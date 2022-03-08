Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 8 March 2022 07:53 CET
Church bells will ring throughout Switzerland Wednesday morning. Photo by Pixabay

Switzerland has space for 5,000 Ukrainian refugees

There are currently 5,000 free places in the federal asylum centres, and 847 refugees have already been placed there.

In addition, more than 11,000 private individuals have volunteered to host refugees in their homes.

The exact number of Ukrainians expected to come to Switzerland will be known in a few days, but the government has already indicated they will be eligible to obtain a right of residence without having to go through an ordinary asylum procedure.

“The Swiss Refugee Aid Organisation will coordinate these offers and place Ukrainians with private hosts or in cantonal structures, in close cooperation with the cantons”, State Secretartiat for Migration (SEM) said in a press release.

Lidl bans plastic Nerf guns from sale

After a number of Switzerland’s retailers have announced a boycott of Russian goods, Lidl has decided to withdraw plastic Nerf guns from its shelves in Switzerland.

The supermarket chain doesn’t want to be associated with war or violence in any way. This is why it is suspending the sale of two sets of air guns that shoot foam darts from the toy brand Nerf, which is owned by the American toy manufacturer Hasbro.

A Lidl spokesperson explained that this decision had been taken “out of respect and consideration” for Ukrainian people.

SWISS to be the world’s first airline to use solar fuel 

The national airline has concluded an agreement with the Synhelion company, a spinoff of the Polytechnic Institute of Zurich (ETH) to use its solar aviation fuel starting in 2023.

This will make SWISS the first airline in the world to use carbon-neutral kerosene, produced from concentrated sunlight.

“With this collaboration, SWISS and Synhelion are playing a pioneering role in the production and the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels.”, the airline said in a press release.

SWISS will be the first to fly on solar fuel. Photo by Mathew Browne on Unsplash

Heads-up: listen to the bells tomorrow morning

Church bells will ring throughout Switzerland on Wednesday morning at 10 am to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and support the victims of the conflict.

This action is launched jointly by three of Switzerland’s main churches: the Swiss Bishops’ Conference, the Evangelical Reformed Church, and the Christian Catholic Church.

The three religious groups issued a statement condemning “the war of aggression which is being waged by Russia against Ukraine and which threatens peace in Europe”. Together, they call on “the Russian president to immediately cease acts of war and prevent further suffering. We stand in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine, their fear and concern.”

Switzerland’s unemployment rate falls further

Good news on employment front: the jobless rate in Switzerland remained at a low level in February, dropping by 0.1 percentage point to 2.5 percent.

Over one year, the number of registered unemployed has shrunk by almost 30 percent, according to a new report by the State Secretariat for the Economy (SECO).

Both people under 25 and those aged 50 and over benefited from the upward trend.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 7 March 2022 08:11 CET
Will Switzerland have enough fuel next winter?

In view of uncertainties over gasoline supply linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Federal Council is taking measures to ensure sufficient quantities for next winter, especially as about half of the oil used in Switzerland comes from Russia.

And Switzerland is not part of the solidarity agreements within the EU for the reciprocal supply of gasoline in the event of an emergency.

Among measures being taken by the government is allowing various companies in the energy sector to make joint purchases and obtain additional storage capacity abroad, as Switzerland doesn’t have enough stocking capabilities.

Additionally, authorities want to accelerate local production of renewable energies to diminish the country’s dependence on imported oil, gasoline and electricity.

Switzerland has already been doing this “but too little has been achieved in the last ten years”, according to Simonetta Sommaruga, head of the Energy Ministry.

“It is now crucial to accelerate the pace of the transition”, she said.

Switzerland to activate a special entry procedure for Ukrainian refugees.

The Federal Council is opting to activate an “S” status for Ukrainians forced to leave their country. This status would allow them to come to Switzerland for more than 90 days — the current limit within the Schengen countries — and to obtain a right of residence in Switzerland without having to go through an ordinary asylum procedure.

The Federal Council will consult with the cantons on this proposal by the middle of this week before making a final decision.

As to the number of refugees expected to arrive, “we don’t know how many will still leave their country, nor how many will seek refuge in Switzerland,” said Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

“What we do know is that the numbers will increase significantly in the coming days”.

Most Swiss in favour of reaching a compromise with the EU

Relations between Switzerland and the European Union have been strained since May 2021, when the Swiss abruptly ended negotiations on framework agreements with the bloc.

However, according to a new poll by gfs.bern market research institute, 80 percent of Switzerland’s population is ready to make some concessions, such as adoption of the European law, as long as the right of referendum is not touched.

Similarly, 67 percent of respondents said they are open to accept the special arbitration panel to resolve Swiss-EU disputes and file appeals with the European Court of Justice, which has long been a contentious issue in Switzerland.

“For a majority of the population, the question of recourse to European judges is not considered as an insurmountable obstacle in relations with the EU”, according to Urs Bieri, co-director by gfs.bern.

Social Democrats demand probe of wealthy Russians in Switzerland

In order to better investigate the assets that Russian oligarchs are keeping in Switzerland, Social Democrats are calling for a creation of a special task force consisting of representatives of the Federal Department of Finance, the Federal Financial Market Supervisory Authority, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Money Laundering Reporting Office.

“This is the only way to prevent, at least partially, the continued financing of the war from Switzerland”, the party said.

The party is also urging the review of residence permits granted to wealthy Russians, in particular special authorisations given to rich people without gainful activity in Switzerland.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

