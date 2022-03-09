For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 9 March 2022 07:56 CET
It's nyet: Rolex no longer sends its watches to Russia. Photo by Pixbay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 8 March 2022 07:53 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments