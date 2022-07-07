Read news from:
School holidays: Where are Switzerland’s traffic and airport delays the worst?

Part of Switzerland has already started its summer vacations, with other regions beginning theirs this weekend. If you are planning to drive or fly to your holiday destination, expect disruptions.

Published: 7 July 2022 13:11 CEST
This is what could happen at the airport when you check in this simmer. Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP

July marks the start of summer holidays not only in Switzerland, but also in Germany and the Netherlands.

As a result, Switzerland’s airports and roads are set for significant problems in the coming days. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

Traffic jams

Traffic jams are “virtually certain” on the north-south axis in front of the two portals of the Gotthard tunnel”, according to Viasuisse traffic monitoring group.

But the bottlenecks are not limited only to the south-bound traffic via the Gotthard. Other Swiss motorways are impacted as well. They typically include:

  • The A3/A1 Basel-Zurich axis
  • The A3/A13 Zurich-Chur-San Bernardino-Bellinzona-Chiasso axis, particularly near Chur and the San Bernardino tunnel
  • Bern and surroundings (A1/A12/A6 interchange)
  • The A9 Lausanne-Montreux-Martigny-Brigue mainly near Lausanne and Montreux
  • The Martigny – Grand-St.-Bernard tunnel axis

READ MORE: The roads and dates to avoid driving in Switzerland this summer

What causes further disruptions to the already intense traffic situation are events scheduled for the summer months in various Swiss cities and communities, all of which involve closures of streets and sometimes lengthy detours.

The traffic congestion will be particularly problematic in the southwest of the country, due to a number of prominent events and festivals. 

Montreux Jazz Festival (July 1st – July 16th)

The famous festival is attended by tens of thousands of spectators, which means that traffic on the A9 motorway will be heavier than usual, especially in the vicinity of the Montreux exit, from about Vevey in the west and Villeneuve in the east

La Tour de France (July 9th -10th)

Access by car to any part of the Swiss route will be difficult if not impossible, as all the roads will be closed to traffic.

The Lausanne-Sud motorway, as well as the UNIL-EPFL, Malley and Maladière entrances and exits will be closed to traffic until 6pm on Saturday.

While A1 / A9 / A12 motorways will remain open in Vaud, Fribourg and Valais, congestion should be expected near exits to Aigle and toward Cully, Vionnaz, Châtel-St-Denis, Bulle, Les Moulins, Les Mosses, Col de La Croix, and Morzine.

A comprehensive overview of where the Tour de France will run through Switzerland is available here. 

READ MORE: The best spots to watch Tour de France in Switzerland

Paléo Festival (July 19th to 24th)

The annual rock event takes place in a field near the town of Nyon in Vaud.

As it lies on the usually busy segment of the A1 near Geneva, traffic on the motorway will be dense, from the Gland exit in the east to Coppet in the West.

Generally speaking, traffic will be more congested on the roads leading up to popular events and festivals like those listed above.

This 2022 traffic calendar from Motoring organisation Touring Club Suisse will give you a general idea of when and where the busiest travel times are:

READ MORE: What is Switzerland’s ‘traffic calendar’ and how can it help me save time?

What about airports?

The ongoing problem of personnel shortage and other post-Covid operational difficulties mean that leaving for holiday from an airport will not be a smooth process.

Expect crowds and delays.

In coming weeks “between 80,000 and 90,000 passengers a day will be flying to and from of Zurich”, airport officials said.

Therefore, “travellers are advised to leave enough time for their journey and arrive at the airport up to three hours before their flight’s departure time. At certain peak times, passenger volumes at Zurich Airport are reaching pre-Covid numbers. Longer waits can be expected at times”. 

In Geneva, the airport “was stormed” by about 100,000 holidaymakers on July 2nd and 3rd, and the same situation is expected to continue throughout the summer, though the daily numbers are likely to be lower.

