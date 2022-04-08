Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

HEALTH INSURANCE

EXPLAINED: Why Swiss healthcare costs are rising and how you can save

After premiums on Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance fell last year, new increases are expected in 2023. There are, however, some ways to cut your costs.

Published: 8 April 2022 15:02 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why Swiss healthcare costs are rising and how you can save
Will his vet bills go ip as much as your health insurance premiums? Photo by Pixabay

Swiss health insurance organisation Santésuisse has recently warned of a “worrying” increase in 2023 of the already expensive health insurance premiums.

They could go up as much as 10 percent over the current rates — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.

READ MORE: ‘Worrying’: Swiss health insurers warn of significant price increases

The reason are higher medical costs incurred during the two years of coronavirus pandemic, estimated to cost insurers one billion francs so far, not even taking into account about 265 million spent for Covid vaccinations in 2021.

Santésuisse and MPs are now calling for measures to stop costs from soaring further.

“If you do nothing, there is a risk of double-digit premium increases”, Santésuisse’s director Verena Nold said in an interview on Friday.

On the political front, the initiative launched by the Centre / Mitte party demands that the Federal Council and the cantons intervene if healthcare costs rise sharply in relation to wages.

A similar initiative by the Social Democratic party wants a ruling that no household has to spend more than 10 percent of its disposable income on premiums.

Santésuisse is also urging the government to implement a range of reforms to reduce costs and ensure that not so many are passed on to consumers. 

One is to establish a system which rewards efficiency and cost-effectiveness in service delivery, encouraging doctors, hospitals and pharmacies to be more expedient. 

“We could also, for example, lower the laboratory prices, as we pay up to three times as much as abroad”, Nold said, adding that a reduction in drug prices to European levels is also an option.

“With regular comparisons of drug prices and an adjustment to the price level in European comparison countries, taking into account all discounts, a large savings potential could be exploited”, Santésuisse said.

While the insurance industry and politicians are debating cost-cutting measures, what steps can individuals take to lower their healthcare premiums?

As outlined in our article from November 2020, there are several ways to lower the cost of premiums, even if slightly:

Health maintenance organisation (HMO)

Under this model, policyholders are required to consult a particular HMO practice. Two disadvantages of this alternative is a limited choice of doctors and you also need a referral to see a specialist.

However, the benefit is a premium reduction of up to 25 percent compared to the conventional insurance.

Family doctor model

Your family doctor, a general practitioner, will be designated by your insurance company and will be in charge of all your medical treatment.

He or she will refer you to a specialist if necessary. 

If you opt for this option, you could save 20 percent on your insurance.

READ MORE: Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

The Telmed alternative

If you choose this option, you have to call a telephone service and get a referral to a doctor or hospital.

This does not apply to medical emergencies and other exceptions, such as eye exams and annual gynaecological check-ups.

Total savings could range between 15 and 20 percent. 

For both HMO and Telmed you can calculate your premiums here

Increase your deductible

In Switzerland, the deductible (franchise) ranges from 300 to 2,500 francs.

The lower your deductible, the higher your premiums, and vice-versa.

If you are young, healthy, hardly ever get ill, and don’t take any expensive medications, then you can save substantially with the highest franchise.

Keep in mind, however, that if you choose the highest deductible and end up needing medical care, you will have to pay a greater proportion of the costs.

Pay the premiums in one lump sum

Most insurance carriers will give you a 2-percent reduction if you pay your premiums upfront rather than on monthly basis.

If you want to want to cancel your current insurance and switch to a cheaper one — your carrier must notify you of the new rates by October 31st — you have to do so by registered letter before November 30th.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to change your health insurance carrier in Switzerland and save money

What if you want to really save on premiums and don’t take out an insurance policy at all?

Nice try, but no.

Even if you are healthy, you still need to have basic health coverage, called KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian .

If you don’t purchase a policy within three months of your arrival in Switzerland, authorities will send you a letter reminding you of your obligation to do so.

If you still refuse, your canton will purchase insurance for you and send you a bill — which you will have to pay.

Also, several cantons — Aargau, Lucerne, Ticino, Thurgau, and Zug — keep blacklists of people who don’t pay their health insurance premiums. The delinquent payers can be treated for emergencies, but the insurance will not cover their other medical bills. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

UKRAINE

How would an embargo on Russian gas impact Switzerland?

Russia’s retreat from Kyiv has revealed horrific acts against civilians, with pressure growing for further sanctions including a ban on Russian oil and gas. How would a Swiss embargo work and what the impact be?

Published: 6 April 2022 10:47 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 12:09 CEST
How would an embargo on Russian gas impact Switzerland?

On Monday, February 28th, Switzerland announced support for international sanctions on Russia as a result of the Ukraine invasion. 

The move, which drew some criticism domestically and abroad about a perceived lack of Swiss neutrality, included partial bans on banking finance and trade. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

The sanctions did not however include a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which Ukrainian authorities argue is necessary to ensure that sanctions have any meaningful impact to discourage Russia. 

How effective would an embargo be?

While sanctions are already biting into the Russian economy, they are expected to only result in an overall decrease of around ten percent of the country’s economy. 

Stopping imports of Russian oil and gas – for instance on a widespread basis like a EU-wide ban – would result in far more significant damage to the Russian economy, placing greater pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Credit Suisse estimates that four million francs flows from Switzerland into Russia daily for oil and gas. Half of the money which flows to the Russian state comes from oil and gas. 

Swiss authorities are reluctant however, given the importance of Russian oil and gas in Swiss energy production. 

Swiss news outlet Watson reports that it is difficult to determine exactly how much of the refined petrol originally comes from Russia, although approximately 25 percent of the European Union’s crude imports are of Russian origin. 

While the reliance on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, Switzerland has a heavier reliance on Russian gas. 

Natural gas provides around an eighth of Switzerland’s total energy supply.

Problematically, Switzerland does not have any capacity to store gas in order to prevent insecurity of supply. This is despite a federally mandated store of a variety of other things, including foodstuffs and medication. 

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

Switzerland buys most of its gas through various European distribution centres, although an estimated 47 percent of this is of Russian origin. 

What would a boycott mean for the war? 

Matthias Geissbühler, Head of Investments at Raiffeisen Switzerland, told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes that he felt a boycott would not have the desired impact of shortening the war. 

If Europe and allied nations such as the United States, Japan and Australia decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, some of the slack would be picked up by India and China, who have already indicated a willingness to purchase more Russian minerals. 

Geissbühler said Russia would likely reapportion money from social welfare funds to continue the fight, meaning that the boycott would take some time to be felt. 

One possible approach which has been floated by Swiss economist Matthias Keupp is to flood the markets with oil and gas, thereby significantly reducing the price – and the profit – that Russia can charge. 

Geissbühler however indicated that such an approach would require the cooperation of wealthy energy producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Norway, along with developing countries like Angola and Nigeria, and was therefore unlikely. 

What would a boycott mean for Switzerland? 

Switzerland could unilaterally decide to boycott Russian oil and gas, or it could be subject to an EU boycott. 

While Switzerland is not an EU member, it receives much of its refined and unrefined energy through the EU, meaning that if the EU decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, Switzerland would also receive very little gas and oil.

Andreas Tresch, a Swiss energy expert, told Blick that Switzerland’s gas stocks would take a hit even if only Germany decided to impose an embargo, due to the interconnected gas networks between the two countries. 

“Switzerland could expect to no longer receive any gas” in the event of a Germany boycott. 

As landlocked Switzerland receives gas from other EU countries rather than direct from gas producing nations, Tresch said other countries facing their own supply issues would likely stop gas exports to Switzerland and other ‘third countries’. 

“It is to be expected that EU states will decide on a halt to exports with the introduction of an embargo and that third states such as Switzerland will no longer receive gas deliveries.”

Whether imposed by the EU or by Switzerland itself, experts are split on the extent of the impact a ban or boycott would have. 

While the weather is gradually getting warmer, Switzerland would still need to find a replacement source for Russian oil and gas. 

Former president and current Federal Council member Ueli Maurer travelled to Qatar in March to negotiate LNG deliveries to Switzerland, with the Gulf country emerging as a likely replacement for Russian energy sources. 

Geissbühler notes that the most likely source for oil would be Norway and Saudi Arabia, however replacing Russian gas would be more problematic. 

Tresch said “Switzerland would face a real problem” if a stop on Russian energy was imposed, as one in five Swiss houses uses gas for heating. 

“As soon as the demand for heating returns, at the beginning of October 2022, the existing gas flows and storage levels will no longer be sufficient.”

Tresch argues that the impact would be minimal on Russia while being significant for Switzerland. 

“Russian gas is more important for us than for the Kremlin” Tresch noted. 

Geissbühler told 20 Minutes there would be shortages for heating homes across Switzerland, while several companies would likely need to stop production, primarily those in the chemical industry. 

“Almost all products contain petrochemicals, if there aren’t any, the products become rare and expensive,” he said. 

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Former Federal Councilor and Energy Minister Doris Leuthard agrees that Swiss industry stands to be hard hit by a lack of gas supply, which would see it lose international competitiveness, although Switzerland is in a better place than other nations, primarily Germany. 

Klaus Abberger from the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich agreed, saying “the Swiss economy would be significantly less exposed to a Russian natural gas supply freeze than the German economy”. 

Swiss industrial production relies less heavily on gas than it does on oil, while Swiss industry is twice as energy efficient as German or American industry, meaning the impacts would be relatively muted. 

Imports however would become more expensive, as Switzerland relies heavily on imported goods from Germany and other neighbouring EU countries. 

Switzerland is also hampered by a lack of gas terminals, meaning its capacity to store and save gas is relatively minimal. 

“Unfortunately, few LNG terminals have been built because of the higher costs and various pipeline projects in other countries are blocked” Leuthard said. 

SHOW COMMENTS