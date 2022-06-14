For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Women's rallies, and SBB prices versus foreign railways: find out what's going on on Tuesday in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 14 June 2022 08:19 CEST
Women will demonstrate (like here, in 2019), across Switzerland today. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
From an announcement about second Covid boosters to government's plan to widen heroin distribution: find out what's going on on Monday in Switzerland with The Local's short news roundup.
Published: 13 June 2022 08:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments