SWISS REFERENDUM
REVEALED: The Swiss canton where you can be fined for not voting
Most Swiss people who cast their ballots in elections or referendums do so voluntarily. But in one canton, voting is compulsory.
Published: 15 February 2022 15:58 CET
Most Swiss vote with mail-in ballots. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
SWISS REFERENDUM
The ten most unusual Swiss referendum topics
Switzerland’s direct democracy system means getting an issue to the polls has a relatively low threshold. Here are some of the more unusual examples in Swiss history.
Published: 11 February 2022 14:56 CET
Updated: 13 February 2022 11:05 CET
