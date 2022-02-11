Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 11 February 2022 07:34 CET
A shelter provides basic accommodation for those who lost their homes. Photo by Federal Housing Office

Covid-19: Downward trend is continuing

With 26,321 new cases reported on Thursday — drastically down from 41,175 infections registered a week ago — Switzerland appears to be on the downward trajectory, having reached the peak several days ago.

The situation in hospitals is stable as well, all of which lends itself to optimism  — even if cautious one — on the epidemiological front.

READ MORE:  Covid-19 infections: Has Switzerland reached the peak yet?

Swiss trains: hurry up slowly

While Switzerland’s railways beat other countries in terms of punctuality and network density, they do not set speed records.

In fact, when it comes to speed, Swiss trains lag behind other railways, according to LITRA, the Information Service for Public Transport. Its ranking of  transportation system in seven European countries places Switzerland at the bottom.

In neighbouring countries, trains often travel at over 300 km/h. In Switzerland, speeds rarely exceed 200 km/h; there are only three lines on which trains run at 200 km/h: between Olten and Bern, the Lötschberg base tunnel, as well as the Gotthard and Monte Ceneri tunnels.

The reason for lower speed is that faster trains consume too much electricity, according to the Federal Transport Office.

They look fast, but they aren’t. Photo by Kajetan Sumila on Unsplash

Where in Switzerland can you find a fiscal paradise?

Yes, there is such a thing and it is completely legal.

The tax burden varies greatly throughout the country, depending on where you live, your income, and the type of household.

Tribune de Genève published an interactive map giving you an idea of where tax rates are highest and lowest, taking into account your individual circumstances. 

As an example, this chart shows the lowest taxes…

Tribune de Genève

…and the highest.

Tribune de Genève

You can also calculate your rate directly on the website of the Federal Tax Administration.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How where you live in Switzerland impacts how much income tax you pay
 

Almost 2,200 people are homeless in Switzerland

This is the finding of a new study on homelessness carried out on behalf of the Federal Housing Office, which also reveals that additional 8,000 people are threatened with losing their homes.

Homelessness mainly affects residents of large cities and towns, while the threat of losing one’s home is also present in smaller municipalities and rural areas.

The proportion of localities with homeless people is higher in Swiss-German regions than in French-speaking part of the country and Ticino.

Most common reasons for both homelessness and risk of homelessness are over-spending, debt and drug problems, along with “social factors and migration,” the report said.

