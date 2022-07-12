Read news from:
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

How foreigners are changing Switzerland’s demographics

Switzerland is often referred to as a ‘tiny’ Alpine nation. It certainly is tiny in comparison to most other European countries, but its population has been growing lately — thanks to foreigners. This is what lies ahead.

Published: 12 July 2022 17:20 CEST
How foreigners are changing Switzerland’s demographics
Switzerland's population is gradually growing. Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash

Swiss media, including The Local, reported recently that around 200,000 immigrants will move to Switzerland in 2022, pushing the total population close to 9 million. 

At the end of December 2021, Switzerland’s population stood at 8.74 million people, according to provisional figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

However, by the beginning of July, 100,000 more people were registered in Switzerland.   

This upward trend toward the 9-million mark got a major jolt after February 24th, when Russia invaded Ukraine, causing a massive westward exodus of Ukrainians fleeing the war.

While Ukrainian refugees constitute the bulk — 60,000 people — of this growth spurt, 32,700 immigrants from other countries also came to Switzerland in this period, along with 6,800 asylum seekers, according to reports.

However, these numbers should not be taken at face value, as there are many nuances at play here.

Population statistics are based on the number of permanent residents living in the country, Johanna Probst, FSO’s group leader at the demography and migration unit told The Local in an interview.

“Right now, Ukrainians are counted among the non-permanent resident population “, she said, adding that these refugees wouldn’t be statistically considered as “permanent” until one year after their arrival.

“It is difficult to predict how conflict-driven migration flows will evolve”, Probst said.

About 80,000 more Ukrainians are expected to come to Switzerland this year.

Taking into account net migration — that is, the difference between immigration and emigration — 60,000 more people will swell the ranks of Switzerland’s population by the end of the year.

This doesn’t mean, however, that everyone presently here or still to come, will remain in Switzerland long-term; in fact, the government expects Ukrainians to return home once the war is over, according to Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, though the date of the ceasefire or the number of refugees who will actually go back is hard to predict.

So it is feasible, according to some projections, that there will be close to 9 million people in the country by the end of this year, at least temporarily.

According to the FSO population projections based on demographic trends observed in the past, Switzerland’s permanent population will likely reach 9 million in 2026.

This is a detailed provisional data on the permanent population in 2021 by canton, citizenship, sex and age, which gives a good overview of the current situation.

How are Switzerland’s demographic shifts determined?

Different sets of data are used to observe the country’s demographics, according to Probst.

They include the migration balance — that is, the number of people immigrating to Switzerland against those leaving the country — as well as comparing the births versus deaths.

“The number of births is higher than the number of deaths”, she said, which tips the scales toward population increase.

The birth rate, however, is currently “below the treshold”: 1.5 children for each woman residing in Switzerland, while the number required for replacing the parents’ generation is currently is 2.1 children per woman.

How do foreign nationals impact Switzerland’s demographics?

Since the population of Switzerland is living longer and there are more retired people now than decades ago, the labour market needs “fresh blood”, so to speak.

Immigration compensates for these gaps, with foreigners being over-represented among the 25 to 55 age group, Probst said.

The majority of immigrants currently in Switzerland — as opposed to refugees and asylum seekers — live here permanently or medium /long-term, on either the B or C permit.

They are predominantly citizens of EU / EFTA nations, mainly from Italy, Germany, Portugal and France.

This is what Switzerland’s foreign population looked like in 2020 — trends that are still valid today, according to Probst.

While third-nation citizens don’t constitute a large immigrant group because their residence and employment in Switzerland is subject to strict regulations, Switzerland also has a sizeable population from Kosovo, as well as from the UK — about 40,000 people for the latter.

As far as asylum seekers are concerned, the additional 6,800 who came to Switzerland this year are, as is the case of those already here, mostly from Afghanistan, Turkey, Eritrea, Algeria, and Syria.

Statistics indicate that 22 percent of asylum applications are rejected, which means some applicants will not be living here long-term.

What are the implications of the growing population — both non-permanent and permanent?

In terms of the negative impact, there is the growing demand for more new housing, though Probst said persons with a migration background usually occupy less housing space than those without a migration background.

But there are other challenges as well.

“Municipalities are already reaching the limit of their possibilities, in particular to find teachers for approximately 14,000 Ukrainian children in schools”, said Stefan Wolter, professor of economics of education.

From the positive and more sustainable point of view, immigrants  are not only boosting Switzerland’s workforce and labour market, but they are also contributing to the social insurance system — both of which are beneficial to the country’s economy.

CHILDREN

How different is raising kids in Switzerland compared to the United States?

What can families anticipate with regard to raising children in Switzerland and in which ways does it differ from the United States? Here is a look at some of the main differences.

Published: 12 July 2022 08:07 CEST
How different is raising kids in Switzerland compared to the United States?

Moving to a new country can come with a pretty big learning curve – especially if you’re moving with family.

Schools

Switzerland offers the choice between public, private, international, and boarding schools. Public schools are however the norm for the vast majority of kids – of about 5,000 schools in Switzerland, only about 300 are private.

International schools are a popular option for families that have been in international schools in other countries, or if they’re keen on their kids being immersed in and developing their English.

Some of the top boarding schools can be found in Switzerland, with families from all over the world sending their kids to them. Wait lists can be long, but this sleep-away option is available for kids ages 3-18. 

Approximately 95 percent of Swiss parents send their children to public schools because they are free and because the educational system is such high quality.

Many international parents opt for public schools so their kids can pick up the local language and make local friends. Public schools in Switzerland are fantastic and your child will have access to a solid education complete with activities and outings.

There are physical education activities in addition to recess and bi-monthly trips for swimming lessons, and often ice skating in the winter. 

Parents and students alike will almost immediately notice a difference in the amount of homework that comes home.

Heather Wittkopp has two sons that go to a private school in the German-speaking region, near Zug. She recalls the struggles back in Pennsylvania.

“It was very stressful and we would constantly be studying. We fought about it. It was hours of homework. It was not a good situation.”

When asked if things have gotten better since their move to Switzerland about two-and-a-half years ago, her tone completely changes.

“Coming here to the international school was just eye opening. It’s amazing what they learn here, but it’s also that the pressure isn’t there. In the US you’re constantly memorising for tests. And here, it’s more like they’re teaching for the real world– like how to think outside the box.

They’re doing a lot of projects where you’re constantly with people and you have to collaborate and you have to work with all different types of people and figure out how you can work together in a team.”

Getting to-and-from school 

While the US has a heavy drive-to-school and drop-off culture, parents in Switzerland are actively encouraged not to use cars to bring kids to class. Most kids walk, though it’s common to see children on bicycles or scooters heading to school. 

There are high levels of social trust in Switzerland which means children, most as young as four and five years old, start learning to walk to and from school alone.

Not only is this practice of raising independent children a family affair, the whole community is supportive and aware of it. There are crossing guards at all major streets who help students as they go to classes and as they go home for lunch or after school. 

When asked about her thoughts on the level of social trust and the independence culture, working mom, Lara Junod says, “It’s pretty amazing that in this day and age, you know, in 2022 with the world that we’re in, that this can still exist. It shows that people do look out in your community.”

Originally from New York, Lara has lived with her husband and six-year-old daughter in French-speaking Lausanne for the past three years. “They teach them here to be quite independent, quite young.”

International schools are a popular choice for foreigners in Switzerland. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Home for lunch

A two-hour lunch break is scheduled into the day, allowing for students to head home and have lunch with their families. If the parents work, however, there are after-school programs for which children can be signed up.

These programs provide lunch and care for the two hour break and primary school children will return to school for the rest of the school day before coming back to the after-school care program.

In the evening when the program shuts down, children are either picked up or will walk back home on their own. 

Extracurricular activities

Each canton offers weekly sports activities for children in kindergarten and primary school during the school year. The cost for the weekly activity is minimal and offers children something to do after school, gives them an opportunity to make new friends, and learn new athletic skills.

An example of some of these would be some of the traditional sports played in the US, but also fencing, sailing, American football, dance, and yoga, among others. 

Daycare Quality

What about babies and younger kids who aren’t old enough to start kindergarten? There is a mixture of for-profit and not-for-profit childcare throughout the country.

Some daycare centres offer full immersion in the local language while others offer bilingual care (the local language and English). In public, not-for-profit daycare, parents can still expect a child-focused curriculum that supports young children’s development and growth. 

It’s imperative to note that the cost for daycare in Switzerland is very high, costing around 2,500 Francs per month, per child, although some subsidies are available depending on the overall household income.

Due to this and in conjunction with traditional values, many children will stay home with a parent until they are of kindergarten age.

There are, however, play groups which allow for parents with babies and younger children to network and for both child and parent to socialise. Play groups can be for a couple hours at a time and are offered through churches and community centres several times per week. 

Home life

While things at home will probably carry on much as they would in the United States, there are some nuances to living in Switzerland.

For example, there are dedicated quiet hours to which everyone adheres.

From 10 o’clock at night until 7 A.M., people are quiet.

Additionally, there is a quiet hour from noon until 1P.M., so people can have a relaxed lunch and potentially quiet time for a lie down.

Finally, Sunday, in its entirety, is a quiet day.

