For members
UKRAINE
‘Limited capacity’: How the Swiss right wants to shut out western Ukrainian refugees
With about 51,000 refugees from Ukraine currently in Switzerland, right-wing politicians argue in favour of introducing geographic vetting in regards to who can qualify for Status S, saying Switzerland has "limited capacity" for refugees.
Published: 16 May 2022 15:17 CEST
Ukrainian refugees en route to Zurich in a chartered plane. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
POLITICS
OPINION: Switzerland’s neutrality not immune to impacts of Ukraine invasion
Russia’s cynical and devastating war against Ukraine has put Swiss neutrality under intense scrutiny. Fribourg-based journalist Clare O'Dea investigates how the invasion may change Swiss neutrality forever.
Published: 6 May 2022 15:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments