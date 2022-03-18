For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 18 March 2022 07:31 CET
Refugees from Ukraine will be out up in temporary accomodation while waiting for better housing options. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news
Published: 17 March 2022 07:55 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments