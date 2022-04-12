Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How long could Switzerland survive without foreign energy?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put greater focus on the energy interdependence of nations including Switzerland. A new study shows just how little energy Switzerland has to power itself.

Published: 12 April 2022 14:35 CEST
A flame burning above a gas refinery. Photo by Ulises Castillo
A flame burning above a gas refinery. Photo by Ulises Castillo

If Switzerland were to rely completely on energy produced domestically each year, how far would we get until the lights went out. 

That’s the topic of a new study by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES) – and unfortunately for residents of Switzerland, the results aren’t good. 

Switzerland only produces 28.1 percent of its own energy, which would mean the country would only make it to April 12th before the lights would go out on the following day. 

The study compares various European countries and their ‘Energy Independence Day’, a misleading term. 

According to the SES, “from Wednesday, Switzerland lives on credit” when it comes to energy. 

“The amount of energy we have produced domestically has been used up by this point. After that, we drive, heat, cook and produce exclusively with foreign energy sources until the end of the year.”

How likely is an energy embargo? 

Russia’s invasion has led to intensified discussions about weaning Switzerland off Russian energy, although no concrete plans have yet been developed to do so by the Swiss government. 

Switzerland could unilaterally decide to boycott Russian oil and gas, or it could be subject to an EU boycott. 

While Switzerland is not an EU member, it receives much of its refined and unrefined energy through the EU, meaning that if the EU decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, Switzerland would also receive very little gas and oil.

Andreas Tresch, a Swiss energy expert, told Blick that Switzerland’s gas stocks would take a hit even if only Germany decided to impose an embargo, due to the interconnected gas networks between the two countries. 

“Switzerland could expect to no longer receive any gas” in the event of a Germany boycott. 

Estonia on top, Malta and Cyprus towards the bottom

The study takes into account figures from 2020 from Switzerland’s Federal Office of Energy (BfE). 

According to the SES, the system is used to better illustrate a country’s energy reliance than a simple percentage. 

Of the 24 countries surveyed, Estonia had the best result, with 89.5 percent of energy domestically produced – meaning November 22nd is ‘Energy Independence Day’. 

Iceland, Romania, Serbia and Sweden also placed towards the top of the list. 

At the other end of the spectrum, Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg would all not make it to February, while sun-soaked Greece would run out in early March. 

Member comments

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How rich Russians ‘buy’ the right to live in Switzerland

The invasion of Ukraine has shed more light on how Russian wealth opens doors the world over, including the right to live in Switzerland.

Published: 11 April 2022 14:44 CEST
For those from outside the European Union, moving to Switzerland can be relatively difficult for those without a job offer or a close familial connection. 

However, the Swiss visa framework has been set up in such a way that the über-wealthy can move to Switzerland without active employment or a family connection. 

Swiss news outlet Watson reports that 362 people have taken advantage of the visa scheme, 172 of whom are of Russian origin. 

Russians far outnumber any other foreigners in Switzerland pursuant to the scheme, with 52 Chinese, 31 Canadians, 29 Americans, 24 Turks, 20 from Saudi Arabia and 19 from Ukraine and Brazil. The figures show 16 Mexicans have taken advantage of the scheme, along with 13 people from India. 

Despite some indications from Swiss politicians that the scheme should come to an end, it remains in force. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

How do rich Russians and non-EU foreigners buy a residency permit? 

There are a variety of ways in which wealthy foreigners can move to Switzerland. 

This includes buying a Swiss company, investing in a Swiss company or opening up a subsidiary of another company in Switzerland, along with purchasing real estate which generates jobs and revenue. 

Under the Swiss Aliens Act, wealthy non-EU foreigners can move to Switzerland. 

Article 30 of the Act allows people to move to Switzerland if they agree to ‘flat-rate’ taxation, whereby they pay tax on their expenses rather than their income. 

While the system allows people to move to most parts of Switzerland, those utilising an Article 30 visa tend to stay primarily in Geneva, Ticino, Bern, Vaud and low-tax Zug. 

Tax lawyer Christopher Steckel told Swiss news outlet Watson that Switzerland and its cantons benefit financially from this program. 

“This system is practically the by-product of globalisation. People, families and wealth no longer stay in one place.” 

“Of course, a country benefits when the wealthy move in, buy houses, send their children to private schools, eat out and generally spend a lot of money.”

Although the exact amount a person needs to be taxed on is not explicit, experts estimate it starts at 500,000 francs. 

Members of the Greens, Social Democrats and the GLP have called for the rule to be abolished. 

Is Switzerland really an ‘oligarch’s paradise’?

Commentary since the invasion has focused on how prevalent Russian money is in Switzerland. 

Swiss broadsheet NZZ said Switzerland over the years became a “paradise for Russian oligarchs”, with few restrictions provided people could invest enough to stay. 

Jon Knight wrote in Germany’s FAZ magazine that the permissive regulatory structure has rendered Switzerland a “pirate haven” for Russia and its oligarchs. 

“Switzerland is very often the point of contact for people who don’t always follow the law. The spectrum is broad, ranging from entrepreneurs who bribe from here, to sports associations with corrupt members, to financial institutions that are open to potentates and oligarchs… (The Swiss people) no longer want to be the port where pirates meet to stock up on everything they need for their raids.”

While Switzerland has taken some steps to curb the practice, including imposing sanctions on some of the Russian elite, the NZZ reports that few Russians in Switzerland fear losing their assets in the long term. 

“For the time being, the oligarchs do not have to fear that the Swiss authorities will confiscate their luxury properties and cars, as is the case in France and Great Britain.”

“The Swiss Sanctions Ordinance stipulates that all assets and economic resources of persons against whom sanctions have been imposed are frozen. They can still use their houses and cars – they just can’t sell them or use them commercially.

Switzerland has imposed sanctions on 874 Russians, freezing a total of six billion francs since March. 

The sanctions do not however allow Switzerland to revoke a person’s residency permit. 

While this can take place, the process is difficult and has not yet been invoked, Swiss media reports. 

