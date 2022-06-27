For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SWITZERLAND
Everything that changes in Switzerland in July 2022
Same-sex marriage, new rules for cars, and music festivals: this is what's in store for Switzerland in July.
Published: 27 June 2022 15:07 CEST
Paléo music festival, here in 2019, always attracts huge crowds. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Everything that changes in Switzerland in June 2022
Public transport will no longer be free for Ukrainians, Covid boosters could be on the way and will Migros start selling alcohol after being dry for more than a century? Here are the big changes forecast for this month in Switzerland.
Published: 30 May 2022 16:11 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 09:56 CEST
