ENERGY
‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage
Switzerland is at risk of a gas shortage this winter and, depending on the situation, restrictions on consumption during the coldest months can’t be excluded.
Published: 30 June 2022 13:58 CEST
Natural gas storage facility in Germany, a country on which Switzerland depends for supply. Photo by LENNART PREISS / AFP
ENERGY
How is Switzerland is preparing for power outages this winter?
There are growing concerns that Switzerland will face power outages this winter due to the energy crisis partly caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and problems with supply chains. This is how Swiss authorities plan to handle the situation.
Published: 7 June 2022 11:21 CEST
