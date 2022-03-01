Read news from:
Seven things that may surprise you when traveling in Switzerland

Among first things you will probably notice while in the country is how very expensive and very beautiful Switzerland is. But there are also many other surprises you are likely to discover.

Published: 1 March 2022 13:00 CET
Depending on how much you know about Switzerland before you travel, and what your level of expectations is, you may be quite surprised by what you find along the way.

Cleanliness

One of the first things you are likely to notice (especially if you come from one of Switzerland’s neighbours, which shall remain unnamed for the purpose of this article) is how well maintained the country is.

Not only is it clean but it is also manicured to the extreme: not a blade of grass is out of place, hedges are neatly cut and trimmed with utmost precision.

If you see wildflowers and even weeds along the way, it is because they are allowed to grow — also in an arranged and organised manner. Nothing is left to chance or mother nature.

And if you notice that rivers flow in a straight pattern, it is probably also due to ingenious Swiss engineering.

Trimming hedges with precision is ‘Swiss’ thing. Photo: Pixabay

The road less travelled

Another surprise, somewhat related to the previous point, is that you will not find many off-the-beaten-track paths in Switzerland.

Vast majority of roads, both main and side, are paved, and that includes those in rural areas.

You may be able to find an unpaved path somewhere in a remote area or a hiking trail in the mountains (the Swiss would never call it a ‘dirt’ road), but that is probably by design.

Language

It is probably not a surprise that Switzerland is a multilingual country, but you may be stunned by how suddenly one linguistic region spills over into another, without any forewarning.

The only inkling you get that you passed from one language area to another is by signs on the (paved) road and hearing the locals speak.

However, most will also speak English, although they will first insist their skills are very bad (thee Swiss don’t like to boast or show off).

But when they do start talking, you will be — yes, surprised — by their fluency in a language that’s not their own.

Transportation

You have probably heard of punctual Swiss trains.  But the country’s transportation network, including buses, trains and boats, can take you practically everywhere you want to go, both vertically and horizontally (which may explain why the Swiss like their roads paved).

Have you heard of PostBuses?

Those yellow buses travel the widths, lengths and heights of the country, including on narrow, winding, remote and mountain roads.

You can find more about this mode of transport here:

Postbus on a winding (paved) mountain road. Photo by Pixabay

Water!

You will find both good and bad surprises about water in Switzerland.

First, the bad: some restaurants will charge you for a carafe of water.

Good: You don’t have to pay a centime / Rappen / centessino for you water; you can quench your thirst at one of the numerous public drinking fountains that abound in practically every municipality in Switzerland.

These fountains are marked with Trinkwasser, Eau Potable, Acqua Potabile signs. They are perfectly safe.

Sometimes best thinks in life really are free.

Trash

Please, please don’t throw your garbage away in any which way.

The Swiss are meticulous when it comes to waste disposal (no surprise here) and have strict regulations on how to throw away trash in an environmentally correct manner.

Depending on the canton or municipality you are in, you will need a special bag or a sticker, and you will have to either place the trash in a specially designated communal bin, or put it to a curb on a specially designated day and in a specially designated place.

More information about Switzerland’s ‘trash culture’ can be found here:

Cheers to that!

It’s a given that Switzerland has lots of cheese and chocolate, but you may be surprised to discover that it has plenty of its own wine as well.

In fact you will probably find local vineyards practically anywhere you travel in the country.

Sloping vineyards like these overlooking Lake Biel are common in Switzerland. Photo. Pixabay

But beware, when in Switzerland, you can’t just shout “bottoms up”  and down your glass in one gulp. That’s because the Swiss have their own wine drinking culture — and that, certainly, is no surprise.

‘The right decision’: Why foreign residents are moving from Swiss cities to the country

For some international residents surveyed by The Local, moving away from Switzerland’s urban centres is the right move — literally and figuratively. Here’s why.

Published: 24 February 2022 16:53 CET
Updated: 27 February 2022 09:45 CET
The transition from town to country  is not a new phenomenon but it has grown significantly since the start of the Covid pandemic, when many people — Swiss and foreigners alike —  moved from cramped cities to smaller towns and villages.

To many people, this kind of relocation made even more sense given the work-from-home requirement that had been in place off and on during the pandemic.

“There was a Covid effect on a desire for the countryside. We can say that the coronavirus worked as a kind of trigger”, Joëlle Salomon-Cavin, lecturer at the Institute of Geography and Sustainability at the University of Lausanne (UNIL), said in an interview with RTS public broadcaster.

The pandemic, however, has not been the only catalyst at play. A study carried out jointly by UNIL and the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne found three major reasons for the move: the search for a better balance in life, the desire for a less urban and more ecological way of life, and the quest for personal well-being.

Foreign residents are no exception when it comes to a desire for a simpler, greener, and less stressful life — at least this is what emerges from the answers to The Local survey.

On January 25th, we asked our readers to share their experiences of moving from cities to countryside, including their reasons for doing so, and whether they are happy with the choice they made.

This is what they told us

Most respondents had mostly positive things to say about the move.

Stephen Farmer moved from Basel to Büsserbach in canton Solothurn because he wanted to buy a house with a garden “and get more peace and quiet”.

In hindsight, “it was absolutely the right decision and I’ve never been happier”.

Before he moved, “several people told me that rural Swiss don’t like foreigners and it would be difficult for me to be accepted. But the people in my village are friendly and I found it easier to make Swiss friends here than in Basel”.

Many foreigners prefer living in Swiss countryside. Photo by Tim Trad on Unsplash

Steve Fors relocated from Zurich to Remigen in Aargau “for more space and slower pace”.

“It was the best decision”, he said. “We love our flat and village. We’ve found great friends in our neighbours and I work remotely three days a week”.

No regrets either for another reader who moved from Zurich to Walensee in St. Gallen “in order to be closer to nature and enjoy three to four times more space for the same rent”.

Since making the move, he “found more time to read and focus on things I was passionate about”.

His conclusion: “I would never move back to a large city, especially after the past two years”.

Yet another reader relocated from Basel to Lenzerheide in Graubünden but rented out the Basel apartment “in case we want to move back one day”.

So far, however, there are no regrets or desire to go back. “Quality of life is much better here and taxes are lower. I can also ski for an hour at lunchtime or go for a hike”.

Das moved from Bern to Frauenkappellen. While he was surprised by the lack of non-Europeans in the village, “it was a good decision otherwise, both in terms of people and space”.

Sometimes, the readers are brave enough to move from one linguistic region to another, as was the case for John Aran, who relocated from Swiss-German Schaffhausen to Valais in the French-speaking part.

He found the people in his new home “much more friendly”.

“I hope I won’t regret it”

While most of the responses to our poll were positive, some readers were less enthused about their move away from larger cities.

Filip, who moved from Zurich to Wädenswil to be closer to his son’s school, said their new small town “feels lonely somehow. There is hardly anyone around during the day”.

Another transplant, Sandra Shibata, who left Geneva for Valais, found it harder to make friends in her new town. “I hope I won’t regret this decision”, she said.

One reader who also made the move from Geneva to Valais offered a more scathing review of her new home:  “Valais is super backward, sexist, and xenophobic, and job hunting is a nightmare here”.

