Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

What is Switzerland’s ‘traffic calendar’ and how can it help me save time?

Want to know how to avoid traffic in Switzerland? This handy map will help you out.

Published: 31 May 2022 14:32 CEST
What is Switzerland's traffic calendar? Image by Towfiqu barbhuiya
What is Switzerland's traffic calendar? Image by Towfiqu barbhuiya

With narrow, winding roads and city and town centres which were designed long before cars were thought up, traffic in Switzerland can be terrible at the best of times. 

But things get particularly stuck on weekends and holidays, where people from Switzerland and abroad clog up the nation’s motorways, which can put a real dampener on your holiday plans. 

READ MORE: Swiss politicians call for ‘lost’ public holidays to be replaced

While most locals will be able to recognise when heavy traffic days are coming up so they can stay well away, new residents and tourists may have a harder time. 

To help out, Touring Club Suisse, Switzerland’s largest motor and mobility authority, each year comes up with the Traffic Jam Calendar, which lists the times of the year when traffic can be particularly bad. 

The calendar ranks days on four different traffic levels.

The standard days are in white, while slightly higher traffic days are in yellow. 

Days with a high traffic volume are listed in pink/orange, while very high traffic volumes are listed in red. 

Image: Touring Club Suisse

Image: Touring Club Suisse

The calendar shown above relates to 2022. The calendar for the current year can be seen here

When is traffic particularly bad in Switzerland? 

As can be seen from the calendar, the main days for bad traffic are in spring and summer. 

Not only are these the days when the weather is best, but they’re also peak tourist season for domestic and foreign tourists. 

READ MORE: When are the public holidays in Switzerland in 2022?

While there is not one very high volume traffic day in Switzerland from the start of September until the end of March, there are 32 from April to August. 

April alone has eight along with several high traffic days, due largely to the Easter holidays over the weekend of the 16th and 17th. In May, traffic ramps up before Ascension Day on the 26th. 

In June, Corpus Christi (3rd) and Whit Monday (6th) will both see high travel volumes. 

The situation is particularly serious in July and August however, where very weekend day has high traffic volumes. 

Even weekdays in these two months have increased traffic volumes, meaning that taking a day off and leaving earlier/coming back later will not be guaranteed to save you some time. 

Bottlenecks and delays: Which Swiss cities have the worst traffic?

Where is traffic the worst in Switzerland? 

While the traffic calendar goes into specifics about the days when wait times are worst, it says little about which locations are set to see traffic surges.

To fix this, TCS regularly releases information about upcoming holidays and where things are likely to get tight. 

In May, TCS released a map of the likely traffic hotspots for the Ascension (26th May) and Pentecost holidays (June 5th). 

As can be seen here, the roads around Zurich including the A1 and the A51 are particularly busy, as is the A1 near Geneva. 

The Gotthard Pass, often a site of traffic jams, is also set to be particularly busy. 

For holiday makers, the A13 in the east of the country is also tipped to see very high traffic volumes over the Ascension and Pentecost weeks. 

Image: Touring Club Suisse

Image: Touring Club Suisse

You can download the live road information for Switzerland as an app for iPhone and Android

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

‘Clean the car’ – What you need to know about Swiss vehicle inspection rules

If you have been living in Switzerland for more than a couple of years, you’ve probably gone through the vehicle inspection process. As one reader recently found out, there is more to it than many people realise.

Published: 27 May 2022 11:33 CEST
'Clean the car' - What you need to know about Swiss vehicle inspection rules

The fact that the Swiss are safety-conscious and sticklers for rules and regulations is not a surprise to anyone living here. This attitude extends to car inspections as well.

Reader Anna de Cleene from Geneva found this out recently when she brought her nine-year-old vehicle for inspection. This was the first time she had done this in Switzerland so her learning curve was steep. “I had no idea what the process would entail”; she told The Local.

She had to pay 70 francs upfront, but then inspectors found the vehicle did not meet all the required safety standards.

As Anna explained it, “my vehicle failed for three reasons: there was a phone holder on the windscreen, the tax disc displayed was more than one year old, and the winter tyres were not the original car manufacturer’s”.

She had to get a “certificate of conformity”, for the tyres which cost 80 francs.

For people who have never had their vehicles inspected in Switzerland, “these are easy mistakes to make”, she said.

After everything was brought up to scratch, Anna had to take her car for a second inspection, for which she paid another 70 francs.

Car inspections at a glance

Like almost everything else in Switzerland, cantons, rather than federal authorities, set testing rules.

One thing they all have in common though is that cars must meet criteria for maintenance and safety.

Generally speaking, all motorised vehicles must be inspected four years after purchase, and then every three years up to the age of seven. After that, they must be tested every two years.

This is how it works

Your cantonal inspection office will send you an “invitation” (more like summons, actually) to bring your vehicle for inspection, suggesting day and time.

If that date is not convenient, you can reschedule, either online or by calling the traffic office.

The location of the inspection will be the one closest to your place of residence.

So far so good.

However, as Anna and many others have found out, sometimes just bringing your car in is not enough.

It may be a good idea, if you can afford it, to bring the car for pre-inspection to a garage  to service the vehicle and fix whatever is not up to par.

This is not cheap; prices vary from one garage and region to another, and depend on the condition and roadworthiness of your car, but will likely cost you several hundred francs.

The advantage is that you can be sure the car will be ready for inspection and will pass it quickly and easily. If some flaw is found regardless, then the garage, not you, will be responsible for fixing it.

An important thing to keep in mind is that your vehicle has to be totally clean inside and out, including the underside. If it is not squeaky clean, the inspector may refuse to test it.

What are the fines for failing to bring your car for inspection?

Again, this depends on the canton and the reason you do not show up at the inspection location on a date and time assigned to you. without cancelling the appointment first.

This official site provides useful information about inspections, including a link to all the cantonal traffic offices.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How visitors to Switzerland can avoid driving penalties

SHOW COMMENTS