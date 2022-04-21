For members
HEALTH INSURANCE
Reader question: Am I liable for ambulance costs in Switzerland?
Ambulance call-out costs are a bit of a grey area in Switzerland, and there are things you should know before you dial 144 — the national number for urgent medical help.
Published: 21 April 2022 12:18 CEST
How much you will pay for this ride depends on how ill you are. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
HEALTH INSURANCE
EXPLAINED: Why Swiss healthcare costs are rising and how you can save
After premiums on Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance fell last year, new increases are expected in 2023. There are, however, some ways to cut your costs.
Published: 8 April 2022 15:02 CEST
