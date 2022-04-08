For members
HEALTH INSURANCE
EXPLAINED: Why Swiss healthcare costs are rising and how you can save
After premiums on Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance fell last year, new increases are expected in 2023. There are, however, some ways to cut your costs.
Published: 8 April 2022 15:02 CEST
Will his vet bills go ip as much as your health insurance premiums? Photo by Pixabay
UKRAINE
How would an embargo on Russian gas impact Switzerland?
Russia’s retreat from Kyiv has revealed horrific acts against civilians, with pressure growing for further sanctions including a ban on Russian oil and gas. How would a Swiss embargo work and what the impact be?
Published: 6 April 2022 10:47 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 12:09 CEST
