Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

“Women’s strike” planned today across Switzerland

Demonstrations are planned in major cities this afternoon and evening to commemorate a historic (for Switzerland) vote on June 14th, 1981, when gender equality was included in the Constitution following a referendum where 60 percent of voters approved the move.

Traffic is likely to be disrupted during the demonstrations, scheduled for following cities:

Basel: 6:00 pm., starting on Theaterplatz

Bern: 3:00 pm. to 11:00 pm., starting at Bundesplatz

Chur: 5:30 pm., starting at Alexanderplatz

Fribourg: 6:30 pm, starting at Place Pythonne

Geneva: 6 pm, starting at Place de Neuve

Lausanne: 6:30 pm., starting at Place de la Riponne

Lucerne: 6:00 pm., starting at Theaterplatz

Winterthur: 6 pm., starting at Neumarkt

Zug: 6:00 pm., starting at Arenaplatz

Zurich: 6 pm., starting at Bürkliplatz

MPs refuse to grant credit for purchase of Covid vaccines

The Council of States, the upper house of the parliament, rejected the Federal Council’s request for 780 million francs to buy new batches of vaccines for 2023.

Deputies said the government plans to purchase too many doses while “we still do not know which coronavirus variants” will be in circulation next year.

Parliament wants to ban criminals from changing their names

Since 2013, changing one’s name in Switzerland has become easier — while previously, “good reasons” were required for the official permission, now it is sufficient to have “legitimate reasons”, though both criteria are subjective.

However, since it became known that an Iraqi national sentenced in 2016 for supporting the Islamic State is now living with a new identity, some MPs have just filed a motion aiming to ensure that criminals who are subject to expulsion can no longer change their name.

Foreign railways undercut their Swiss counterpart’s prices

The Austrian train system (ÖBB) beats the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) by offering a Geneva to Feldkirch (Austria) ticket for less than 30 euros

The same journey with SBB costs 112 francs.

ÖBB and other European rail networks regularly offer cheaper fares than those available in Switzerland.

The SBB concedes that the price difference with its neighboring counterparts is significant and is looking into offering competitive prices through new distribution channels in 2023.

However, the company already ruled out offering cheap fares like its neighbour Germany.

