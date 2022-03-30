For members
UKRAINE
How Covid, inflation and the Ukraine invasion has made Switzerland more expensive
Swiss prices are going up due to two inter-related factors: war in Ukraine and inflation, the latter of which is influenced by the lingering impacts of the Covid pandemic. Here’s an overview of some consumer goods that now cost more.
Published: 30 March 2022 15:39 CEST
Coffee is one of the foods whose price increased due to war and inflation. Photo: Pixbay
UKRAINE
OPINION: Criticism of Swiss refugee response lacks perspective
In the space of a month, Switzerland has registered almost as many asylum seekers from one single country – Ukraine – as it usually accepts in a year from all countries combined. How has the alpine nation responded to Europe’s largest refugee crisis since the Second World War?
Published: 28 March 2022 11:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments