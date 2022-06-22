For members
COVID-19 VACCINES
Reader question: When will Switzerland authorise second Covid booster shots?
Even as other countries have started to administer fourth doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and the infections are on the rise again, Swiss health authorities still haven’t rolled out second boosters. This is why, and what lies ahead.
Published: 22 June 2022 11:29 CEST
Switzerland still hasn't approved second Covid boosters. Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments