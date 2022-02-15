For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland
Buying a home will be one of the biggest financial commitments any of us face. Here's how to save on a mortgage in Switzerland.
Published: 15 February 2022 16:03 CET
Taking out a mortgage in Switzerland? Here's how you can save. Image: Pixabay
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Funerals, burials and wills: What you should know about dying in Switzerland
Planning for death is never easy, but living abroad can make things more complicated. From funerals to burials and inheritance, here's what you need to know about dying in Switzerland.
Published: 14 February 2022 15:46 CET
