For members
TRAVEL NEWS
School holidays: Where are Switzerland’s traffic and airport delays the worst?
Part of Switzerland has already started its summer vacations, with other regions beginning theirs this weekend. If you are planning to drive or fly to your holiday destination, expect disruptions.
Published: 7 July 2022 13:11 CEST
This is what could happen at the airport when you check in this simmer. Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP
DISCOVER SWITZERLAND
IN PICTURES: Swiss push for destruction of ‘eyesore’ abandoned ski resorts
In a remote, secluded valley in the Swiss Alps, a line of rusty ski lift masts scar the grassy hillside where cows lazily graze.
Published: 5 July 2022 09:40 CEST
