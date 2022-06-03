Read news from:
How a cross-border train has pushed house prices up in Switzerland and France

A commuter rail link between Switzerland and France has caused property prices on both sides of the border to rise sharply.

Published: 3 June 2022 15:31 CEST
Property prices in Geneva and elsewhere along the LEX track have increased significantly. Image by 495756 from Pixabay

When the Léman Express (LEX) was inaugurated in December 2019, its main goal was to connect the Geneva region with neighbouring French towns and provide a quicker commute for cross-border workers.

Established by the Swiss (SBB) and French (SNCF) railway companies, LEX is Europe’s largest cross-border regional rail network.

Some of the approximately 92,000 employees from France commute to their jobs in the Lake Geneva region by car, while others prefer to take Léman Express, which was launched specifically to reduce journey times and cut traffic in and around Geneva.

But while this goal has been largely achieved – the train carries 52,000 passengers a day — the rail link is also causing rents and property prices in the vicinity of the train’s 45 stations to soar by 8 to 9 percent on average — a sharper increase than elsewhere in the region.  

Prices rose in the French departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain, as well as in Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, all of which lie along Léman Express’ 230-km track, according to Tribune de Genève (TDG).

Screenshot Léman Express

Why has this happened ?

As a general rule, transport infrastructure influences real estate prices, according to Dragana Djurdjevic, statistician at Wüest Partner real estate consultants interviewed by TDG.

Increases vary based on the type of transport —such as trains, buses or trams — as well as the frequency and the distance of the property to the nearest stop.

Typically, prices / rents are the highest within 300 metres around a station.

In general, Swiss and French municipalities with a LEX station have recorded significantly higher rents and sale prices than areas that have no access to the train, Djurdjevic said.

Just how much have prices increased along the LEX line?

On  the Swiss side, rents rose by 4.9 percent along the track.  In Geneva itself (already the most expensive rental market) , they went up by 1.5 percent, and only slightly less (1.4 percent) in Vaud.

In terms of properties, prices along the network rose by 17.7 percent; in Geneva the increase is 12.3 percent, and 13 percent in Vaud.

In neighbouring France, rents increased by 6.1 percent along LEX stops. In Haute-Savoie, the increase is 6.3 percent and in Ain 9.1 percent.

Sale prices went up by 15.7 percent along the track, 14.8 percent in Haute-Savoie and 23.7 percent in Ain.

What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage

Hopefully such a situation will never happen to you, but knowing what the laws and practices are in this regard in Switzerland could put your mind at ease.

Published: 27 May 2022 18:27 CEST
What to do in Switzerland if you cannot pay your mortgage

Most home or apartment owners in Switzerland are relatively wealthy because property prices here are high, especially in or near urban centres like Geneva, Zurich, and Basel, or locations with a high concentration of multinational companies and residents, such as Zug and Lausanne.

To get a mortgage you must prove high enough income or personal assets, so anyone not seen as able to pay interest rates will not be given a loan.

Still, financial situations can change and a mortgage that was once comfortable becomes unaffordable.

One thing that may alleviate your concerns is that — unlike many other countries — Swiss banks or other lenders don’t expect you to pay off the mortgage in its entirety.

As long as you can pay the interest rates, you are fine.

In fact, not paying off your mortgage is considered to make good financial sense, and the Swiss certainly know a thing or two about astute finances.

This article explains why that is:

So if you find yourself strapped financially, at least you don’t have to worry about paying off your whole mortgage.

You do, however, have to continue to pay the interest rates on the mortgage.

One thing you may be wondering about is whether the bank / mortgage lender can seize your house and whether you will have to move out.

In theory, this is a possibility, according to the so-called promissory note which you signed when you took out your mortgage. In practice, this rarely happens in Switzerland and only as a last resort in extreme situations (as opposed to, say, the United States, where banks routinely foreclose and sell properties for non-payment of mortgage).

Instead, most Swiss mortgage lending institutions will try to help you, at least temporarily,  to find a viable solution, including deferring of payment.

A lot will depend on your standing and previous relationship with the bank — in other words, if you are a longtime client and have some investments or other assets, that could help you buy some time.

Ultimately, however, banks are not in a charity business and they want to make money, rather than lose it. So if your inability to pay interest rates continues, you may eventually have to sell the property and pay off the debt.

One thing to keep in mind before you ask for a mortgage is to take out an insurance policy that will take effect in case you are later unable to pay your interest rates due to a job loss or other factors beyond your control.

You may also want to consider getting debt counseling, available through charitable organisations like Caritas, 

