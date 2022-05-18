Read news from:
COST OF LIVING

EXPLAINED: How inflation is increasing housing costs in Switzerland

Property is not exempt from inflation. Here's how costs are on the rise in Switzerland.

Published: 18 May 2022 15:35 CEST
The costs of housing are going up in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

First, the (somewhat) good news: The inflation rate in Switzerland —  2.6 percent  — is significantly lower than in neighbouring France (5.4 percent) and Germany (7.8 percent), as well as throughout much of Europe.

But even with the relatively low inflation, prices of many consumer products have been rising, with economists forecasting further hikes.

READ MORE: Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

While you might notice the impacts of inflation when you buy groceries, consumer goods, food and petrol, inflation is also making a mark on the housing market.  

How is the housing market impacted by this phenomenon?

The impact on housing is indirect, which can be likened to the ‘domino effect’ — as the price of construction materials derived from petroleum, such as plastic, have risen, so has the cost of newly built houses and renovation work on existing properties.

Rents and mortgages are also impacted, although there the mechanism may be a bit complex to understand by non-experts. 

As Vincent Leroux, president of SVIT Romandie, the Lausanne-based section of the Swiss Association of Real Estate Economics, explained to Tribune de Genève (TDG), the “central bank have a particular mission to control inflation”.

To do this, it has the option of raising its key rate. When it does, the interest rates of financial institutions follow and rise in turn. The purpose of the maneuver is to reduce the use of credit, and to slow down the level of consumption and the upward trend in supply prices. But, if interest rates go up, rents can go up – as can the interest cost of a mortgage. 

EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland

This is the general picture, but what happens if you are a tenant?

All tenants are, or will soon have to, pay higher rents, according to Pierre Stastny, a lawyer at The Swiss Tenants Association (ASLOCA) in Geneva.

The determining factor is when the lease was signed and what the reference rate — weighted average interest rate for mortgages in Switzerland, announced by the Federal Housing Office each quarter — was at the time.

Those who rented their properties at a time when the reference interest rate was low could see their rents increase by 3 percent, Stasny said.

Those who contracted a lease whose rent is indexed to inflation will also see their costs rise.

This is because “the lease law authorises landlords to add 40 percent of the inflation rate to the rent”, Stasny pointed out. “But if the lease is signed for five years or more and the contract contains an indexation clause, the landlord can then pass on to the tenant the entire inflation rate.

How are homeowners affected by inflation?

According to Stéphan Mischler, director of mortgage and real estate platform MoneyPark, it depends on whether you are a first-time buyer, whose mortgage loan is in progress, or non-first-time buyers, who have settled their mortgage.

The former group is most at risk, money-wise.

“With inflation, the ten-year fixed interest rates, which are most often chosen in Switzerland, have started to increase: they have doubled and currently vary on average between 1.8% and 2.5%, compared to around 1% a few months ago”, Mischler told TDG.

“As a result, this doubles the interest cost of a mortgage for those who are currently looking to buy their home or for those who have recently taken out a mortgage.”

However, current owners could also be affected if they have to renew their mortgage in the near future.

Logically, this chain of events will also have repercussions  on potential buyers, as they may not be able to afford higher mortgage rates.

Other housing-related costs have risen in Switzerland as well. For instance, energy, including gas and electricity used by households, will  take a bigger chunk out of an average family’s monthly budget.

READ MORE:  How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits

What exactly is inflation and what causes it?

Simply put, it is an increase in the prices of consumer goods and services, causing some loss of purchasing power. In other words, while our wages mostly remained the same, the cost of living went up, and is expected to continue to increase for at least the foreseeable future.

This trend started in mid-2021, as world economies recovered from the Covid pandemic, and Switzerland rebounded better than many other countries. However, with many supply chains still disrupted and struggling to meet consumer demand, prices began to rise.

The situation has worsened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, which also slowed down or shut down altogether the production and supply of some essential agricultural and energy products, leading to higher prices.

COST OF LIVING

Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

Covid and the war in Ukraine, coupled with rising inflation, made Switzerland even more expensive than it already was before. These are some of the goods you can expect to pay more for.

Published: 11 May 2022 14:10 CEST
The good news — if we can call it that — is that inflation rate in Switzerland, which stood at 2.6 percent in April, is significantly lower than in neighbouring France (5.4 percent) and Germany (7.8 percent), as well as throughout much of Europe.

However, Swiss consumers are already feeling the increase in prices of many common purchases.

News platform Watson has listed seven goods and services that now cost more, basing its analysis on the national index of consumer prices (LIK), which measures the inflation of consumer goods in Switzerland.

Among the products that are now more expensive are:

Raw materials

Energy prices, including petrol, oil and gas, have increased in recent weeks. “We are currently paying around 77 percent more for heating oil compared to January 2019”, according to Watson.

A litre of petrol currently costs 2.05 francs, versus 1.60 francs in August 2021.

“A recovery is currently not in sight”, Watson added.

READ MORE: How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits

Wood

Wood prices started to go up already during the Covid pandemic in 2020, rising by staggering  500 percent from May 2020 to May 2021.

One of the reasons is that wood pellets can also be used for heating.

“The war has not only made the raw material more expensive, but also the production of the pellets”, according to Andreas Keel, Managing Director of Holzenergie Schweiz, who added that in October a tonne of pellets cost 280 francs, and in January it rose to 360 francs.

What certainly doesn’t help matters is that Russia is one of the world’s largest wood exporters and the sanctions currently in place against this country are exacerbating this shortage.

READ MORE: Switzerland extends sanctions on Russian assets

Furniture

If you are looking for a new sofa, table or another piece of furniture, now is not a good time to purchase them, as their cost has risen by around 15 percent. One reason, as stated above, is the higher price of wood, but there are other contributing factors as well.

“The Swedish furnishing giant Ikea increased its prices by an average of 9 percent at the end of 2021. With a market share of 11 percent, Ikea is one of the big players in Switzerland”, Watson said.

Food

While food amounts to only 6.3 percent of an average household budget, it is probably the most important, as nobody can live without it.

The main reason for the increase is that Ukraine exports foodstuffs such as grain, which affects not only prices of products like baked goods and pasta, but also the cost of animal feed — the latter being essential for the production meat and dairy.

Clothing

Clothing prices typically increase in April / May, but this year they rose more than usual.

The war and Covid-related delivery issues are main factors, but the worst is yet to come, according to Andreas Bartmann, vice-president of  the industry association of textile retailers.

“In the fall, [price hikes] will hit us massively,” he said.

READ MORE: How to protect your savings against inflation in Switzerland

Transportation

“Anyone who wants to buy a new car currently has to pay around 10 percent more than in January 2019”, Watson said.

And this increase is likely to continue, mainly due to higher costs of  raw materials and general delivery problems.

Opting for the used-car market is not a solution either, Watson noted, as “the prices there rose even more significantly than for new cars due to the excess demand”.

You could opt for a new motorcycle or bike, but there too prices are expected to climb — also due to shortage of raw materials and delivery bottlenecks.

Travel

Now that Covid restrictions have been lifted in most countries, foreign travel may remain inaccessible for many people anyway,  because it became more expensive.

One major reason is that, with fuel now costing more, airlines are increasing the price of tickets.

By the same token, the price of petrol could make driving to your holiday destination costlier as well.

Your best bet may be to just stay home. It will feel like 2020 all over again, but without the masks.

