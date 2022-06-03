For members
How a cross-border train has pushed house prices up in Switzerland and France
A commuter rail link between Switzerland and France has caused property prices on both sides of the border to rise sharply.
Published: 3 June 2022 15:31 CEST
Property prices in Geneva and elsewhere along the LEX track have increased significantly. Image by 495756 from Pixabay
What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage
Hopefully such a situation will never happen to you, but knowing what the laws and practices are in this regard in Switzerland could put your mind at ease.
Published: 27 May 2022 18:27 CEST
