Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland

Buying a home will be one of the biggest financial commitments any of us face. Here's how to save on a mortgage in Switzerland.

Published: 15 February 2022 16:03 CET
Taking out a mortgage in Switzerland? Here's how you can save. Image: Pixabay
Taking out a mortgage in Switzerland? Here's how you can save. Image: Pixabay

As the only country in Europe where more than 50 percent of people rent their home, Switzerland has the lowest home ownership rate on the continent. 

This is due to a variety of factors, including strong tenancy laws, culture, cost and a scarcity of land. 

There are some however who are keen to buy their own home – and evidence suggests this number is growing. 

READ MORE: Why do so many Swiss prefer to rent rather than buy their own home?

While having enough cash is an important starting point, there are also a range of other factors to be taken into consideration. 

Here are some tips for mortgages in Switzerland. 

Give yourself time – more time than you think you need

Buying a home will be one of the most important and consequential decisions you ever make, so give yourself plenty of time beforehand. 

Speak to other people who have bought homes recently and several years ago. 

Get to know the relevant terminology for your part of Switzerland so that you know what you are talking about. 

For instance, what was a LIBOR mortgage – and what is a SARON mortgage – and how has the latter replaced the former?

A low interest rate is great, but can you pay the mortgage off early. If not, you may end up costing yourself a whole lot more. 

Is the interest rate fixed or variable? And if it is variable, what happens when rates rise?

Below are just some general tips to consider, but remember that you can never investigate too much. 

Check out the following link for more specifics on the costs of buying a home in Switzerland. 

EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Switzerland

Is taking out a mortgage to buy a home in Switzerland a good decision?

Interest rate rises haven’t quelled rising demand for properties, nor has the impact of the pandemic.

Speaking with Swiss news organisation Tamedia, property expert Patrick Schnorf said demand is set to continue.

“We assume that due to immigration, high birth rates and household divisions, demand will remain the same in the near future,” Schnorf said.

“People have saved a lot (during the Covid pandemic), many have a secure income, these are the driving factors,”

In fact, the Covid pandemic has not dampened demand, but has channeled it towards a different type of property.

Larger properties with more rooms and gardens have seen greater demand as a consequence of lockdowns and working from home requirements

“The radius of the real estate search has therefore also extended to the surrounding rural regions,” explained Schnorf.

READ MORE: What does the coronavirus mean for Switzerland’s property market?

While lockdowns look to be over and the working from home rules have come to an end, experts argue that some of these changes are more than mere trends and are likely to be permanent.

What types of mortgages are there in Switzerland? 

There is a relatively wide array of mortgages on offer in Switzerland, but here are some of the main ones. 

Not unique to Switzerland is the fixed-rate mortgage, where you pay an agreed rate on your mortgage over a set period of time. This is the case regardless of interest rate trends. 

Also not unique to Switzerland is the variable mortgage, where rates are subject to market fluctuations. 

Comparatively unique to Switzerland is the SARON (Swiss Average Rate Overnight) mortgage. 

The SARON mortgage replaced the LIBOR mortgage (London Interbank Offered Rate) at the start of 2022. 

The interest rates for SARON mortgages are variable and are calculated on the basis of the SARON reference rate. 

The SARON reference rate takes into account actual transactions in the Swiss money market (unlike the LIBOR rate which was calculated on the basis of recommendations from a handful of banks) and is therefore believed to be more transparent. 

Know and understand Swiss deposit rules

Before you even begin thinking about buying a home, you need to know that higher deposits are required in Switzerland than many other countries. 

The minimum deposit in Switzerland is around a fifth (20 percent) of the total purchase cost. 

This is much higher than the five percent often seen in English-speaking countries, but it’s much lower than the 40 percent sometimes required in Germany. 

While you might have just felt your home ownership dreams disappear with a whoosh, only half of that 20 percent figure should come in cash. 

The other half can come out of equity. 

It can also come out of your pension fund – although if you’ve only recently arrived in Switzerland, you might not have that much cash stashed in there. 

READ MORE: Can foreigners buy property in Switzerland?

Switzerland has low interest rates – but be aware of fluctuations 

Swiss interest rates have been low for years, creating an ideal situation for anyone wanting to borrow money to get onto the property ladder. 

But just because something has been a certain way for a while doesn’t mean it will stay that way – and even a quarter of a percent increase in interest rates can have significant impacts on the average mortgage. 

Inflation has already hit highs in Switzerland – and more appears to be on the way. 

READ MORE: How to protect your savings against inflation in Switzerland

In January 2022, several financial institutions announced that mortgage rates were on the rise due to a likely rate increase from Switzerland’s National Bank. 

That said, interest rate hikes are not necessarily permanent – but be sure to incorporate scope for rate fluctuations into your budget. 

Don’t just stick to banks

It might sound counter intuitive, but avoiding banks might help you save on a mortgage. 

Insurers often have competitive rates for mortgages that beat out what the banks have to offer. 

Generally speaking insurance companies offer fixed term mortgages and interest rates are lower than those offered by the banks, although you may need to commit to a longer term. 

To sweeten the deal, insurers will often throw in discounts on other insurances, i.e. life insurance or home and contents. 

They will not allow you to use your pension funds as equity, which means you’ll need more cash for a deposit. 

Insurance companies also have a range of other rules related to amortisation, loan to value ratios, etc, which are more strictly enforced – so getting a mortgage with an insurer can be more difficult. 

Some insurance companies offering mortgages in Switzerland include Allianz Suisse, Axa, Baloise Bank SoBa, Generali, Helvetia, Swiss Life and Zurich.

Go online

Another cheaper option in Switzerland when it comes to mortgages is to go online, either through an online-only mortgage from a bricks and mortar bank or an online-only financial institution. 

So-called ‘neo banks’ have sprung up in recent years, which offer the services of regular banks but do not have any branches or locations. 

All account management is done online, which allows them to save money, while the costs of rent and locations are also spared. 

EXPLAINED: Which banks are best for foreigners in Switzerland?

Swiss financial agency Moneyland notes that those who opt for online mortgages tend to be savvy and more aware of their rights than others, which is at least in part because these mortgages tend to include less frequent consultation (thereby saving on staff costs). 

Online mortgages will usually be offered by larger banks or financial institutions through associate or other companies. 

While the source of the funds might be the same – i.e. an online bank connected to a bricks and mortar bank both offering mortgages – they will often use a different name so as to not cannibalise on their main offerings. 

Some online mortgage options include eHypothek, Homegate, Hypomat, Migros Bank and several cantonal banks. 

Please keep in mind that this was written as a guide only and should not take the place of qualified financial advice. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Funerals, burials and wills: What you should know about dying in Switzerland

Planning for death is never easy, but living abroad can make things more complicated. From funerals to burials and inheritance, here's what you need to know about dying in Switzerland.

Published: 14 February 2022 15:46 CET
Funerals, burials and wills: What you should know about dying in Switzerland

Switzerland has long been a haven for foreigners seeking a quiet life. For some, including iconic names like Charlie Chaplin, Coco Chanel and Audrey Hepburn, Swiss soil became their final resting place. 

The timing of the end of life, like the beginning of life, is almost impossible to predict – we know not the day nor the hour – but what if death crosses your path in Switzerland? How can you prepare and what can you expect as next of kin? 

Some 7,000 foreign residents die in Switzerland every year.

For the bereaved, there is an administrative and practical side to the experience as well as the emotional side. It’s a difficult situation where many important decisions have to be taken in a short space of time. 

First steps

Official procedures related to death fall within the authority of the commune where the death occurs. The death of a loved one must be declared within two days to the local Registry Office (Zivilstandsamt / Office de l’état civil / Ufficio di stato civile).

If the death occurs in a hospital or other medical facility, you don’t have to worry, the management is responsible for completing the declaration formalities, which includes a death certificate prepared by a doctor. An accidental death must be reported to the police. 

READ MORE: 7 things you need to know about Swiss inheritance law

If the death occurs at home, a doctor has to attend, acknowledge the death and prepare the death certificate for the Registry Office. The task of declaring the death can be delegated in writing to a firm of undertakers. Apart from handling the formalities, the undertakers will guide the bereaved in organising the funeral. 

Other documents needed to register a death include birth and marriage certificates, identity papers and residence permit, if applicable. 

Funeral arrangements

Many cities, including Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Winterthur, St. Gallen and Lausanne, offer a free basic funeral package to deceased residents, including a burial plot. 

Zurich has its own municipal undertakers while some cities designate one provider. Bern, Fribourg and Lausanne have a number of undertakers in competition with each other. In Bern, only people who die with no means benefit from a free ‘community funeral’.  

It is possible to plan your own funeral in advance by engaging funeral directors and paying up front. But very few people are this well organised. 

EXPLAINED: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?

It can be very helpful to have an idea of your loved one’s wishes when it comes to the basic question – cremation versus burial.

Cremation is the norm in Switzerland, a cultural change that has happened over the last 50 years. These days, around 85 per cent of people who die are cremated. 

The general trend in Switzerland is for less extravagant funerals, though undertakers will be happy to fulfil every wish. A basic coffin will cost around CHF 800 but costs quickly add up when you include the treatment of the body, upholstery, transport, flowers, type of grave or niche, gravestone, admin time, as well as the ceremony and reception afterwards. 

Eternal rest? 

With a coffin burial you have to choose a type of grave, whether you take the next grave in line in the public graveyard, which is the basic, usually cost-free option, or you reserve a grave for an annual fee in a particular place which can later be used by other family members. 

Bear in mind that the ‘line grave’ is not a permanent arrangement. There is a time limit on how long these rows are left untouched – 20 to 25 years, depending on the cemetery – after which the graves will be cleared to make room for newcomers. 

With cremated remains, you have the option of burial, keeping or scattering. In a graveyard, you can bury the ashes in a communal memorial garden without anything marking the spot, or bury it in a grave.

Most cemeteries now have a columbarium, usually a wall, with niches for urns with a named plaque, at a cost. 

At least scattering ashes is free and can be done anywhere, except on someone else’s private land. It can be comforting to scatter the ashes in the person’s home country or in a beautiful place they loved. 

Swiss inheritance law: What will change in 2022

Difficult decisions

It is possible to travel with cremated remains but not without paperwork. According to advice from the United States embassy, you need to have a certified copy of the death certificate, the cremation certificate, and “a statement from the crematorium or the funeral home confirming that the urn contains only the ashes of the deceased”. 

There are companies that specialise in the repatriation of remains from Switzerland. Your undertaker or the funeral service of the commune will be able to advise on this expensive possibility. 

Because bereaved families nowadays are generally more distanced from religion than previous generations, there is less certainty in Switzerland on what customs to follow. Even Swiss families can feel lost and helpless trying to organise a funeral.

But everyone tries to do what’s right for them. That might mean following traditional customs or opting for a secular celebrant, commissioning a custom-made urn or using an eco-friendly coffin. Your doctor or hospital can help connect you to a bereavement support group if needed.  

Finally, a topic that’s impossible to ignore when discussing death in Switzerland – assisted suicide, which accounts for almost two in a hundred deaths.

READ MORE: What you need to know about assisted suicide in Switzerland

For permanent Swiss residents, the largest assisted suicide organisation is Exit, followed by Dignitas, which also caters for non-residents.

By Clare O’Dea

SHOW COMMENTS