UKRAINE

How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits

The war in Ukraine and the subsequent trade and financial sanctions against Russia are expected to have further repercussions on the budget of many households in Switzerland. This is how.

Published: 20 April 2022 13:09 CEST
How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits
You'll need more of these in your household budget. Photo: Pixabay

Beyond the political and humanitarian effects of the war, which are the most important considerations in any armed conflict, there are also far-reaching economic consequences for nations and individuals alike.

Switzerland’s households have already felt the impact of higher costs on certain essential goods, and more price hikes are predicted.

What did the Swiss spend most of their money on in the past years?

In 2020, the last year for which official data is available, a large portion of an average household’s total disposable income — 5,296 francs — was spent for the consumption of goods and services.

Consumer spending represented 52.4 percent of gross household income. Expenses for housing and energy were the biggest burden on the budget, at around 1,456 francs, or 14.4 percent of gross income.

Taxes took out 1,182 francs per month, or 11.7 percent of income.

Also part of compulsory expenditure were social insurance and pension fund contributions (10.2 percent of gross income) as well as health insurance premiums (6.5 percent).

Transport costs amounted to 7.4 percent, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages (6.3 percent), restaurants (5.8 percent), and leisure and cultural activities (5.4 percent).

In terms of food and beverage, the highest single expense in Switzerland in 2020 was on meat — 1,383 francs a month. 

The next highest single expense category (1,237 francs) were drinks, followed by dairy products (1,026 francs), while breads and cereals cost 840 francs. 

In all, meat and eggs made up 35.6 percent of food expenses, while fruits and vegetables accounted for 13.7 percent.

How will the war change these spending habits?

What we know so far is that at least two categories of consumer goods are getting more expensive and will likely continue to take a bigger chunk out of an average family’s monthly budget: energy (which includes electricity, fuel, and petrol), as well as certain food items.

This is why:

Russia is a major producer of oil and gas, though exactly how much of it is imported into Switzerland is not certain.

However, the prices of petroleum products in Switzerland rose by 6.1 percent after the invasion, according to a report by SRF public broadcaster.

Petrol prices have already exceeded more than 2 francs per litre in some cantons, and other energy-related costs are soaring as well, prompting the government to consider whether financial help might be necessary for low-income households.

Petrol prices in Switzerland are climbing. Photo by Erik Mclean on Pexels

Be it as it may, energy costs are now likely to take out an even  bigger share of an average household’s expenditures.

In terms of food, budgets will take a hit as well, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up prices of raw materials, fuelling inflation and higher cost of consumer goods.

The reason is that Ukraine is commonly known as the breadbasket of Europe because 12 percent of the world’s wheat supply comes from the Eastern-European country. It is also among the largest exporters of corn.

The (relatively) good news is that only 3 percent of Switzerland’s wheat comes directly from Ukraine, with the rest sourced either locally or from the EU.

But while the reliance on these imports is not enormous, if the Ukrainian crisis continues, prices of bread and other wheat-based products are likely to climb. One problem could be availability and price of fertilisers used in agriculture, as natural gas from Russia is needed to manufacture them.

This means foods derived from agriculture are becoming more expensive as well, consuming, as it were, a bigger chunk of family budgets.

EXPLAINED: How long could Switzerland survive without foreign energy?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put greater focus on the energy interdependence of nations including Switzerland. A new study shows just how little energy Switzerland has to power itself.

Published: 12 April 2022 14:35 CEST
EXPLAINED: How long could Switzerland survive without foreign energy?

If Switzerland were to rely completely on energy produced domestically each year, how far would we get until the lights went out. 

That’s the topic of a new study by the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES) – and unfortunately for residents of Switzerland, the results aren’t good. 

Switzerland only produces 28.1 percent of its own energy, which would mean the country would only make it to April 12th before the lights would go out on the following day. 

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

The study compares various European countries and their ‘Energy Independence Day’, a misleading term. 

According to the SES, “from Wednesday, Switzerland lives on credit” when it comes to energy. 

“The amount of energy we have produced domestically has been used up by this point. After that, we drive, heat, cook and produce exclusively with foreign energy sources until the end of the year.”

How likely is an energy embargo? 

Russia’s invasion has led to intensified discussions about weaning Switzerland off Russian energy, although no concrete plans have yet been developed to do so by the Swiss government. 

Switzerland could unilaterally decide to boycott Russian oil and gas, or it could be subject to an EU boycott. 

While Switzerland is not an EU member, it receives much of its refined and unrefined energy through the EU, meaning that if the EU decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, Switzerland would also receive very little gas and oil.

Andreas Tresch, a Swiss energy expert, told Blick that Switzerland’s gas stocks would take a hit even if only Germany decided to impose an embargo, due to the interconnected gas networks between the two countries. 

“Switzerland could expect to no longer receive any gas” in the event of a Germany boycott. 

Estonia on top, Malta and Cyprus towards the bottom

The study takes into account figures from 2020 from Switzerland’s Federal Office of Energy (BfE). 

According to the SES, the system is used to better illustrate a country’s energy reliance than a simple percentage. 

Of the 24 countries surveyed, Estonia had the best result, with 89.5 percent of energy domestically produced – meaning November 22nd is ‘Energy Independence Day’. 

Iceland, Romania, Serbia and Sweden also placed towards the top of the list. 

At the other end of the spectrum, Malta, Cyprus and Luxembourg would all not make it to February, while sun-soaked Greece would run out in early March. 

