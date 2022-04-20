For members
UKRAINE
How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits
The war in Ukraine and the subsequent trade and financial sanctions against Russia are expected to have further repercussions on the budget of many households in Switzerland. This is how.
Published: 20 April 2022 13:09 CEST
You'll need more of these in your household budget. Photo: Pixabay
UKRAINE
EXPLAINED: How long could Switzerland survive without foreign energy?
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put greater focus on the energy interdependence of nations including Switzerland. A new study shows just how little energy Switzerland has to power itself.
Published: 12 April 2022 14:35 CEST
