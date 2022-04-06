Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 6 April 2022 10:05 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Army knife is probably Switzerland's best known invention. Photo by Patrick on Unsplash

Russian gas embargo could disrupt Switzerland

After the Bucha massacre, new EU sanctions against Russia are expected to follow, possibly including gas embargo — a move which would impact Switzerland significantly, according to energy expert Andreas Tresch.

The reason is that one in five Swiss households uses gas for heating and 7.5 percent of national energy needs are supplied by Russia.

“Switzerland would face a real problem if this were to happen,” Tresch told Blick.

Germany and other EU countries have  gas stocks as well as the supply alternatives from other nations, which means they “have a considerable advantage over Switzerland”,he said

READ MORE: What would an embargo on Russian gas look like?

Single-family homes are becoming scarcer in Switzerland

A new trend is growing in Switzerland’s property market: according to a new real estate study by the Zürcher Kantonalbank ZKB, a large proportion of older single-family houses are being demolished and replaced by multi-family dwellings like apartment buildings.

In the canton of Zurich alone, almost 400 single-family homes were demolished last year to make space for new construction, said ZKB’s real estate expert Jörn Schellenberg.

He added that “the single-family house is becoming obsolete in the rest of Switzerland as well,” because there is a shortage of building land throughout the country and housing must therefore be densified.

Switzerland is the leader in patent filings

If you think the Swiss are unimaginative, think again: Switzerland is the country with the most inventions in the world per capita, according to the European Patent Office (EPO).

Per million inhabitants, Switzerland remains the lead, followed by Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Finland.

EPO press release screenshot

By canton, inventors from Zurich filed the most applications, followed by Vaud, Basel-City, Aargau, Geneva and Neuchâtel. These six cantons are among the top 30 regions in Europe in number of patent applications.

In term of sectors, that of medical technologies has applied for the most patents, followed by consumer goods, metrology, electronic devices and machinery, as well as pharmaceuticals, chemicals and biotechnology.

As for which Swiss companies asked for most patents, pharmaceutical giant Roche is in the first place and the electro-technical group ABB in the second. Next are Japan Tobacco and Philip Morris, followed by Nestlé and Swatch Group.

In case you are wondering what the Swiss invented in the past, the answer is here:

12 life-changing inventions you didn’t know were Swiss

Employment: Almost 250,000 Swiss job are up for grabs

Swiss x28 AG job platform recorded nearly quarter of a million vacancies in the first quarter of 2022.

Most employment opportunities right now (13,698 vacancies) are in the health sector, followed by construction (12,585 vacancies), retail trade, the IT sector, as well as restaurants and hotels, each with more than 11,000 vacancies.

Most of the job offers (55,942)  are found in the canton of Zurich. Next are Bern (40,787), Aargau (17,448),  and St. Gallen (16,117)

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 5 April 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss MPs critical of government’s restraint toward massacre in Ukraine

While the European Union, the United States, and other countries have unanimously condemned Russia’s recent massacre of Ukrainian civilians in the city of Bucha, Switzerland’s reaction to the atrocity has been more measured.

Now Swiss MPs are criticising President Ignazio Cassis for using the term “events” in  reference to the massacre, instead of  “war crimes” or “crimes against the humanity”, as other nations have done.

Cassis, who is also Switzerland’s  Minister of Foreign Affairs, responded that calling the murders crime against humanity “is not a political but a legal gesture. It is up to a court to characterise this situation as such. One can imagine that it is a crime against humanity, but diplomacy must be attentive to the use of words”.

He added that even though the images from Bucha “deeply shocked us all as human beings, a state must react with a cool head”.

Swiss pizza lovers to pay higher prices

A number of goods have become more expensive in Switzerland in the past weeks, including energy and raw materials, as well as foods like coffee and pasta, among others.

Now higher costs are also impacting one of Switzerland’s favourite foods: pizza.

That’s because since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, the price of wheat  — an ingredient in flour used to make pizza crust — has risen by over 30 percent.

An owner of a pizza restaurant in Zurich told Blick newspaper on Monday that the price of 31 francs he paid for 25 kg of flour before the invasion has now jumped to 48 francs.

As for Patrick Bircher, CEO of Dieci pizza chain, “in addition to the price increases for wheat, we are particularly concerned about any supply bottlenecks. There are massive price increases and an acute shortage of raw materials”.

READ MORE: How Covid, inflation and the Ukraine invasion has made Switzerland more expensive

Speaking of price hikes, they are also also hitting home

Single-family homes and apartments have become more expensive as well in March — by 0.5 and 0.4 percent respectively, according to the new Swiss Real Estate Offer Index, published Monday by Immoscout24.

While this may seem like a very insignificant increase in terms of percentage, given the already high price of Swiss properties, this amount can add up to tens of thousands of francs.

The price per square metre went up to about 7,277 francs for houses, and 8,192 francs for apartments — both higher than in February.

In terms of rents, there has been a slight downward trend in some regions: – 0.6 percent in central Switzerland, – 0.2 percent in the northwest, and – 0.3 percent in the Zurich area, the latter usually being among the most expensive in the country.

Prices remained unchanged in the Lake Geneva region and in eastern Switzerland, the study shows.

The war in Ukraine is “not yet having any direct effects” on the real estate market, but “it should affect housing costs indirectly through energy prices”, possibly leading to “a significant increase in charges”, according to Immoscout24.

READ MORE: Swiss rents: This is where cheapest and priciest apartments are

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS