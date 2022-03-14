Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Switzerland releases 80 million francs for Ukraine

The Federal Council will provide 80 million francs for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

About 20 million will be used for Ukrainians fleeing for safety to neighbouring countries. The remaining three-quarters will be allocated to the population remaining on site.

This is in addition to 500 tonnes of relief material already delivered to Ukraine, Poland and Moldova, where a number of Ukrainian refugees are currently living.

Switzerland sends financial aid to Ukrainian refugees who crossed the border into Poland. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP

Infectious disease specialist: “Pandemic is not over yet”

In an interview with SonntagsZeitung, Marcel Salathé, an epidemiologist at the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL), said Covid “will surprise the world again”.

Even though the mortality and hospitalisation rate are now low thanks to vaccination and collective immunity, the virus continues to spread so much that Covid-related deaths and hospital admissions will increase again, Salathé noted.

He warns that Switzerland should prepare for a new coronavirus wave in the fall, when a fourth dose of Covid vaccine could be necessary for a large part of the population.

Where are Switzerland’s cheapest and priciest apartment rentals right now?

There are differences in the cost of renting an apartment among cantons and even municipalities within the same region.

What is the situation on the rental front right now?

According to Simon Hurst, senior consultant at real estate appraiser IAZI/CIFI, the long-standing trend still holds true : “The closer to the centre of a large city, the more expensive it gets. The demand there is greater than the supply.”

At the moment, rents in the Lake Zurich and Lake Geneva regions still remain among the highest in Switzerland, not having budged in years.

As for the cheapest, IAZI/CIFI lists these:

Biasca (TI): median price 950 francs

Tramelan-Valbirse (BE): median price 995 CHF

Delémont (JU): median price 1,075 CHF

Meat prices are set to become more expensive

Aside from the price of fuel and other consumer goods that have gotten more expensive in Switzerland due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the cost of meat is also going up.

This is linked to the fact that the cost of agricultural products in general is rising, which will have an impact on food for farmed animals and on the costs of the entire food chain.

While meat prices have not increased until now, a spokesperson for Migros said “the current crisis will surely make itself felt in the coming months”.

