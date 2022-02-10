For members
POLITICS
EXPLAINED: What was on the ballot in Switzerland’s first ever referendum?
As Swiss voters are set to head to the polls on February 13th, you may be wondering when this tradition had started — and what issue was at stake the first time around.
Published: 10 February 2022 12:21 CET
Updated: 10 February 2022 13:56 CET
Updated: 10 February 2022 13:56 CET
Switzerland's railway system was the subject of the country's first referendum in 1898. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
SWISS REFERENDUM
EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s animal testing referendum all about?
Switzerland goes to the polls Sunday to decide whether animal and human testing should be banned -- a proposal that has triggered an outcry in a country heavily reliant on big pharma.
Published: 10 February 2022 12:31 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments