How foreigners are changing Switzerland’s demographics
Switzerland is often referred to as a ‘tiny’ Alpine nation. It certainly is tiny in comparison to most other European countries, but its population has been growing lately — thanks to foreigners. This is what lies ahead.
Published: 12 July 2022 17:20 CEST
Switzerland's population is gradually growing. Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash
How different is raising kids in Switzerland compared to the United States?
What can families anticipate with regard to raising children in Switzerland and in which ways does it differ from the United States? Here is a look at some of the main differences.
Published: 12 July 2022 08:07 CEST
