Will you have to turn down the heating in your Swiss house this winter?

While Switzerland’s dependence on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, the country has a heavier reliance on Russian gas.

Though it buys most of this energy source through various European distribution channels, almost half of Switzerland’s supply — an estimated 47 percent — is of Russian origin.

About 25 percent of Switzerland’s 1.8 million buildings — 450,000 — use gas for heating, according to a study by Raiffeisen bank. Switzerland is not boycotting Russian gas, but Moscow has been threatening to cut off supplies to Europe.

If this were to happen, it would be “very difficult” for Switzerland, according to Swiss President Guy Parmelin, as gas is used for heating directly or through electricity generation.

READ MORE: ‘Very difficult’: Why Switzerland fears a Russian gas embargo



In view of the uncertain evolution of the energy situation, the Social Democratic party (PS) is urging the Federal Council to take certain measures already to counter any shortfalls in the supply chain this winter.

One of the proposals is that temperatures in residential and commercial housing should not exceed 20C this winter. In buildings heated with gas rather than electricity, there should be “an additional reduction in temperature”, PS says.

The Federal Council has not yet responded to this particular proposal, and it is not clear how it could be implemented, as there is no law regulating such matters.

This could, however, be a recommendation but so far, authorities have not issued any, except for encouraging all home and building owners to switch to renewable heating.

Is 20C enough to keep you warm in your home?

It all depends on your personal preference, as well as how cold the weather is.

Switzerland has had some relatively mild winters, when this temperature should be adequate. But during a cold spell — and the country has experienced those as well, even if for short periods — 20 degrees may not be enough to keep you comfortably warm and you might have to wear additional clothing indoors.

If you live in your own home, then you are free to regulate your temperature, but if you are in rental dwellings you have less control over these settings.

Nevertheless, “according to an unwritten rule, it must be at least 20 degrees”, the Swiss Tenants Association (MV) indicates.

“If the room temperature is between 16 and 18 degrees, you can expect a reduction of 20 percent of the rent”, MV said.

“However, the prerequisite is that you inform your landlord immediately about the insufficient room temperature”, the association added.

This was the rule before the war in Ukraine; it remains to be seen whether it will remain intact this winter.

One thing we know already now is that from 2023, you can be expected to pay an additional 20 percent on electricity costs across Switzerland. This represents an 180-franc increase for the average Swiss home, but could be less or more, depending on the size of your house / apartment and your electricity consumption.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs