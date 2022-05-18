For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: How inflation is increasing housing costs in Switzerland
Property is not exempt from inflation. Here's how costs are on the rise in Switzerland.
Published: 18 May 2022 15:35 CEST
The costs of housing are going up in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay
COST OF LIVING
Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland
Covid and the war in Ukraine, coupled with rising inflation, made Switzerland even more expensive than it already was before. These are some of the goods you can expect to pay more for.
Published: 11 May 2022 14:10 CEST
