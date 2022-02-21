Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Why so few third-generation Swiss are actually ‘Swiss’?

Getting a Swiss passport is not an easy process. Even some who were born in Switzerland and have lived here their entire lives aren't citizens. Here's why.

Published: 21 February 2022 15:07 CET
For some people born in Switzerland, the road to citizenship is full of obstacles. Photo by Valeriano de Domenico/AFP

Unlike many other countries, being born in Switzerland doesn’t automatically mean the person is Swiss.

If their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports, a person will not obtain Swiss citizenship at birth. 

Even though they were born in Switzerland, have lived their entire lives in Switzerland and consider themselves to be Swiss, they have the same nationality as their parents and will continue to be considered as foreigners – until and unless they become naturalised.

There are some motions in the parliament filed by the Social Democratic and Green MPs in favour of at-birth citizenship for the second generation, but so far nothing has come out of these attempts.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s Social Democrats want to introduce ‘citizenship by birth’

On the other hand, since February 15th, 2018, foreigners born in Switzerland and whose grandparents already lived here — the so-called ‘third-generation’ — can become naturalised more easily.

However, according to a new report by the Federal Commission for Migration (SEM), out of about 25,000 people in this category, only 1,847 received their Swiss passports at the end of 2020.

That’s because “the obstacles to be overcome are so high that the legal requirements are impossible to meet”, the report states. “Thus, it is clear that facilitated naturalisation is not actually easier for the third generation, but rather more difficult”.

In all, the study found that access to Swiss nationality for this population group is unreasonably bureaucratic, as in many cases proof required for this process to be successful is difficult to obtain.

READ MORE: Why your Swiss citizenship application might be rejected – and how to avoid it 

What documentation is required?

SEM has set the following criteria for facilitated third-generation naturalisation:

  • At least one grandparent was born in Switzerland and can be proven to have acquired a right of residence here.
  • At least one parent has acquired a permanent residence permit, has lived for at least 10 years in Switzerland, and attended compulsory schooling in Switzerland for at least five years.
  • The applicant was born in Switzerland and holds a permanent residence permit.
  • The applicant completed compulsory schooling for at least five years in Switzerland.
  • The applicant successfully integrated.
  • The application is submitted before the 25th birthday.

If the application is submitted after the applicant’s 25th birthday but otherwise meets all the requirements, they can apply for simplified naturalisation until February 15th, 2023 provided they will still be under the age of 40 on that date.

So what’s the problem?

The study points out that documentation relating to grandparents could be difficult to obtain if they are deceased and no family records can be found.

And many parents who arrived in Switzerland later in life did not meet the five years of compulsory schooling  criteria, so eligibility for citizenship under this rule “is a real obstacle”, according to the study.

“For third-generation foreigners, the administrative burden inherent in the current procedure is unfairly high: while they themselves meet all the criteria, their application for naturalisation depends above all on the residence status of their parents” , the report points out.

“This reality frustrates many applicants, who then prefer to interrupt their facilitated naturalisation procedure. From then on, their sense of belonging to Swiss society is affected”.

This is what the report concluded

“By erecting almost insurmountable obstacles, legislators  are accused of wanting to prevent as many people as possible from accessing their political rights”, according to the study.

“For Swiss democracy, however, this is a very disastrous signal”, it added.

To make the third-generation citizenship easier to obtain, the study’s authors suggest a less restrictive procedure, including scrapping the age requirement for applicants, and simplifying rules relating to proof of grandparents’ residence in Switzerland as well as parents’ school attendance.

READ MORE: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

EXPLAINED: What was on the ballot in Switzerland’s first ever referendum?

As Swiss voters are set to head to the polls on February 13th, you may be wondering when this tradition had started — and what issue was at stake the first time around.

Published: 10 February 2022 12:21 CET
Updated: 13 February 2022 11:05 CET
Whether the issues in question are controversial or perfunctory, voting in Switzerland is an integral and important part of the country’s political process and its unique brand of direct democracy.

The Swiss typically vote four times a year — more often than any other country – with several questions on the ballot on each occasion.

It is such a commonplace occurrence in Switzerland that many people don’t even give this democratic process a second thought.

In fact, many may not even know in which year the citizens of Switzerland cast their first ballots, and what issue had to be decided on at the time.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

Even though some forms of direct democracy were practiced in parts of the country since the 14th century, popular initiatives were introduced at the federal level in 1848, the year Switzerland became a state.

But the system of initiatives and referendums didn’t go into effect automatically as soon as the new state was formed — it took several decades before that happened.

Why?

According to an article on the website of the Swiss National Museum (SNM), “in principle, this type of ‘intervention’ was not envisaged either under Swiss law, or in the ideas of those in power in Parliament”.

However, after many debates among MPs about how to revise the constitution and drive political change in general, “the logical outcome was the introduction of popular initiatives”, SNM wrote.

Early initiatives laid foundation to voting as we know it today. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

When was the first popular initiative created?

A legislation that went into effect in Switzerland in 2018 outlawed the boiling of live lobsters before knocking them out first. But the concern for animal welfare is not a new notion — the first proposal brought up for vote nearly 130 years ago focused on this very issue.

In May 1892, almost 90,000 men (as women would have no right to vote for another 79 years) signed a petition demanding that the slaughter of animals without prior stunning be banned.

But the issue was not as straight-forward as it seemed: “The move was more than just a matter of animal rights; it also had anti-Semitic undercurrents”, SNM wrote.

That’s because killing of animals without knocking them out first was practiced mainly by Jewish kosher butchers.

In the end, the proposal was accepted by 60 percent of Swiss voters (again, men only) in 1893 — the only initiative to be approved until 1908, the year when the ban on absinthe was approved.

The latter vote came after a winegrower in a Swiss village of Commugny reportedly downed two glasses of absinthe (along with other alcoholic beverages) and murdered his entire family.

This incident in 1905 served not only to outlaw absinthe — a potent plant-based drink created in Neuchâtel — in Switzerland, but also led to the worldwide prohibition that lasted for a century.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s ‘absinthe murders’ saw the drink globally banned for a century

“Over 480 popular initiatives were proposed between 1893 and today”, SNM said.

“Many of them were rejected or withdrawn. But most of these initiatives have still had some effect anyway, because the voice of the people could not and cannot be ignored”.

What about the first referendum?

As a reminder, initiatives and referendums are different.

In simple terms, an initiative is put forward by citizens seeking to pass a new legislation, while existing laws can be challenged by the public in a referendum.

The first Swiss referendum was held 124 years ago, almost to a day: on February 20th, 1898.

It sought to nationalise the railroads, a move that was approved by nearly 68 percent of voters. This has paved the way to the creation, in 1902, of Swiss Federal Railways.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland

