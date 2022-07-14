For members
HEALTH INSURANCE
EXPLAINED: How to see a specialist doctor in Switzerland without a referral
Switzerland has an excellent healthcare system, and the compulsory insurance allows access to a wide network of specialists — under certain conditions.
Published: 14 July 2022 10:36 CEST
Your GP is a good source for referrals. Photo: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels
ANALYSIS & OPINION
How spiralling costs are jeopardising Switzerland’s healthcare system
Switzerland has one of the costliest healthcare systems in the world, and most of the participants in this lavish system, including the public, have an ingrained tendency to spend too much. Clare O’Dea warns that rising costs are jeopardising the whole system.
Published: 13 July 2022 12:39 CEST
