher Matthias Aebischer told Swiss news site 20 Minutes this meant many Swiss children, particularly from disadvantaged backgrounds, were forced to catch up on other students when entering school.

“Some children have no social behaviour because they are in front of the PC or television all day,” Aebischer said.

“These children can hardly speak in kindergarten or still wear nappies, you can never make up for that.

“We have the best education system in the world, but at pre-kindergarten level we are a developing country.”

Educator Dominik Büchel told 20 Minutes it was not easy for children to then catch up when they arrive at primary school.

“In early childhood, a lot of things are already set; the biological development of the brain, for example, is already in full swing after birth,” Büchel said.

Early childhood education is therefore essential for “acquiring knowledge and social behaviour in a playful way, learning how to communicate correctly and how to behave in a group.”

Aebischer launched a parliamentary motion to call upon the federal government to provide more support for the cantons to keep childcare costs down.

Why do so few Swiss children attend daycare?

As with most things in Switzerland, the answer comes down to money – although the country’s conservative culture can also play a part.

Switzerland has the highest net costs for childcare of any country in the OECD. In Switzerland, the costs of childcare for a two-child family with parents earning an average wage are just under 30 percent of the total household income.

By comparison, the cost is above 20 percent of net household income in only two other countries – while the OECD average is ten percent.

A consequence of this is that a greater deal of pressure is exerted upon parents to ensure one of the parents – most commonly a woman – stays home to care for the children.

When combined with other factors in Switzerland, such as the relatively minimal paternity leave allowances and a tax system which can penalise two parents who both decide to work, this often means one parent stays home to care for the kids.

Another major reason is the prevalence of conservative attitudes in Switzerland, whereby family care is prioritised over organised daycare.

Toni Bortoluzzi, from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, opposes the plan and said being cared for by grandparents was more important than daycare.

Bortoluzzi said children taken care of by their grandparents would not have any disadvantages in comparison with daycare children.

The former MP also said compulsory daycare had no place in Switzerland.

“We’re not in the GDR, where everyone had to go to daycare. I am a freedom-loving person and it is the freedom of parents to decide for themselves how they want to raise their child.”