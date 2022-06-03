For members
Will you have to turn down the heating in your Swiss house this winter?
The question of energy supply — including for heating — has been a hot-button topic since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th. New calls to prevent shortages could affect you and your home.
Published: 3 June 2022 14:19 CEST
Will the government recommend tat indoor heating be reduced this winter? Photo: RODNAE Productions / Pexels
‘Project of the century’: Swiss seek to bury radioactive waste
Storing radioactive waste above ground is a risky business, but the Swiss think they have found the solution: burying spent nuclear fuel deep underground in clay.
Published: 9 April 2022 10:16 CEST
