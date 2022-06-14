Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Women's rallies, and SBB prices versus foreign railways: find out what's going on on Tuesday in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 14 June 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Women will demonstrate (like here, in 2019), across Switzerland today. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

“Women’s strike” planned today across Switzerland

Demonstrations are planned in major cities this afternoon and evening to commemorate a historic (for Switzerland) vote on June 14th, 1981, when gender equality was included in the Constitution following a referendum where 60 percent of voters approved the move.

Traffic is likely to be disrupted during the demonstrations, scheduled for following cities:

  • Basel: 6:00 pm., starting on Theaterplatz
  • Bern: 3:00 pm. to 11:00 pm., starting at Bundesplatz
  • Chur: 5:30 pm., starting at Alexanderplatz
  • Fribourg: 6:30 pm, starting at Place Pythonne
  • Geneva: 6 pm, starting at Place de Neuve
  • Lausanne: 6:30 pm., starting at Place de la Riponne
  • Lucerne: 6:00 pm., starting at Theaterplatz
  • Winterthur: 6 pm., starting at Neumarkt
  • Zug: 6:00 pm., starting at Arenaplatz
  • Zurich: 6 pm., starting at Bürkliplatz

MPs refuse to grant credit for purchase of Covid vaccines

The Council of States, the upper house of the parliament, rejected the Federal Council’s request for 780 million francs to buy new batches of vaccines for 2023.

Deputies said the government plans to purchase too many doses while “we still do not know which coronavirus variants” will be in circulation next year.

Parliament wants to ban criminals from changing their names

Since 2013, changing one’s name in Switzerland has become easier — while previously, “good reasons” were required for the official permission, now it is sufficient to have “legitimate reasons”, though both criteria are subjective.

However, since it became known that an Iraqi national sentenced in 2016 for supporting the Islamic State is now living with a new identity, some MPs have just filed a motion aiming to ensure that criminals who are subject to expulsion can no longer change their name.

READ MORE: IN NUMBERS: Which Swiss cantons deport most (and fewest) foreign criminals?

Foreign railways undercut their Swiss counterpart’s prices

The Austrian train system (ÖBB) beats the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) by offering a Geneva to Feldkirch (Austria) ticket for less than 30 euros

The same journey with SBB costs 112 francs.

ÖBB and other European rail networks regularly offer cheaper fares than those available in Switzerland.

The SBB concedes that the price difference with its neighboring counterparts is significant and is looking into offering competitive prices through new distribution channels in 2023.

However, the company already ruled out offering cheap fares like its neighbour Germany.

READ MORE: Why Switzerland won’t introduce €9 rail tickets like in Germany
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

From an announcement about second Covid boosters to government's plan to widen heroin distribution: find out what's going on on Monday in Switzerland with The Local's short news roundup.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:29 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Finally: some news about second Covid boosters

As Switzerland has not yet authorised the fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for general population, people whose Covid certificates have expired but who plan to travel to countries where up-to-date immunisations are required, have been calling for health authorities to allow second booster shots.

Now the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is doing just that, but with a condition attached: you will have to pay for the dose.

It announced that those going abroad can get “off-label” shots, meaning being vaccinated before the official authorisation to do so is issued.   

“The price will be set by the cantons and the vaccination centres”, FOPH said, adding, however, that “second boosters for people with weakened immune systems will remain free”.

Health officials also said they will issue recommendations for fall and winter 2022/2023 before the summer holidays.

READ MORE: UPDATE: When will Switzerland roll out second Covid boosters?
 

Government seeks to revise heroin distribution programme

Drug-dependent patients that are part of the official government project can currently obtain heroin on prescription, under very strict criteria.  One of the conditions is that addicts receive their daily doses through 22 specialised distribution centres.

The programme has been functioning this way since its inception in 1994, but the government now says that getting to the official dispensing facilities is difficult for many addicts, and it wants to extend the distribution to include nursing homes, pharmacies, hospitals and prisons.

“We have to relax these rules to better serve the needs of the patients”, authorities said in a press release.

The proposed revision is now “under consultation” until September 30th.

SWISS still doesn’t allow unvaccinated staff to fly

Even though it is cancelling or reducing a number of its scheduled flights for reasons that include personnel shortage, the national airline is nevertheless refusing to allow unvaccinated cabin crews on board its aircraft.

SWISS remains firm in requiring all its pilots and flight attendants be immunised against Covid: in all, around 150 unvaccinated flight crews are not permitted to fly, according to SonntagsZeitung.

The newspaper reports that SWISS is one of only a handful of carriers that still require its flying personnel to be vaccinated.

READ MORE: Which flights have SWISS airlines cut ahead of summer season?
 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS