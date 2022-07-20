For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Travel woes at Zurich airport, the buzz on aggressive wasps, and other Swiss news on Wednesday.
Published: 20 July 2022 07:48 CEST
The Swiss like to keep their cash at home. Image by cosmix from Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Temperatures are soaring, monkeypox is spreading, and other news in Switzerland on Tuesday.
Published: 19 July 2022 08:25 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments