ENERGY

Will you have to turn down the heating in your Swiss house this winter?

The question of energy supply — including for heating — has been a hot-button topic since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th. New calls to prevent shortages could affect you and your home.

Published: 3 June 2022 14:19 CEST
Will the government recommend tat indoor heating be reduced this winter? Photo: RODNAE Productions / Pexels

While Switzerland’s dependence on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, the country has a heavier reliance on Russian gas.

Though it buys most of this energy source through various European distribution channels, almost half of Switzerland’s supply — an estimated 47 percent — is of Russian origin. 

About 25 percent of Switzerland’s 1.8 million buildings — 450,000 — use gas for heating, according to a study by Raiffeisen bank. Switzerland is not boycotting Russian gas, but Moscow has been threatening to cut off supplies to Europe. 

If this were to happen, it would be “very difficult” for Switzerland, according to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, as gas is used for heating directly or through electricity generation.

READ MORE: ‘Very difficult’: Why Switzerland fears a Russian gas embargo
 

In view of the uncertain evolution of the energy situation, the Social Democratic party (PS) is urging the Federal Council to take certain measures already to counter any shortfalls in the supply chain this winter.

One of the proposals is that temperatures in residential and commercial housing should not exceed 20C this winter. In buildings heated with gas rather than electricity, there should be “an additional reduction in temperature”, PS says.

The Federal Council has not yet responded to this particular proposal, and it is not clear how it could be implemented, as there is no law regulating such matters.

This could, however, be a recommendation but so far, authorities have not issued any, except for encouraging all home and building owners to switch to renewable heating.

Is 20C enough to keep you warm in your home?

It all depends on your personal preference, as well as how cold the weather is.

Switzerland has had some relatively mild winters, when this temperature should be adequate. But during a cold spell — and the country has experienced those as well, even if for short periods — 20 degrees may not be enough to keep you comfortably warm and you might have to wear additional clothing indoors.

If you live in your own home, then you are free to regulate your temperature, but if you are in rental dwellings you have less control over these settings.

Nevertheless, “according to an unwritten rule, it must be at least 20 degrees”, the Swiss Tenants Association (MV) indicates.

“If the room temperature is between 16 and 18 degrees, you can expect a reduction of 20 percent of the rent”, MV said.

“However, the prerequisite is that you inform your landlord immediately about the insufficient room temperature”, the association added.

This was the rule before the war in Ukraine; it remains to be seen whether it will remain intact this winter.

One thing we know already now is that from 2023, you can be expected to pay an additional 20 percent on electricity costs across Switzerland. This represents an 180-franc increase for the average Swiss home, but could be less or more, depending on the size of your house / apartment and your electricity consumption.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs

ENERGY

‘Project of the century’: Swiss seek to bury radioactive waste

Storing radioactive waste above ground is a risky business, but the Swiss think they have found the solution: burying spent nuclear fuel deep underground in clay. 

Published: 9 April 2022 10:16 CEST
The Mont Terri international laboratory was built to study the effects of burying radioactive waste in clay which sits 300 metres (985 feet) below the surface near Saint-Ursanne in the northwestern Jura region. 

The underground laboratory stretches across 1.2 kilometres (0.7 miles) of tunnels. Niches along the way, each around five metres high, are filled with various storage simulations, containing small quantities of radioactive material monitored by thousands of sensors. 

More than 170 experiments have been carried out to simulate the different phases of the process — positioning the waste, sealing off the tunnels, surveillance — and to reproduce every imaginable physical and chemical effect. 

According to experts, it takes 200,000 years for the radioactivity in the most toxic waste to return to natural levels. 

Geologist Christophe Nussbaum, who heads the laboratory, said researchers wanted to determine what the possible effects could be “on storage that needs to last for nearly one million years.” 

That “is the duration that we need to ensure safe confinement,” he said, adding that so far, “the results are positive.” 

Potential sites identified

Three prospective sites in the northeast, near the German border, have been identified to receive such radioactive waste. 

Switzerland’s nuclear plant operators are expected to choose their preferred option in September. 

The Swiss government is not due to make the final decision until 2029, but that is unlikely to be the last word as the issue would probably go to a referendum under Switzerland’s famous direct democracy system. 

Despite the drawn-out process, environmental campaigners Greenpeace say Switzerland is moving too fast. 

“There are a myriad of technical questions that have not been resolved,” Florian Kasser, in charge of nuclear issues for the environmental activist group, told AFP. 

For starters, he said, it remains to be seen if the systems in place can “guarantee there will be no radioactive leakage in 100, 1,000 or 100,000 years.” 

“We are putting the cart before the horse, because with numerous questions still unresolved, we are already looking for sites” to host the storage facilities, he said. 

Kasser said Switzerland also needed to consider how it will signal where there sites are to ensure they are not forgotten, and that people many centuries from now remain aware of the dangers. 

Swiss nuclear power plants have been pumping out radioactive waste for more than half a century. 

A picture shows rock core samples in the Mont-Terri Rock Laboratory. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Until now, it has been handled by the National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste, or NAGRA, founded in 1972 by the plant operators in conjunction with the state.  For now, the waste is being stored in an “intermediary depot” in Wurenlingen, some 15 kilometres from the German border. 

Horizon 2060 

Switzerland hopes to join an elite club of countries closing in on deep geological storage. 

So far, only Finland has built a site, in granite, and Sweden gave the green light in January to build its own site for burying spent nuclear fuel in granite. 

Next up is France, whose Cigeo project, led by the National Agency for Radioactive Waste Management (ANDRA), plans to store radioactive waste underground in clay. 

“We are awaiting the declaration of public utility but in the meantime we will submit a request for a construction permit,” said ANDRA spokeswoman Emilie Grandidier during a visit to Mont Terri. 

Following the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima power station in Japan, Switzerland decided to phase out nuclear power gradually: its reactors can continue for as long as they remain safe. 

A projected 83,000 cubic metres of radioactive waste, including some high activity waste, will have to be buried. 

This volume corresponds to a 60-year operating life of the Beznau, Gosgen and Leibstadt nuclear power plants, and the 47 years that Muhleberg was in operation before closing in 2019. 

Filling in the underground nuclear waste tombs should begin by 2060. 

“It’s the project of the century: we have carried out the scientific research for 50 years, and we now have 50 years for the authorisation and the realisation of the project,” said Nagra spokesman Felix Glauser. 

The monitoring period will span several decades before the site is sealed some time in the 22nd century. 

