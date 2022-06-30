Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage

Switzerland is at risk of a gas shortage this winter and, depending on the situation, restrictions on consumption during the coldest months can’t be excluded.

Published: 30 June 2022 13:58 CEST
‘It could hit us hard’: Switzerland prepares for impending gas shortage
Natural gas storage facility in Germany, a country on which Switzerland depends for supply. Photo by LENNART PREISS / AFP

Natural gas meets about 15 percent of Switzerland’s energy requirements. It is used mostly for cooking and heating.

Though the country buys most of this energy source through various European distribution channels, almost half of Switzerland’s supply — an estimated 47 percent — is of Russian origin. 

“We are not an island, so the war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis also affect Switzerland. In this context, there is no certainty about what awaits us”, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said during a press conference on Wednesday.

She added that “the energy crisis could hit us hard. That’s why we are concerned about reserves and preparing for emergencies.”

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin added during the press conference that “today there is a concrete risk of a gas shortage. The problem is the heaters”.

Does this mean Swiss households will have to turn down the heat this coming winter?

The possibility of this happening is not ruled out, but the government has set its sights on switching from gas to oil to avoid shortages. 

First it is up to businesses rather to switch from gas to oil, “and to do so immediately”, Parmelin urged.

“As of today, independently of market prices, we must build up reserves of fuel oil. If everyone waits until the fall, we will have a logistical problem”, he added.

As for households, they “should be prepared to turn down the heating as well”.

In the event of an actual shortage, “consumption restrictions may be ordered, for example restrictions on the heating of unoccupied buildings. The switching to biofuel could be imposed by ordinance”, Parmelin noted.

If the shortage persists, a quota would be implemented. Initially at least, private households and essential services, such as hospitals, will not be affected, but “otherwise there will be no exceptions”.

READ MORE: ‘Very difficult’: Why Switzerland fears a Russian gas embargo

What concrete steps is the government taking to prevent shortages?

Speaking on RTS public broadcaster on Wednesday, Parmelin emphasised that “the role of the State is to guarantee a good supply of gas and electricity to the country. We want at all costs to avoid a disruption in supply, which would have a strong impact on businesses and  would then lead to an economic crisis”.

“We are doing everything we can so that our country can best adapt to this situation”.

In concrete terms, two measures have been taken to build up gas reserves.

One is to set up a physical reserve in neighbouring countries to cover 15 percent of Switzerland’s annual gas consumption. Currently, only about 60 percent of this target is delivered.

The missing part of the supply will have to be purchased from France, Italy and the Netherlands in the form of options for non-Russian gas. The volume of gas provided by these countries corresponds to about 20 percent of Swiss consumption in winter.

In addition, other discussions “and exploratory work to conclude agreements with neighbouring countries are ongoing”.

READ MORE : How would an embargo on Russian energy impact Switzerland?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

How is Switzerland is preparing for power outages this winter?

There are growing concerns that Switzerland will face power outages this winter due to the energy crisis partly caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and problems with supply chains. This is how Swiss authorities plan to handle the situation.

Published: 7 June 2022 11:21 CEST
How is Switzerland is preparing for power outages this winter?

If the predictions from the electricity industry are correct, people in Switzerland might have to endure a colder winter than usual this year, but not due to the weather.

It’s because electricity shortages “are not excluded” this winter, according to the Federal Electricity Commission (Elcom), and they could mean less heating in homes, in addition to other inconveniences like blackouts.

While the natural instinct might be to blame Russia for this situation, the war in Ukraine is only partly responsible for the impending crisis.

The other reason lies much closer to home: 28 of 56 nuclear power plants in France — which exports electricity to Switzerland —  had to be shut down early this year for an undefined period of time due mostly to corrosion damage.

The ageing French nuclear power reactors will likely face more closures throughout the year in order for delayed safety checks to be carried out.

This means Switzerland will have to turn to Germany, Italy and Austria for its energy, and with fewer available supply channels, prices will rise.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs

Another consequence of having fewer import sources is the possibility — and even probability, industry experts say — that electricity will become scarce during the coldest months of 2022 and 2023.

“Over the past 50 years, a power shortage has never been more realistic than now”, said Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electrical Companies.

What are authorities doing to prevent power outages this winter?

If shortages were to become serious, the Organisation for Electricity Supply in Extraordinary Situations (Ostral) would activate a four-step procedure, according to Ostral’s director, Lukas Küng.

As a first step, the Federal Council will call on the population (individuals and businesses alike) to voluntarily reduce their electricity consumption.

If this is not enough, consumption restrictions will be imposed. Among them would be the ban on operating ski lifts , as well as limits on other infrastructures that use up a lot of electricity — for instance reduction in public lighting and in public transport system.

In the worst-case scenario, “network operators will cyclically cut off power in some areas for a certain period”, Küng said.

To avoid the crisis, Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga is planning to use gas-powered stations as a reserve for the winter.

This measure, however, might not be sufficient.

“Three scenarios could jeopardise the electricity supply next winter”, according to Watson news portal.

“The first would be a hot, dry summer that would lower the levels of rivers and (dam) lakes. The second would be Putin’s decision to permanently close the gas tap to Europe. The third would be the [continued]  partial unavailability of French nuclear power plants”.

These articles published in The Local provide more information on this subject:

SHOW COMMENTS