Temperatures to hit 39C in Switzerland on Tuesday

Extremely hot weather is continuing throughout Switzerland, with the heat expected to peak in some areas on Tuesday, according to forecasts from the official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.

Temperatures as high as 39C could hit Geneva, though no Swiss region will be spared from the scorching heatwave for several days to come.

The all-time heat record in Geneva of 39.7C – set in 2015 – could be broken either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Temperatures of 38C have been forecast across French-speaking Switzerland.

Basel and Ticino have also been given high heat warnings.

The same heat conditions which have caused forest fires in Portugal, Spain and Italy is set to arrive in Switzerland on Tuesday.

MeteoSwiss has already warned that authorities may ban fireworks on Swiss National Day – August 1st – due to the higher fire risk, unless the country sees some welcome rains over the next two weeks.

The three ‘golden rules’ for heatwaves in Switzerland

Switzerland being Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) put out its three ‘golden rules’ for how to make it through heatwaves unscathed.

Each are relatively self-explanatory and aren’t exactly unique to Switzerland, but they are worth keeping in mind.

The first is to avoid exercise during the hottest part of the day. The second is to keep the heat out of your house however you can.

The final golden rule is to drink and eat smart. According to the FOPH, salads, fruits, vegetables and dairy products (we’ll come back to that below) are best, while drinking plenty of water is a must.

The bottom line: keep some perspective on hot summer days

During the hottest times of the day, remember the old adage: “This too shall pass”.

And when winter brings with it sub-zero temperatures and arctic winds, you will remember these crazy, hazy says of summer with longing.