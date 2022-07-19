Read news from:
Temperatures to hit 39C in Switzerland on Tuesday

The heatwave hitting Switzerland could push the mercury as high as 39C in much of the country on Tuesday, with the Swiss government saying weather conditions are putting a “blowtorch on Western Europe”.

Published: 19 July 2022 11:00 CEST
Switzerland looks set for record-breaking heat this summer. Image by Yves Bernardi from Pixabay
Extremely hot weather is continuing throughout Switzerland, with the heat expected to peak in some areas on Tuesday, according to forecasts from the official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.  

Temperatures as high as 39C could hit Geneva, though no Swiss region will be spared from the scorching heatwave for several days to come.

The all-time heat record in Geneva of 39.7C – set in 2015 – could be broken either on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

Temperatures of 38C have been forecast across French-speaking Switzerland. 

Basel and Ticino have also been given high heat warnings. 

The same heat conditions which have caused forest fires in Portugal, Spain and Italy is set to arrive in Switzerland on Tuesday. 

MeteoSwiss has already warned that authorities may ban fireworks on Swiss National Day – August 1st – due to the higher fire risk, unless the country sees some welcome rains over the next two weeks. 

The three ‘golden rules’ for heatwaves in Switzerland

Switzerland being Switzerland, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) put out its three ‘golden rules’ for how to make it through heatwaves unscathed. 

Each are relatively self-explanatory and aren’t exactly unique to Switzerland, but they are worth keeping in mind. 

The first is to avoid exercise during the hottest part of the day. The second is to keep the heat out of your house however you can. 

The final golden rule is to drink and eat smart. According to the FOPH, salads, fruits, vegetables and dairy products (we’ll come back to that below) are best, while drinking plenty of water is a must. 

The bottom line: keep some perspective on hot summer days

During the hottest times of the day, remember the old adage: “This too shall pass”.

And when winter brings with it sub-zero temperatures and arctic winds, you will remember these crazy, hazy says of summer with longing.

CLIMATE CRISIS

EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting Switzerland’s borders

Extremely warm temperatures are melting Switzerland’s glaciers, leading to some surprising geopolitical challenges.

Published: 18 July 2022 16:56 CEST
EXPLAINED: How melting glaciers are shifting Switzerland’s borders

Receding glaciers, which are now shrinking at a faster rate than before, are re-defining borders between Switzerland and Italy.

The border between Italy and Switzerland runs for 800.2 kilometres, much of which is mountainous. 

Parts of it run along glaciers which have formed part of the landscape for generations, but are now melting. 

For instance, melting snow and ice on and around the famed Matterhorn, which straddles both countries, is literally moving the borders.

How are the borders changing?

Alain Wicht, who is in charge of national border layouts at the Federal Office of Topography (Swisstopo), said it remains to be seen what the long-term implications are of the changes. 

Around two-thirds of Switzerland’s 7,000lm-long border is made up of natural borders, such as lakes, glaciers, rivers and mountains.

At present, Switzerland has not seen a net loss or a net gain of territory. 

“In some places, Switzerland has gained territory and in others it has lost it.”

However, in the future, it appears Switzerland is set to grow. 

Unlike administratively drawn borders, these can move when the land in question moves, i.e. in in the instance of landslides, a river shrinking or changing course – and the melting of glaciers. 

Pursuant to international law, when artificial borders are redrawn, a country cannot gain or lose territory – i.e. they must receive some additional territory to compensate for a loss. 

This is not the case with natural borders, which can see a country gain territory when the natural feature representing the border moves. 

According to Swiss tabloid Blick, melting glaciers will see Switzerland gain more land

“Overall, however, Switzerland should benefit from climate change, at least in terms of territory gains.”

“Glaciers are mainly found on the northern slopes. If they melt, the watershed line moves south. The surface of Switzerland will therefore increase.

What do the shifts mean for Switzerland?

This drift has logistical and practical implications, according to Wicht.

READ MORE: Why Switzerland’s glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer

For instance, “when an accident occurs, the question arises as to which country is responsible. And when train lines or roads cross the Alps, it should be clear whether they should stick to Italian or Swiss regulations for their construction and maintenance”.

The shift also affects the Testa-Grigia hut above Zermatt, according to a report in Blick on Sunday. 

The glacier surrounding the refuge has melted heavily in recent years.

Switzerland and Italy must agree on the location of the border to determine which country administers the hut.

There are also VAT implications depending on which country the hut is deemed to be in. 