While Geneva’s airport is smaller, both in size and the number of flights, than Zurich, it serves passengers from Switzerland as well as neighbouring French regions, so it basically “handles” passengers from both countries.

For its part, the Euro-Airport in Basel also expects longer queues at peak times but looks forward to coming weeks “with cautious optimism”.

READ MORE: Strikes and queues: How airline passengers in Europe face summer travel chaos

IN PICTURES: Swiss push for destruction of ‘eyesore’ abandoned ski resorts

In a remote, secluded valley in the Swiss Alps, a line of rusty ski lift masts scar the grassy hillside where cows lazily graze.

Published: 5 July 2022 09:40 CEST
The lifts at the once bustling Super Saint Bernard ski resort in Switzerland’s southern Wallis canton, near the Italian border, stopped running in 2010.

The Super Saint Bernard ski resort in Switzerland's southern Wallis canton, near the Italian border, has been abandoned since 2010. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Since the local company that ran the small station folded, the infrastructure and facilities have been left as a disintegrating blemish on the Alpine landscape.

“Frankly, I would like to see them destroy it, raze it,” former resort director Claude Lattion acknowledged to AFP.

“You arrive from Italy over the Great Saint Bernard Pass and see this,” he said, nodding towards the graffiti-covered ruins and piles of broken glass that once housed the restaurant and ski lift departure station.

With its spectacular mountain landscapes and pristine slopes, Switzerland draws winter sports fans and tourists from around the world.

Former resort director Claude Lattion poses in the ruins of the departure gondola lift station of Super Saint-Bernard ski resort. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

But in recent years, shortages of snow and especially of money have seen many of its smaller, local stations struggle to keep their ski lifts running.

At least 14 out of 2,433 are currently out of order, according to the Federal Office of Transport. 

Snow business: How to find a job in winter sports in Switzerland

‘Eyesore’ 

Swiss law requires resort owners to pay for the cost of dismantling abandoned ski lifts.

But the situation is more complicated when resorts file for bankruptcy, as Super Saint Bernard has done.

Discussions about whether a buyer can be found, or if regional or local authorities should foot the bill, can drag on for years.

In the small neighbouring village of Bourg-Saint-Pierre, mayor Gilbert Tornare said several solutions have been examined “to get rid of this eyesore”.

But the cost is too steep for the community of just 200 people, he said.

The lifts at the Super Saint Bernard ski resort in Switzerland haven't run since 2010. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

In all, up to two million Swiss francs ($2.1 million) will be needed to dismantle the station, removing the ski lift masts and decontaminating a site that stretches up to an altitude of 2,800 metres (9,200 feet).

Wallis canton, meanwhile, has suggested using army conscripts for the job to limit the cost.

The case illustrates the chronic difficulties facing smaller ski stations across Switzerland.

For resorts with fewer than 100,000 skiers a year, it is “difficult to turn a profit”, Swiss tourism expert Laurent Vanat told AFP.

Super Saint Bernard, which only had around 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) of slopes and was hampered by its remote location, far from the nearest village, was drawing only about 20,000 skiers per season before it closed.

The Super Saint Bernard ski resort in Switzerland's southern Wallis canton, near the Italian border, has been abandoned since 2010. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

New use?

While the high-altitude station typically sees plenty of snow, other small resorts are being hit by the impact of climate change, which has left the white gold in short supply.

Watching his two dogs sniff around the wreckage of the business he once ran, Lattion said he would have liked to see Super Saint Bernard “put to new use”.

One young local entrepreneur wants to do just that and has proposed creating a hotel reachable by a small cable car.

Two unprepared slopes could be used in winter, while plenty of paths are available for summer hikes, offering a softer approach to mountain tourism than the one driven by the large resorts.

But their plan has been stalled for five years, with a controversial wind farm plan blocking all public financing for new ski projects in the area.

Rebuilding a ski station, Lattion acknowledged, “is not really in the spirit of the times”.

