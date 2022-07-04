Read news from:
Inflation in Switzerland hits 3.4 percent for June

Switzerland’s inflation rate hit 3.4 percent in June, due largely to the lingering impact of Covid, the Ukraine war and a spike in fuel prices.

Published: 4 July 2022 10:15 CEST
Cost of living is increasing on Switzerland's grocery shelves. Photo by nrd on Unsplash
Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office made the announcement on Monday, July 4th. 

The 3.4 percent figure was higher than expected, although some experts indicated it was within their broad predictive models. 

This was an 0.5 percent increase compared with May. 

Despite the increase however, the inflation rate is far lower than that in other parts of the world. 

The Eurozone is currently experiencing a 8.6 percent inflation rate. The United States is also seeing similarly high inflation figures, with a current rate of 8.6 percent. 

The combined impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine along with the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic have pushed fuel prices higher, which have in turn further driven cost increases. 

Fruit and vegetable prices have risen, as have prices for things like grain. 

Why is the Swiss rate so much lower than elsewhere?

There are a number of explanations for this phenomenon:

Strong currency

In good times and bad, the Swiss franc remains strong, sometimes even reaching parity with the euro. This acts as a defence mechanism of sorts by keeping import prices low.

As Switzerland relies on imports much more than many other countries, including the United States and Germany, lower costs of imports have a ‘cooling effect’ on inflation. 

 “This makes imports cheaper across the board. The strong franc helps the Swiss have high purchasing power internationally. And imported goods are the main drivers of inflation,” according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Less reliance on Russian energy sources

Energy prices are “fundamental in explaining the differences in inflation, especially between Switzerland and the eurozone”” according to an analysis by EFG private bank.

“This is almost totally due to differences in the price of electricity. In February and March, the price of electricity in Switzerland rose by only 2.4 percent, while in the eurozone it surged by 34.3”, the bank reported.

The reason for this, EFG found, are different technologies used to produce electricity.

Data from the International Energy Agency shows less than 1 percent of the electricity consumed in Switzerland comes from oil and natural gas, while 58 percent originates from renewable sources like hydroelectric and nuclear power.

“By comparison, in the European Union over one-fifth of the electricity is produced with natural gas and over one eighth with coal”, the banks’ analysts found.

 The gap was even wider for electricity prices: in February, the wholesale price of electricity in Switzerland was 3.1 percent higher than a year before, while in in the eurozone the increase was as much as 83.2 percent.

‘Colossal’: World leaders meet in Switzerland for Ukraine recovery conference

Leaders from dozens of countries, international organisations and the private sector gathered in Switzerland Monday to hash out a "Marshall Plan" to rebuild war-ravaged Ukraine.

Published: 4 July 2022 10:07 CEST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will take part virtually, warned Sunday that the work ahead in the areas that have been liberated alone was “really colossal”.

“And we will have to free over 2,000 villages and towns in the east and south of Ukraine,” he said.

The two-day conference, held under tight security in the picturesque southern Swiss city of Lugano, had been planned well before Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24.

It had originally been slated to discuss reforms in Ukraine, but once the Russian bombs began to fall it was repurposed to focus on reconstruction.

As billions of dollars in aid flows into Ukraine, however, lingering concerns about widespread corruption in the country mean far-reaching reforms remain in focus and will be a condition for any recovery plan decided here. 

‘Roadmap’

Lugano is not a pledging conference, but will instead attempt to lay out the principles and priorities for a rebuilding process aimed to begin even as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to rage.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Switzerland Artem Rybchenko said ahead of the conference that it would help create “the roadmap” to his country’s recovery.

Zelensky had initially been scheduled to come and co-host the event alongside his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis, but now he is due to give his address Monday afternoon via video link.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has however made a rare trip out of Ukraine since the war began to attend, and was met at the airport Sunday by Cassis and regional leaders.

Five other government ministers were also among the around 100 Ukrainians who made the long and perilous journey, although Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reportedly had to cancel at the last moment due to illness.

In all, around 1,000 people were scheduled to participate in the conference, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, several government chiefs and numerous ministers. 

‘Marshall Plan’

Questions have been raised about the value in discussing reconstruction when there is no end in sight to the war.

But Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross, told the RTS broadcaster that while the reconstruction itself could only happen fully after the bombs have stopped, it is vital to give “a positive perspective to civilians who have lost their homes, and who are struggling with anxiety and uncertainty for the future”.

Others stress the need to begin laying the groundwork well in advance, as was done with the wildly successful Marshall Plan, a US initiative that pumped vast sums in foreign aid into Western Europe to help the continent rebuild and recover after World War II.

The task is daunting.

Rebuilding Ukraine, which four months into the war has already seen devastating destruction, is expected to cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

The effort will require “colossal investments”, Zelensky acknowledged at the weekend.

Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) has estimated the damage done so far to buildings and infrastructure at nearly $104 billion.

It estimated that at least 45 million square metres of housing, 256 enterprises, 656 medical institutions, and 1,177 educational institutions had been damaged, destroyed or seized, while Ukraine’s economy had already suffered losses of up to $600 billion. 

Could last decades 

Simon Pidoux, the Swiss ambassador in charge of the conference, said that it was too early to try to estimate all the needs, insisting Lugano instead should provide “a compass” for the work ahead.

“I think the effort will last for years if not decades,” he said.

While not a donor conference, a number of participants are expected to make new pledges and propose frameworks for providing more funds.

The European Investment Bank will for instance propose the creation of a new Ukraine trust fund, which with investments from EU and non-EU states could eventually swell to 100 billion euros, according to sources familiar with the draft plans.

The proposal, which is due to be announced Monday afternoon, aims to create a platform able to generate investment towards reconstruction, and also towards Ukraine’s EU accession goals, they said.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is meanwhile due to set out her country’s vision for the rebuilding, according to a statement. In her comments to the conference Monday, she is expected to highlight the importance of Ukraine’s full recovery from “Russia’s war of aggression”. That, she will say, will be “a symbol of the power of democracy over autocracy.”

