UPDATE: What further Covid measures could Switzerland remove on Wednesday?

Almost two years since the start of the pandemic, there is some good news thanks the combined impact of vaccination and the lower virulence of the Omicron variant.

Despite higher than ever infection rates, the country’s hospitals and ICUs are stable and as a result the government looks set to further reduce Covid measures.

The announcement will be made some time after 3pm in Bern.

What measures are set to fall?

The obligation to work from home and the five-day contact quarantine requirement are both set to fall on Wednesday afternoon – this is already clear on the basis of government statements and leaked information

During a visit to Aarau on Tuesday, Health Minister Alain Berset already promised these measures would be removed immediately.

More information about these measures and how they will be relaxed is available at the following link.

UPDATE: Swiss to end quarantine and working from home obligation from Wednesday

However, Swiss news outlet Tages Anzeiger reports that further measures may be set to fall

Berset is set to present two possible options to the cantons on Wednesday, which will then be sent out for consultation before a decision is made in the coming days.

The first is a significant relaxation of the current rules on a step-by-step basis over a set time period, while the second would be a more complete end to all Covid measures.

The Covid certificate requirement in indoor venues like cafes and restaurants, as well as other places and events where it is currently compulsory, could be relaxed from February 16th.

The limit on the number of participants in private settings would also be lifted on the 16th, according to the report.

Another possible relaxation will be capacity restrictions on large events. Swiss media reports that not only would capacity restrictions be scrapped, but permits and health and safety concepts would no longer be needed for large events.

Only the masks and testing of symptomatic people would reportedly remain compulsory under the plan – although Swiss tabloid Blick reports that even this is up for consideration.

A relaxation of the mask rules could start in areas like bars and restaurants, with further relaxations in public transport and supermarkets coming in at a later date.

Several experts have weighed into the debate, saying relaxations of the mask rules should take place but that the government should be cautious about removing too many rules too quickly.

