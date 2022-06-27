Read news from:
Everything that changes in Switzerland in July 2022

Same-sex marriage, new rules for cars, and music festivals: this is what's in store for Switzerland in July.

Published: 27 June 2022 15:07 CEST
Paléo music festival, here in 2019, always attracts huge crowds. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Same-sex couples can marry at last

After Switzerland voted to legalise same-sex marriage in a nationwide referendum on September 26th, 2021, the new law will enter into force on July 1st.

Gay couples will also be able to convert their registered partnership — which did not provide the same rights as marriage, including for obtaining citizenship and the joint adoption of children — will suffice to convert a current partnership.

READ MORE: Same-sex couples can marry from July 1st in Switzerland

Sessions with psychologists will be reimbursed by health insurance

Until now, Swiss basic insurance (KVG / LaMal) only covered mental health and treatment provided by psychiatrists.

But starting on July 1st, the cost of counselling offered by licensed psychologists will also be refunded, after agreement on hourly rates was reached between the association of psychologists and groups which determine medical rates.

READ MORE:  What isn’t covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance?

New rules for electronic voting: pilot tests

Cantons will again be able to carry out electronic voting trials from July 1st.

The Federal Council has set July 1st as the entry into force of the new rules.

Electronic voting has been in the trial phase since 2004. Fifteen cantons have already created the necessary legal bases and conducted more than 300 successful tests.

Electronic voting will  only be accessible to part of the population — 30 percent of the cantonal electorate and 10 percent of the Swiss electorate as a whole.

Installing solar panels will become easier

Some solar installations on facades, dams or noise barriers can more easily be built from July 1st, as the Federal Council removed prior administrative obstacles to these actions.. The granting of authorisations for these structures may be accelerated and the conditions relaxed.

It will therefore be easier to set up such installations on a dam lake in an alpine environment or on a less sensitive part of the territory. There will no longer be a need for authorisation to install solar panels on roofs.

Swiss vehicles to be equipped with black boxes

Black boxes will be mandatory for new types of passenger cars and vans from July 1st, after the entry into force of a UN regulation.

The new regulation aims to allow significant progress in gathering data on road accidents and vehicle safety, according to the UN Economic Commission for Europe.

Thanks to the new device, investigators will be able to reconstruct an accident from five seconds before and until the vehicle is immobilised.

Summer holidays begin

Depending on the canton, almost all schoolchildren in Switzerland will start their summer break between July 4th and 11th. You can find out the date in each canton here.

However, getting to and from your holiday destination by air may not be all that relaxing: airports in Switzerland and throughout Europe are expecting huge crowds and chaos as travel is picking up after two years of Covid restrictions.

There will also be delays and disruptions due to some previously scheduled flights being cancelled.

Which flights have SWISS airlines cut ahead of summer season?

Passengers are advised to contact their airline to find out if their flight is affected.

READ MORE: ‘‘Arrive early’: Passengers at European airports warned of travel disruption

Switzerland’s famous jazz and rock festivals

July is the month when two world-famous music festivals take place annually in Switzerland.

The first, Montreux Jazz, begins on July 1st and goes through July 16th in Montreux, an old town located in Vaud on the shores of Lake Geneva, where Freddy Mercury, frontman of Queen once lived and worked.

This year’s line-up includes stars like Diana Ross, Herbie Hancock, and John Legend, among others.

The second music event, the Paléo Festival in Nyon, also in canton Vaud, will take place (after missing 2020 and 2021due to Covid) from July 19th to 24th, and feature world-class perfprmers like Sting, KISS, and dozen others.

Tickets to both events are usually snapped up as soon as the go on sale, but they may still be some for sale. You can check the availability here for Montreux and Paléo.

Everything that changes in Switzerland in June 2022

Public transport will no longer be free for Ukrainians, Covid boosters could be on the way and will Migros start selling alcohol after being dry for more than a century? Here are the big changes forecast for this month in Switzerland.

Published: 30 May 2022 16:11 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 09:56 CEST
Everything that changes in Switzerland in June 2022

June 1st: New anti-terrorism measures enter into force

The new law, accepted in a referendum on June 13th, 2021, extends police powers to combat terrorism.

Law enforcement agencies will be able to use preventive methods against terrorism, such as electronic surveillance or house arrest.

Nearly 57 percent of Swiss voters heeded the Federal Council’s calls for a stronger protection against terrorism, even though it drew criticism from human rights groups like United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and Amnesty International.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s new ‘Guantanamo-style’ terrorism law draws international criticism

June 1st: No more free rides for Ukrainian refugees

Since March 21st, refugees from Ukraine have traveled free of charge on public transportation in Switzerland, a service which was provided by the federal government.

This perk, however, will end from June 1st.

“This free travel saved us from considerable administrative work, as these people would have had to be issued transport cards for each stage of their registration procedure”, according to Anne Césard, spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

Some cantons could offer alternative, though not as far-reaching solutions. Vaud, for instance, is providing limited-range tickets valid for travel from the refugee’s commune of residence to the nearest hospital, school, or refugee support centre.

Could we finally see beer, wine and spirits on the shelves of Migros? 

Swiss supermarket Migros has not sold alcohol since its founding more than 100 years ago, but that could be set to change this month. 

Currently, the delegates which run Migros stores are voting on whether to change this policy. The decision will be announced in mid-June, with alcoholic beverages appearing on Migros shelves as early as July 1st. 

As we reported previously, the situation will be up to the regional delegations, of which there are ten. 

Each delegation will decide whether its stores will allow the sale of alcohol, which could mean some Migros sell booze while others do not. 

Although the change may seem seismic, as we’ve written before, the supermarket has in fact sold alcohol through a variety of loopholes previously. 

EXPLAINED: The real reason Swiss supermarket Migros doesn’t sell alcohol

June 6th: Whit Monday

Whit Monday, a religious observance also called Pentcoast, is national holiday except in cantons Neuchâtel, Soloturn, Valais, and Zug.

READ MORE: When are the public holidays in Switzerland in 2022?

June 10th: Possible new rules for Covid boosters

According to newest recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), people travelling abroad who need second booster doses must pay for the shots themselves.

As the fourth vaccine dose is currently recommended only for people with a severely weakened immune system, everyone outside of this group will be charged as yet undefined fee.

Until now, all the Covid vaccinations had been free of charge.

The proposal was sent to the cantons for consultation until June 1st. If agreed on, the Federal Council will adjust the Epidemics Ordinance accordingly on June 10th.

June 21st: First day of summer

This day marks the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

While we can’t say what the weather will be like on this particular day, we can expect the season to be “hotter than usual,” according to Thomas Buchel, head of SRF Meteo.

“New heat records are very likely”, he said, adding that temperatures “could hit 40 degrees”.

While many people in Switzerland are looking forward to a hot summer, the reason for the heatwave gives no reason for joy: meteorologists say it is “is a direct consequence of climate change”. 

READ MORE: Weather: Switzerland prepares for ‘record-breaking’ hot summer

June 30th: Telework agreements between Switzerland and neighbour nations end

Once the Covid-related health measures, including home office requirement, were lifted in Switzerland between February 17th on April 1st, the future of home working agreements n relation to taxes for cross-border workers became uncertain.

However, the Federal Social Insurance Office (OFAS) has extended existing conditions until June 30th .

“With regard to Germany, Austria, Italy, France and Liechtenstein, a flexible application of the coverage rules has been agreed until June 30, 2022”, OFAS said.

The ordinary coverage rules will fully apply again from July 1st, 2022″, it said, adding that “discussions are taking place at European level on a possible evolution of the legal framework, but a short or medium term outcome is not likely”.

