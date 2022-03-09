Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 9 March 2022 07:56 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
It's nyet: Rolex no longer sends its watches to Russia. Photo by Pixbay

Rolex stops ticking in Russia

Russian oligarchs have been deprived of Swiss bank accounts and now they won’t be able to purchase Rolex watches in their country.

That’s because Switzerland’s largest luxury watch brand has followed other Swiss watchmakers Swatch Group, Breitling, and Richemont in stopping exports to Russia.

Big Swiss firms have also started boycotting the country. Among them are food giant Nestlé, robotics and automation technology company ABB, train manufacturer Stadler, and a number of others, including retailers.

READ MORE: Swiss supermarkets begin boycott of Russian goods

Ukrainians receive official welcome in Switzerland

While federal and cantonal authorities are discussing “how to ensure as best as possible the immediate protection” of Ukrainian refugees, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is making the new arrivals  feel at home — in their own language.

A new sign in Ukrainian on SEM’s website is welcoming the refugees to Switzerland, linking to a page explaining (also in Ukrainian) the procedure and other details of their stay in the country.

Government welcomes Ukrainians to Switzerland. Image: SEM screenshot

Switzerland has committed to take in 5,000 people from Ukraine, who will be housed in the federal asylum centres or private homes.

READ MORE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine

SWIFT’s IT center in Thurgau under police protection

International (including Swiss) sanctions have banned several Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments network, meaning they will no longer be able to use the financial interface to transfer money.

The computer centre of the SWIFT global interbank network in Diessenhofen, canton Thurgau, has been placed under tight security to protect the facility against the risk of sabotage from Russia.

 “For obvious reasons, we do not give details on this subject,” the cantonal police told the Keystone-ATS news agency.

The Diessenhofen computing center is one of three s operated by SWIFT worldwide. The other two are in the United States and the Netherlands.

Warmer weather is on the way

Spring doesn’t officially start until March 20th, but Swiss meteorologists are forecasting higher, double-digit temperatures in the coming days.

“In certain regions, temperatures will even reach18 degrees this week,” according to Michael Eichmann from Meteonews weather service.

On Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, mostly sunny and mild weather will continue, and rain is not expected, he added.

However, this forecast may not be good news for people who suffer from hay fever and other seasonal allergies. That’s because “the vegetation now grows much earlier than it did a few decades ago”,  Eichmann said.  “As a result, pollen and other allergens will be in the air early as well”. 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 8 March 2022 07:53 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Switzerland has space for 5,000 Ukrainian refugees

There are currently 5,000 free places in the federal asylum centres, and 847 refugees have already been placed there.

In addition, more than 11,000 private individuals have volunteered to host refugees in their homes.

The exact number of Ukrainians expected to come to Switzerland will be known in a few days, but the government has already indicated they will be eligible to obtain a right of residence without having to go through an ordinary asylum procedure.

“The Swiss Refugee Aid Organisation will coordinate these offers and place Ukrainians with private hosts or in cantonal structures, in close cooperation with the cantons”, State Secretartiat for Migration (SEM) said in a press release.

Lidl bans plastic Nerf guns from sale

After a number of Switzerland’s retailers have announced a boycott of Russian goods, Lidl has decided to withdraw plastic Nerf guns from its shelves in Switzerland.

The supermarket chain doesn’t want to be associated with war or violence in any way. This is why it is suspending the sale of two sets of air guns that shoot foam darts from the toy brand Nerf, which is owned by the American toy manufacturer Hasbro.

A Lidl spokesperson explained that this decision had been taken “out of respect and consideration” for Ukrainian people.

READ MORE: Swiss supermarkets begin boycott of Russian goods

SWISS to be the world’s first airline to use solar fuel 

The national airline has concluded an agreement with the Synhelion company, a spinoff of the Polytechnic Institute of Zurich (ETH) to use its solar aviation fuel starting in 2023.

This will make SWISS the first airline in the world to use carbon-neutral kerosene, produced from concentrated sunlight.

“With this collaboration, SWISS and Synhelion are playing a pioneering role in the production and the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels.”, the airline said in a press release.

SWISS will be the first to fly on solar fuel. Photo by Mathew Browne on Unsplash

Heads-up: listen to the bells tomorrow morning

Church bells will ring throughout Switzerland on Wednesday morning at 10 am to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and support the victims of the conflict.

This action is launched jointly by three of Switzerland’s main churches: the Swiss Bishops’ Conference, the Evangelical Reformed Church, and the Christian Catholic Church.

The three religious groups issued a statement condemning “the war of aggression which is being waged by Russia against Ukraine and which threatens peace in Europe”. Together, they call on “the Russian president to immediately cease acts of war and prevent further suffering. We stand in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine, their fear and concern.”

Switzerland’s unemployment rate falls further

Good news on employment front: the jobless rate in Switzerland remained at a low level in February, dropping by 0.1 percentage point to 2.5 percent.

Over one year, the number of registered unemployed has shrunk by almost 30 percent, according to a new report by the State Secretariat for the Economy (SECO).

Both people under 25 and those aged 50 and over benefited from the upward trend.

READ MORE: How the Swiss job market rebounded from the Covid pandemic

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS