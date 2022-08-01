For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Myth-busters: Five things about Switzerland you should not believe
From dodgy bankers to cuckoo clocks, William Tell to Swiss soldiers, Switzerland is a country where myths and stereotypes abound. We separate the facts from the fiction.
Published: 1 August 2022 12:05 CEST
Nope, not 'made in Switzerland'. Image by Regina Basaran from Pixabay
For members
MONEY
Reader question: Is Barclays closing bank accounts of Swiss-based Brits?
UK nationals living across Europe have begun to receive letters from their bank telling them that their accounts will be closed, in an apparent post-Brexit change. Will the same apply in Switzerland?
Published: 29 July 2022 12:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments