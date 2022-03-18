Read news from:
Austria
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 18 March 2022 07:31 CET
Refugees from Ukraine will be out up in temporary accomodation while waiting for better housing options. (Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

Switzerland puts up ad-hoc housing for Ukrainian refugees

About 8,500 Ukrainians have arrived in Switzerland so far, with up to 50,000 expected by June.

State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) currently has about 9,000 places to accommodate refugees in six federal asylum facilities, which are expected to filled to full capacity soon.

The Defence Department is stepping in to provide 1,800 additional places in the barracks in Bülach (ZH) and Bure (JU) on a temporary basis. About 300 more places will be added in a few days in the Glaubenberg (OW) military camp, while SEM is urgently looking for other housing options.

Refugees who do not already live with relatives or acquaintances must be placed as evenly as possible among the cantons, SEM said.  “In this respect, each canton must decide whether it can support  refugees itself or whether it should collaborate with a relief organisation”.

READ MORE: Switzerland expects 50,000 Ukrainian refugees by June

The origin of food produced abroad will have more explicit labelling

The Council of States has approved a motion calling for a clear and detailed designation of the country of origin for foods made outside Switzerland.

Swiss consumers will now be able to find out more easily where the products they buy are manufactured.

While many of the foods sold in Switzerland are produced or prepared elsewhere, and packaging indicates their EU origin,  it is not uncommon for the ingredients to come from even farther afield, for instance China. Such indications, however, are typically missing.

“The fact that products are made or pre-made outside Switzerland with foreign raw materials, without clear designation of the country of origin, is deceptive to consumers,” said MP Jacques Nicolet in his motion.

New job opportunities for ski instructors

Swiss regional airline, Helvetic Airways, came up with a novel idea to remedy the shortage of cabin crews: it is offering ski instructors (and there is no shortage of those in Switzerland) training in the summer and then jobs as flight attendants.

With its aptly named  programme, “Ski & Fly”,  Helvetic is recruiting ski instructors who need summer jobs to fill the gap between skiing seasons.

Once the snow melts, they will fly from Helvetic’s Zurich hub to destinations throughout Europe until the end of October, at which point they will hit the slopes again.

Online petition urges Swiss to oust Putin’s girlfriend from the country

Though it has never been officially confirmed (or denied), it has been widely reported that Vladimir Putin’s “secret family” — girlfriend Alina Kabaeva and their children — are living under heightened security somewhere in Switzerland, possibly in Ticino.

Over 45,000 people have now signed an online petition on Change.org website asking the government to expel Kabaeva and the children from the country.

“Dear Swiss Confederation, why do you grant residence to the accomplices of Putin’s regime? ” the petition asks.

It also calls on Switzerland to verify the origin of the money used for the purchase of the properties that are currently used by Putin’s family.

READ MORE: Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news

Published: 17 March 2022 07:55 CET
Bern tightens sanctions against Belarus

Minsk is considered Russia’s accomplice to war in Ukraine, and the Federal Council has decided to tighten the sanctions against Belarus, following steps that the European Union had already taken earlier this month.

They mainly concern trade and financial sanctions and are very similar to the measures already imposed on Russia

The measures that went into effect on Wednesday include export bans on dual-use (military and civilian) goods; import of the goods Switzerland typically buys from Belarus, such as wood and rubber products, iron, steel and concrete; and the end of public funding and financial assistance for commercial exchanges or investments.

Also, transactions with the Central Bank of Belarus are no longer permitted. The Federal Council has also published a list of banks excluded from the SWIFT international messaging system.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Switzerland to allow Ukrainians to hold jobs

The heads of the Swiss Employers’ Union, the Swiss Trade Union, the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts, and Travail.Suisse met with Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter to discuss ways of facilitating employment for the refugees while ensuring protection against abuse and wage undercutting.

For the Federal Council, access to employment will allow Ukrainian refugees to participate in social and economic life, and become financially independent during their stay in Switzerland.

However, the exercise of a gainful activity remains subject to cantonal authorisations, which must ensure that the conditions of remuneration and work comply with the usual practices of the place, profession and branch concerned.

Ukrainians are granted special S status, which allows them to work or study in Switzerland for up to a year.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Swiss mortgage interest rates continue to rise

Mortgage interest rates have risen to multi-year highs for many homeowners.

With the start of the Ukraine war, interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages initially fell significantly. However, they have been rising sharply for about a week, according to comparison service Moneyland.

Since the beginning of the month, the median five-year mortgage rate rose 0.15 percentage point to 1.35 percent. The average interest rate for 10-year mortgages is 0.18 percentage points higher, at 1.73 percent.

Overall, interest rates have risen significantly since the start of the year. At the beginning of 2022, five-year mortgages were still around 1 percent, more than 0.3 percentage points lower. Ten-year mortgages even jumped more than 0.5 percentage points over the same period.

“The war in Ukraine is fueling the already high inflation, which causes a tightening of monetary policy or interest rate hikes,” said Moneyland analyst Felix Oeschger

More Swiss favour 5G technology

Switzerland was among the first countries to begin deploying 5G, but health fears over radiation from the antennas have sparked much opposition to the new technology.

In a Swiss survey conducted in 2020, the majority of respondents were against 5G network antennas in the vicinity of their homes.

However, a  similar study released this week by consumer site bonus.ch, shows that nearly half (49 percent) of those surveyed  support 5G technology, compared to only 35 percent in 2020. Only 27 have an unfavourable opinion, compared to 44 percent two years ago.

In the new survey, 55 percent cited technological advances as a reason for their  support of 5G networks, followed by those who see advantages of this technology — such as improved speed — and the reduction in energy consumption.

On the other hand, fears for the environment and for cybersecurity are gaining ground compared to 2020, according to the survey.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

