UKRAINE

Swiss chocolate manufacturer defends decision to remain in Russia

Swiss chocolate giant Barry Callebaut defended Wednesday its decision to remain in Russia despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted hundreds of foreign firms to halt their Russian operations.

Published: 13 April 2022 17:16 CEST
A worker at Swiss chocolate manufacturer Barry Callebaut. Photo: GEORGES GOBET / AFP
In a video address to a rally outside the parliament in Bern last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted Swiss firms that continue to do business in Russia “even though our children are dying and our cities are being destroyed”.

Zelensky singled out food group Nestle, a major customer of Barry Callebaut, the world’s top manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products.

Barry Callebaut has three factories in Russia, where it employs 500 people. The country represents less than five percent of its sales volume.

“We are here first and foremost for our employees,” chief executive Peter Boone said at a press conference to present company results.

“The war in Ukraine was started by the Russian government, not by the Russian people,” he said. Boone, who took over in September, said the group did not want to cut supplies to food companies that need Barry Callebaut’s ingredients for many products.

“Our customers bring daily food in all kinds of shape,” Boone said.

“Pulling away from our customers and leaving them with no ways to bring their products to consumers who didn’t ask for the war didn’t feel right,” he said.

Boone said the issue raised many questions inside and outside the group, including from his own children.

Barry Callebaut operates across its industry’s value chain, from sourcing cocoa to producing chocolates. Its customers include British consumer goods group Unilever and Mexican food giant Grupo Bimbo.

A slew of mostly Western firms, ranging from McDonald’s to H&M and Goldman Sachs, have stopped operating in Russia since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

But others have chosen to stay, such as French supermarket chain Auchan. Barry Callebaut, meanwhile, reported that sales revenue in the first six months of its 2021-2022 fiscal year jumped by nearly 16 percent to four billion Swiss francs (3.9 billion euros, $4.3 billion).

The group hiked prices amid soaring inflation that pushed up the costs of sugar and milk products. Sales volume of chocolate and cocoa products rose by a strong 8.7 percent to 1.16 billion tonnes.

Net profit was up 3.1 percent at 212.1 million Swiss francs, with Boone saying the results were affected by the loss of value of financial assets in Russia, a hit totalling five million Swiss francs.

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How long could Switzerland survive without foreign energy?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put greater focus on the energy interdependence of nations including Switzerland. A new study shows just how little energy Switzerland has to power itself.

Published: 12 April 2022 14:35 CEST
If Switzerland were to rely completely on energy produced domestically each year, how far would we get until the lights went out. 

That’s the topic of a new study by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES) – and unfortunately for residents of Switzerland, the results aren’t good. 

Switzerland only produces 28.1 percent of its own energy, which would mean the country would only make it to April 12th before the lights would go out on the following day. 

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

The study compares various European countries and their ‘Energy Independence Day’, a misleading term. 

According to the SES, “from Wednesday, Switzerland lives on credit” when it comes to energy. 

“The amount of energy we have produced domestically has been used up by this point. After that, we drive, heat, cook and produce exclusively with foreign energy sources until the end of the year.”

How likely is an energy embargo? 

Russia’s invasion has led to intensified discussions about weaning Switzerland off Russian energy, although no concrete plans have yet been developed to do so by the Swiss government. 

Switzerland could unilaterally decide to boycott Russian oil and gas, or it could be subject to an EU boycott. 

While Switzerland is not an EU member, it receives much of its refined and unrefined energy through the EU, meaning that if the EU decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, Switzerland would also receive very little gas and oil.

Andreas Tresch, a Swiss energy expert, told Blick that Switzerland’s gas stocks would take a hit even if only Germany decided to impose an embargo, due to the interconnected gas networks between the two countries. 

“Switzerland could expect to no longer receive any gas” in the event of a Germany boycott. 

Estonia on top, Malta and Cyprus towards the bottom

The study takes into account figures from 2020 from Switzerland’s Federal Office of Energy (BfE). 

According to the SES, the system is used to better illustrate a country’s energy reliance than a simple percentage. 

Of the 24 countries surveyed, Estonia had the best result, with 89.5 percent of energy domestically produced – meaning November 22nd is ‘Energy Independence Day’. 

Iceland, Romania, Serbia and Sweden also placed towards the top of the list. 

At the other end of the spectrum, Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg would all not make it to February, while sun-soaked Greece would run out in early March. 

