For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What is Switzerland’s ‘traffic calendar’ and how can it help me save time?
Want to know how to avoid traffic in Switzerland? This handy map will help you out.
Published: 31 May 2022 14:32 CEST
What is Switzerland's traffic calendar? Image by Towfiqu barbhuiya
For members
DRIVING
‘Clean the car’ – What you need to know about Swiss vehicle inspection rules
If you have been living in Switzerland for more than a couple of years, you’ve probably gone through the vehicle inspection process. As one reader recently found out, there is more to it than many people realise.
Published: 27 May 2022 11:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments