TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 14 March 2022 08:10 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
The price of meat is set to become more expensive. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Switzerland releases 80 million francs for Ukraine

The Federal Council will provide 80 million francs for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

About 20 million will be used for Ukrainians fleeing for safety to neighbouring countries. The remaining three-quarters will be allocated to the population remaining on site.

This is in addition to 500 tonnes of relief material already delivered to Ukraine, Poland and Moldova, where a number of Ukrainian refugees are currently living. 

Switzerland sends financial aid to Ukrainian refugees who crossed the border into Poland. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Infectious disease specialist: “Pandemic is not over yet”

In an interview with SonntagsZeitung, Marcel Salathé, an epidemiologist  at the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL), said Covid “will surprise the world again”.

Even though the mortality and hospitalisation rate are now low thanks to vaccination and collective immunity, the virus continues to spread so much that Covid-related deaths and hospital admissions will increase again, Salathé noted.

He warns that Switzerland should prepare for a new coronavirus wave in the fall, when a fourth dose of Covid vaccine could be necessary for a large part of the population.

Where are Switzerland’s cheapest and priciest apartment rentals right now?

There are differences in the cost of renting an apartment among cantons and even municipalities within the same region.

What is the situation on the rental front right now?

According to Simon Hurst, senior consultant at real estate appraiser IAZI/CIFI, the long-standing trend still holds true : “The closer to the centre of a large city, the more expensive it gets. The demand there is greater than the supply.”

At the moment, rents in the Lake Zurich and Lake Geneva regions still remain among the highest in Switzerland, not having budged in years.

As for the cheapest, IAZI/CIFI lists these:

  • Biasca (TI): median price 950 francs
  • Tramelan-Valbirse (BE): median price 995 CHF
  • Delémont (JU): median price 1,075 CHF

READ MORE: These maps reveal where rent prices are highest in Switzerland

Meat prices are set to become more expensive

Aside from the price of fuel and other consumer goods that have gotten more expensive in Switzerland due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the cost of meat is also going up.

This is linked to the fact that the cost of agricultural products in general is rising, which will have an impact on food for farmed animals and on the costs of the entire food chain.

While meat prices have not increased until now, a spokesperson for Migros said “the current crisis will surely make itself felt in the coming months”.

READ MORE: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 11 March 2022 07:38 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Ukraine recruits Swiss soldiers

The Ukrainian International Legion, a  volunteer army composed exclusively of foreign nationals was set up at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to fight against the Russian invaders.

The group has reportedly contacted some members of the Swiss military by email. In at least one case, it urged them to go fight against the Russians, and in another, to supply military equipment, in particular gas masks, to civilians in Ukraine.

The message also asked the soldiers to attempt to enlist others to fight for Ukraine.

The email was relayed to the Service for the Preventive Protection of the Army (SPPA), which depends on military intelligence and ensures the security of the army against espionage, sabotage and other illicit activities.

It is illegal, and punishable by up to three years in prison, for any Swiss citizen to serve in a foreign army without the authorisation of the Federal Council. Such authorisation has not been given since WWI, however.

READ MORE: Could Switzerland defend itself against invasion?

Switzerland purchases new anti-Covid medication

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has concluded a purchase contract with AstraZeneca for 5,000 doses of an anti-Covid drug. This treatment — which has nothing in common with the manufacturer’s vaccine —  is intended for vulnerable people over the age of 12, who have weakened immune systems and can’t get vaccinated.

The contract is for a combination of two antibodies which are effective in protecting against Covid infection for at least six months.

The government will cover the costs of this preventive treatment until it is reimbursed by the compulsory health insurance. The first drugs will be available from May.

“As this treatment has not yet received marketing authorisation, it can only be prescribed on an exceptional basis”, FOPH said.

READ MORE: What is not covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance

Switzerland will have its first Holocaust memorial

This idea, first launched in 2021 by MP Alfred Heer, was unanimously accepted by the Council of States on Thursday, paving the way to the creation a historic tribute honouring the victims of Nazism .

“Until now, there has been no national place commemorating the victims of the Holocaust and those who helped them”, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (FSCI) said.

“The memorial will encourage future generations to reflect critically on prejudice and discrimination”, the association added.

The memorial will be located in Bern, but other details are not yet available.

Zurich Airport remains best in Europe

Airports Council International (ACI) has once again named Switzerland’s largest  airport the “Best European Airport” in the category “25-40 million passengers”.

The award recognises airports around the world which, based on the opinion of passengers, offer the best services in 34 different categories, including infrastructure, security control, catering facilities, and hygiene measures.

“The survey shows that Zurich Airport manages to flexibly adapt to the circumstances and put the needs of its passengers first”, the airport’s management said in a press release.

Zurich was already awarded this title in 2006, 2008, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

