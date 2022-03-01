Read news from:
Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 declared insolvent due to Russia sanctions

Nord Stream 2, based in the Swiss canton of Zug, has gone belly-up after Germany halted the gas pipeline following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 20:05 CET
A photo shows the logo of German second division Bundesliga football club FC Schalke 04's main sponsor Russian gas company Gazprom at the Veltins-Arena stadium in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on February 25, 2022. - German football club Schalke 04 said on February 24, 2022 it would remove Russian gas company Gazprom as its main shirt sponsor following the invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
Nord Stream parent company Gazprom. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Berlin halted the project, built to bring Russian gas to Europe, as Moscow faced sanctions from the West.

“Nord Stream became insolvent because of last week’s US sanctions,” Silvia Thalmann-Gut, economics director in the Swiss canton of Zug where the company is based, told public broadcaster SRF.

She said the regional authorities had been informed Tuesday that the company had filed for bankruptcy and its entire workforce of 106 people had been laid off.

The United States and Germany announced last week that they were imposing sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The targeting of Nord Stream 2 — one of energy-rich Russia’s highest-profile geo-strategic initiatives — did not however prevent Moscow from launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The pipeline’s project company — Nord Stream 2 AG — is based in Zug, and wholly owned by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

A number of other Russian firms have their headquarters in Zug, and Thalmann-Gut acknowledged that more bankruptcies might follow as the massive sanctions heaped on Russia over its invasion begin to bite.

Traditionally neutral Switzerland, which initially hesitated to impose its own sanctions on Russia, announced Monday that it would follow the European Union’s lead and apply all of the same stiff penalties the bloc has imposed so far.

The Swiss sanctions “have not yet played a role, so I cannot rule out that other companies will be affected,” Thalmann-Gut said.

Asked if this would affect the wealthy canton’s tax revenues, she said “it will undoubtedly have an impact”.

“Very powerful companies are now affected.”

How Swiss weapons are being used on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Despite the government following an official policy of neutrality, Swiss-made weapons are being used by fighters on both sides of the conflict. Closer to home, Swiss politicians are debating rearmament domestically.

Published: 1 March 2022 11:46 CET
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to fierce fighting in and around several of the country’s largest cities. 

According to observers, forces on both sides of the conflict are using Swiss weapons – with the weapons produced by the same manufacturer. 

Ukrainian soldiers in Donbass have been seen using Swiss submachine guns so far in the conflict, Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports

The manufacturer, B&T AG from the town of Thun in the canton of Bern, confirmed the sale of the weapons to Ukraine, saying these were approved by Swiss authorities and were originally delivered in connection with the 2012 European Football Championships. 

EXPLAINED: Understanding Switzerland’s obsession with guns

B&T has also sold MP9 submachine guns to Russian special forces, which have used them since 2015 in the Donbass region. 

The owner of the weapons manufacturer, Karl Brügger, has previously come under fire for breaching Switzerland’s War Material Act by selling sniper rifles and grenade launchers which were to be used in Kazakstan. 

Switzerland’s Tages Anzeiger reports that B&T weapons are likely not the only Swiss arms being used in the conflict. 

Over the past 20 years, Ukraine and Russia have bought CHF5.9 million worth of Swiss weapons. 

The Swiss government confirmed in an official report that pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine bought submachine guns of Swiss origin. 

MPs debate the rearmament of Switzerland

After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, a number of Swiss politicians and security experts are concerned about the country’s safety and readiness to defend itself.

“Switzerland has woken up from the dream of eternal peace,” said Dominik Knill, president of the Swiss Society of Officers. For security expert Niklas Mashur, Russia’s  invasion will influence the debate on increasing defense preparedness and armament budgets.

Among the MPs, some are already calling for more military spending.

“The current situation in Eastern Europe shows that the increase in budget is absolutely necessary”, said Werner Salzmann, chairman of the  parliamentary Security Policy Commission.

Another MP, Thomas Hurter, is also pushing not only for a higher budget, but more soldiers as well.

“The army is there to protect and defend the population against possible external attacks. This principle has been too neglected in recent years”, he said.

14th-largest exporter in the world

Switzerland has seen significant increases in weapons exports in recent years. 

In 2020, the last year on record, Switzerland exported CHF902 million worth of war material, a 24 percent increase on 2019. 

While that may appear significant, it still only represents 0.7 percent of the total global military equipment exports, estimates the Stockholm International Peace Institute

This made Switzerland the 14th largest exporter of arms in the world. 

Efforts to curb Switzerland’s military exports at the ballot box have failed in recent years, with successive referendums thrown out by Swiss voters. 

