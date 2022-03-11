Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

‘A weapon of war’: Swiss politician calls for neutrality referendum

Swiss politician Christoph Blocher, known as the father of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, has called for a referendum to preserve Switzerland’s neutrality.

Published: 11 March 2022 17:14 CET
Voters line up to vote in a referendum in Switzerland
Will Switzerland hold a referendum on neutrality? Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

Blocher said the vote was necessary after Switzerland decided to join the European Union’s sanctions efforts, which he said were “a weapon of war”, echoing the language of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Blocher also said that Switzerland had decided to go to war with Russia. 

While Blocher said he was currently examining whether or not to launch the referendum himself, it was crucial that Switzerland “takes care of (neutrality) now” to preserve it for the future. 

The SVP has been heavily critical of Switzerland’s sanction efforts, saying it is an erosion of the country’s long-held principle of neutrality. 

Switzerland’s President Ignazio Cassis and a range of independent commentators have disagreed however, with the former arguing that “playing into the hands of an aggressor is not neutral”. 

Blocher has been a hugely influential figure in Swiss politics through his work with the SVP, Switzerland’s largest party, which Reuters described as “the dominant force in Swiss politics”. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

In order to launch a referendum, Blocher, the SVP or any other interested party or citizen would need to collect 100,000 signatures. 

Is Switzerland no longer a neutral nation? 

International law professor Oliver Diggelmann, from the University of Zurich told The Local on Tuesday that although Switzerland’s announcement was significant, it did not represent an end to Swiss neutrality. 

“Switzerland remains a neutral country,” Diggelmann said. 

“(Neutral) states have a legal obligation, which comes from their status as permanent neutrals, to not participate militarily in an armed conflict between states and to not support a conflict party with arms.”

Diggelmann emphasised that being committed to neutrality did not mean a commitment to doing nothing. 

UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

“Yesterday, the Swiss government recognised that not fully sanctioning such a blatant violation economically would make (Switzerland) an indirect accomplice of the aggressor. It openly positioned itself against a great power, even though only economically, which also marks a cesura in the Swiss political culture.”

Swiss historian and former diplomat Paul Widmer agreed, telling Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes on Tuesday “the policy of neutrality means that Switzerland does not take sides in a conflict.” 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Switzerland recommends citizens leave Russia immediately

Switzerland’s Foreign Affairs Department (EDA) on Friday said any citizens currently in Russia should return immediately.

Published: 11 March 2022 16:42 CET
Switzerland recommends citizens leave Russia immediately

In a tweet from Friday, the EDA said it was ultimately up to individuals whether they wanted to return to Switzerland and said the recommendation was only temporary. 

“The FDFA recommends that Swiss nationals whose presence in #Russia is not urgently required leave the country temporarily and by their own means. The decision to leave is an individual decision.”

The EDA said Swiss nationals should use commercial transport to return home. 

In its advice, the government acknowledged that there are currently no direct flights between Russia and Switzerland, due to a reciprocal ban on travel between the nations. 

Flights however are possible between the two countries via an airport which is not participating in the ban, for instance Istanbul.

Switzerland has cancelled tourist visas for Russians, however Russian nationals in Switzerland with a legitimate residency permit are not required to leave.  

Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?

Russia on Monday placed Switzerland on a list of ‘enemy states’ after the Swiss government decided to support sanctions on Russia. 

At this stage, the consequence of being placed on this list have been largely diplomatic, however the EDA said it could not rule out Russia taking actions directly against Swiss citizens. 

SHOW COMMENTS