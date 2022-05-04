For members
PROPERTY
Renting now ‘cheaper than buying’ in Switzerland
Rising interest rates fuelled by economic uncertainty has meant renting a home is cheaper than buying in Switzerland for the first time in 15 years, a new study has found, although there is a pretty important catch.
Published: 4 May 2022 14:53 CEST
Close up pictures of colourful doors. A new study shows renting can be cheaper than buying in Switzerland. Photo by Christian Stahl on Unsplash
For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: Why not paying off your mortgage in Switzerland can save you money
The idea is strange to most of us, but the majority of people in Switzerland choose not to pay off their mortgage - and save money in the process.
Published: 17 March 2022 09:33 CET
Updated: 17 March 2022 13:44 CET
Updated: 17 March 2022 13:44 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments