TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Travel woes at Zurich airport, the buzz on aggressive wasps, and other Swiss news on Wednesday.

Published: 20 July 2022 07:48 CEST
The Swiss like to keep their cash at home. Image by cosmix from Pixabay

Luggage mayhem reigns at Zurich airport
 
After reports of tens of thousands of cancelled flights and other disruptions at various airports, there’s further news to make summer holiday travel even less appealing: each day, 250 pieces of luggage are lost at Zurich Airport.

Swissport, the company responsible for handling luggage, admits it has been having problems due to the global flight chaos.

Currently, “about 80 luggage trolleys for local luggage and 60 trolleys for those in transit are affected by the backlog. We are talking about 1,700 suitcases”, said Swissport spokesperson Nathalie Berchtold.

Nearly 30 percent of people in Switzerland were born abroad

Since the 1990s, the percentage of foreign-born residents in Switzerland has steadily increased, according to new statistics from Our World in Data research website.

Globally, Switzerland is at the top of the ranking of countries that receive the most immigrants in proportion to their population: 28.7 percent, or more than one in four people. This proportion has been rising steadily since 1990, when foreigners accounted for 20.9 percent.

Switzerland teeming with “tired and angry” wasps

There is an abundance of wasps this summer and they are not particularly good-natured right now: according to Daniel Cherix, a leading insect specialist at the University of Lausanne, the more wasps there are, the more in competition they are for food sources — that is, for human flesh to sting.

“If there is no prey, they have to fly longer. They will start to get tired and angry”, Cherix said, adding that this is when people usually get stung.

This situation is expected to worsen until the fall, as that’s when the wasp colonies will continue to get bigger, and presumably angrier and more tired too.

Home is where the cash is

Switzerland may be a nation of bankers, but when it comes to safeguarding their money, 71 percent of Swiss prefer to keep their cash, and sometimes even their entire wealth, at home.

This is the finding of a new study released on Tuesday by Moneyland.ch consumer comparison site. The survey found that out of 25 investment options, including savings accounts, pension funds, and stocks, keeping cash in one’s house is in the third place in terms of popularity.

The study didn’t reveal whether the money is usually stashed under the mattress or kept elsewhere in the house.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].ch

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Temperatures are soaring, monkeypox is spreading, and other news in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Published: 19 July 2022 08:25 CEST
Heatwave alert: temperatures could reach 39C today

Extremely hot weather is continuing throughout Switzerland, with the heat expected to peak in some areas today, according to forecasts from the official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss.  

Temperatures as high as 39C could hit Geneva, though no Swiss region will be spared from the scorching heatwave for several days to come.

Health Ministry changes its monkeypox strategy

Since the first case was detected in Switzerland in May, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has been insisting the risk of this infectious disease — affecting primarily gay men — spreading in the general population was low.

However, as the number of people who have tested positive in Switzerland now exceeds 200, FOPH changed the risk to “moderate”, not excluding “a development of the epidemic affecting other groups of the population”.

Starting tomorrow, monkeypox will be considered a “notifiable” disease, meaning that “laboratories are required to communicate results to the FOPH within two hours”, allowing health authorities to better track the disease’s evolution and transmission.

Switzerland refuses to take in wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians

Swiss government denied NATO’s request to take in Ukrainians injured in the war, Tages-Anzeiger newspaper revealed on Monday.

The reason for the refusal: neutrality.

According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the 1949 Geneva Conventions, key documents in the international law of war, contain a special provision for neutral states.

The provision states that in the event a neutral country treats soldiers wounded in battle, it must ensure that they, “can no longer take part in war operations” — something that Switzerland has no say in.

The FDFA prefers to bring its aid directly to Ukraine, by supporting the hospitals there,  Tages-Anzeiger reported.

Prices of new cars soar in Switzerland

If you are in a market for a new vehicle, now may not be a good time to purchase one.

New models currently cost an average of 62,919 francs — 39 percent or 17,505 francs more than they did five years ago.

In fact, car prices have risen faster than inflation, according by Auto-i-data, a company which compiles statistics related to automobile industry in Switzerland, and reported in the Neue Zurcher Zeitung (NZZ).

Among reasons cited for the price explosion are shortage of electronic components and raw materials, delays in the supply chain, the pandemic, and the war in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, Swiss consumers are ready to spend large sums on their cars: according to NZZ, inflation in Switzerland is lower than in other European countries and the purchasing power here remains high in international comparison.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

